Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

Let’s show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

“Look, it’s not against the rules anywhere, but a black woman with power was dating and there has to be something wrong with that.”

People are weird.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

There are more Russians standing up to Putin than Republicans.

This isn’t Democrats spending madly. This is government catching up.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

… pundit janitors mopping up after the gop

Let me file that under fuck it.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

I really should read my own blog.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4]

On The Road – lashonharangue – Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4]

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

lashonharangue

Continuing downriver, we camped on the Guatemala side below the last ruin we visited – Piedras Negras. This ruin is only accessible from the river or via a two hour hike on a jungle trail. Because it is so difficult to get to, and because the Guatemalan government is so poor, the site was the least excavated and the worst preserved among the sites we visited.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 9
Piedras Negras

This was a giant Mayan calendar.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 8
Piedras Negras

Jungle cleared from a stone path.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 7
Piedras Negras

Barely visible carving surrounded by glyphs.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 6
Piedras Negras

The Mayans never developed real arches. They built these narrowing stone walls topped with a lintel or stone to span the top – known as corbel arches.  

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 5
Usumacinta River

Back on the river we saw the Usumacinta Canyon ahead.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 4
Usumacinta Canyon

The canyon wall shows how high the river can rise in the rainy season.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 3
Usumacinta Canyon

Then we lined up to run the rapids through the canyon.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 2
Usumacinta Canyon

Another raft through.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4] 1
Usumacinta Canyon

Exciting and fun without being too scary.

On The Road - lashonharangue - Mayan Ruins and the Sacred Monkey River [4 of 4]
Usumacinta Canyon

The Usumacinta eventually opened up after this white water and we paddled along a calm river  the rest of the way. After passing under the Boca Del Cerro Tenosique bridge we took out at the little village of San Carlos. The van drove us back to our hotel in Palenque. A great trip with experienced and attentive staff that made it quite a unique adventure.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • sab
  • SiubhanDuinne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      I am old, and so jealous from this thread. Jealous in a good way. Couldn’t possibly do that trip, but wow. I wish I could. I see the photos and I can just hear the water rush.

      Thanks.

      Thirty years ago I did do less adventurous but trips like this. They were amazing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Cool stuff, love the canyon.

      Because it is so difficult to get to, and because the Guatemalan government is so poor, the site was the least excavated and the worst preserved among the sites we visited.

      The jungle is not kind.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.