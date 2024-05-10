On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
lashonharangue
Continuing downriver, we camped on the Guatemala side below the last ruin we visited – Piedras Negras. This ruin is only accessible from the river or via a two hour hike on a jungle trail. Because it is so difficult to get to, and because the Guatemalan government is so poor, the site was the least excavated and the worst preserved among the sites we visited.
This was a giant Mayan calendar.
Jungle cleared from a stone path.
Barely visible carving surrounded by glyphs.
The Mayans never developed real arches. They built these narrowing stone walls topped with a lintel or stone to span the top – known as corbel arches.
Back on the river we saw the Usumacinta Canyon ahead.
The canyon wall shows how high the river can rise in the rainy season.
Then we lined up to run the rapids through the canyon.
Another raft through.
Exciting and fun without being too scary.
The Usumacinta eventually opened up after this white water and we paddled along a calm river the rest of the way. After passing under the Boca Del Cerro Tenosique bridge we took out at the little village of San Carlos. The van drove us back to our hotel in Palenque. A great trip with experienced and attentive staff that made it quite a unique adventure.
