lashonharangue

Continuing downriver, we camped on the Guatemala side below the last ruin we visited – Piedras Negras. This ruin is only accessible from the river or via a two hour hike on a jungle trail. Because it is so difficult to get to, and because the Guatemalan government is so poor, the site was the least excavated and the worst preserved among the sites we visited.