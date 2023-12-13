Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

FL GOP Awash in Flop Sweat

I wasn’t watching because fuck that loser, but according to CNN, Ron DeSantis came out swinging during an Iowa townhall last night. (Alternate theory: the windmilling fists were an attempt to regain his balance and avoid pitching forward off his wedge heels concealed in cowboy boot wrappers.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday showed new urgency in taking on Donald Trump, attacking the former president at every turn at a CNN town hall in Iowa with the state’s caucuses less than five weeks away…

The economy? Trump “set the stage” for rising inflation, DeSantis said. The border crisis? Trump didn’t complete the wall, and Mexico didn’t pay for it, he said. Abortion? Trump is “flip-flopping on the right to life,” the Florida governor claimed.

He even blamed Trump for the Satanic Temple of Iowa’s display at the state Capitol, a development that has roiled Iowa and triggered a free speech debate. “Lo and behold, the Trump administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion,” DeSantis said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service granting the group tax-exempt status in 2019.

I’m skeptical of the theory that DeSantis could have buried Trump by attacking him right out of the gate. It’s a cult of personality, not a political party. Republicans want their Trumpy Bear, and therefore they failed to clutch the lumpy, sweaty, rotten pecan-stuffed sock that is Ron DeSantis to their bosom.

What we’re seeing here is desperation and shamelessness, which is also what Casey DeSantis displayed over the weekend by ordering out-of-state “mamas and grandmamas” to “descend on Iowa” and (illegally!) “participate” in the caucuses. The Trump people had some fun with that: (Politico)

Former president Donald Trump seized on an apparent blunder by Casey DeSantis, accusing Florida’s first lady of attempting to “commit organized voter fraud” with her invitation to out-of-state voters to participate in next month’s Iowa caucuses…

“The Trump campaign strongly condemns their dirty and illegal tactics and implores all Trump supporters to be aware of the DeSantises’ openly stated plot to rig the Caucus through fraud,” read the statement, which also called on Iowa governor Kim Reynolds to reaffirm that DeSantis had been mistaken and to clarify the caucus rules.

Trump-aligned Make America Great Again PAC weighed in as well, issuing a statement on “Casey DeSantis’ Embrace of Voter Fraud.”

“Casey DeSantis’ embrace of voter fraud to salvage her husband’s failing campaign is not just wrong, it risks compromising the integrity of the Iowa Caucus,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt in the statement.

With any luck, Trump will squash the DeSantii like delicate not-Florida cockroaches, grinding them under the heel of his tiny wingtip so thoroughly that they never dare seek political office again.

Speaking of people who should crawl under the nearest rock, disgraced FL GOP power throuple Christian and Bridget Ziegler are still attempting ride out their scandal. Bridget sat stone-faced through a Sarasota County School Board meeting last night while every member besides herself voted on a resolution urging her to resign, including her fellow DeSantis-backed culture warriors.

The public also had its say! (Tampa Bay Times)

Speakers from more than a dozen community groups supported the calls for Ziegler’s resignation, saying she had helped create the culture wars nationally and placed Sarasota County at the epicenter.

“Our community is tired of the culture wars and we want it to go away,” said Carol Lerner, a director of the Support Our Schools movement.

The protesters carried signs reading “Bridget Must Go” and “Don’t Say 3-Way.” They handed out T-shirts with the words “Real Women Aren’t Transphobic Bigots,” an apparent reference to a Ziegler social media post that shows her wearing a T-shirt with the words “Real women — aren’t men.”

Bridget the Brazen said the resolution wasn’t binding and noted that members of the other board she sits on, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, didn’t bid her begone. That’s true, but that board isn’t an elected body — DeSantis personally stocked it with egregiously corrupt kooks and sycophants.

Meanwhile, Bridget’s husband, Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, is expected to get the heave-ho when the party’s executive board meets this weekend. (Orlando Sentinel)

Embattled Florida Republican Party chair Christian Ziegler faces a vote on Sunday to remove him from his $120,000 a year job following rape allegations lodged against him and the admission that he and his wife had a three-way affair.

So far he has steadfastly refused to resign even as Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republican leaders want him out…

Ziegler could be taking a cue from former President Donald Trump, [University of Miami political science professor Gregory] Koger said, who famously has refused to admit mistakes or wrongdoing. According to NBC News, Ziegler told Moms for Liberty at their convention in July, “Never apologize. Ever. … Apologizing makes you weak.”

But, Koger said, “He’s not Donald Trump.”

Indeed he is not. And unlike the school board, the FL GOP executive board has the power to kick Christian out on his ass.

The weather was weird in Florida over the summer and fall. The east side was deluged with rain, which caused massive floods. Here on the western side of the peninsula, we’re still in a drought, and our river is so low it’s hard to get the boat out sometimes. Maybe all of these creeps could deposit their buckets of flop sweat in the Green Swamp to even things out.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    2. 2.

      SFAW

      Maybe all of these creeps could deposit their buckets of flop sweat themselves in the Green Swamp to even things out.

      Fixed

      ETA: Not first! [Nor frist, for that matter.]

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      I hate giving Trump even the tiniest shred of credit for anything, but the other night at some Young Republicans shindig, he made fun of DeSantis’s bobblehead motion he does, and I was like…God damn it, that was true and almost funny.

      Then I bathed in battery acid.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      I say let Pudd’n Boots win Iowa and let Haley or Christie take New Hampshire. TIFG would scream RIGGED! RIGGED!!! Maybe that would compel him to debate and shit would fly!

      I’m NOT advocating for Pudd’n Boots to win the GQP candidacy, but the media would have a blast! And Biden would just keep Bidening.😁

      Reply
    13. 13.

      kindness

      Conservatism consists of exactly one proposition, to wit: There must be in-groups whom the law protects but does not bind, alongside out-groups whom the law binds but does not protect. (Wilhoit)

      The Zieglers are now shocked to learn they aren’t in the in-group any longer.  Karma works.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Tony Jay

      Casey’s Ron clearly lacks the… well… he clearly lacks whatever it takes to be a viable contender for anything more challenging than Chief Bloated Floater in the Backyard Pool of Life, but given how comprehensively he’s failed at being the Not Trump/New Trump candidate, I still say he’d have been better off going balls out and merkin on fire for Trump’s throat from day one and giving the Anti-Trump money a proactive something to get behind.

      Would it have shifted the numbers? Dug into Trump’s MAGA support by offering them more of what they like without the legacy of failure they have to ignore where Orange Loki is concerned? We’ll never know.

      But maybe.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      So we have 5 more weeks of Flailing Ron taking whacks at trumpov about not building the wall AND being an abortion-rights flip-flopper?

      That’s AWESOME!  Go Ron go!  (Just as fast as those lifts in your boots will allow you, anyway).   =)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Brachiator

      I’m skeptical of the theory that DeSantis could have buried Trump by attacking him right out of the gate.

      The only thing worse than the “horserace” narrative is the prizefight narrative, in which one candidate goes on the superior attack and delivers a magical knockout blow to their opponent.

      Trump had and continues to have an advantage over all challengers. He can do no wrong in the eyes of his base. They will ignore his failures or blame Democrats.

      Knockout punch? You can’t knock sense into the heads of Trump supporters.

      With any luck, Trump will squash the DeSantii like delicate not-Florida cockroaches, grinding them under the heel of his tiny wingtip so thoroughly that they never dare seek political office again.

      Is this the Prisoner’s Dilemma? DeSantis is a self-squashing bug. Trump doesn’t have to do anything to defeat this guy. Unfortunately, DeSantis or somebody like him is the future of the GOP.

      Democrats just have to defeat Trump and get the Congress under control by the Democrats.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @Tony Jay: [DeSantis] would have been better off going balls out and merkin on fire for Trump’s throat from day one and giving the Anti-Trump money a proactive something to get behind.

      Ay-men.  Can’t beat trump with trump-lite.

      This is what the GOP gets for pretending…for going on seven years now…that trump is magical, wonderful, flawless, and The Chosen One.  If you’re a Republican voter, how could you give that up?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      azlib

      I love the Satanic Temple folks. Iowa can solve the problem by prohibiting all religious displays in public spaces. It is fun to watch the Christianists fall into their trap and expose their hypocrisy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      On another note, I don’t know who might’ve already seen Jamelle Bouie’s column from yesterday, but it’s pretty good on the big picture stuff: Red States and Blue States are Becoming Different Countries.

      (it’s just true)

      Whether we’re talking about reproductive freedom or life expectancy, Red and Blue America are diverging, and you can see it in the data.

      Over the long term, state policies have a measurable impact on life expectancy. Writing for The American Prospect, Paul Starr summarizes the results of a 2020 paper looking at the disparity in life expectancy between the most liberal states and the most conservative states, singling out Connecticut and Oklahoma as two states where policies shifted the most, either to the left or to the right. “Their model,” Starr writes, “indicated that if all states’ policies were the same as Connecticut’s in 2014, U.S. life expectancy would have been two years longer for women and 1.3 years longer for men — and if all states’ policies were like Oklahoma’s, Americans’ lives would have been shorter.”
       
      Americans are often taught to think of the differences between Republicans and Democrats as a set of reasonable disagreements over how to tackle agreed-upon problems. But what we can see, in the divergent agendas of Republican-led states and Democrat-led states, is how the differences have far more to do with the actual purpose of government. For Democrats, that purpose is usually the public good. For Republicans, that purpose is harsh social regulation, with little apparent regard for the lives of those who have to endure these policies.

      I highly recommend the American Prospect article Bouie links to as well; here’s a snippet:

      In a 2020 paper, a team of researchers led by Jennifer Karas Montez assembled annual data from 1970 through 2014 on both life expectancy and state policies in 18 different policy domains, including health, labor, the environment, and taxation. In previous work, one of the collaborating scholars, Jacob M. Grumbach, had shown that state-level policies over that period had polarized on a conservative-to-liberal spectrum.  According to the new Montez study, which controlled for differences in state populations, the polarized shifts in state policy were associated with changes in life expectancy. States that adopted liberal policies were more likely to experience larger gains in life expectancy (and in recent years to avoid an outright decline). Connecticut and Oklahoma were the two states whose policies shifted the most, Connecticut toward the liberal side and Oklahoma toward the conservative side. In 1959, life expectancy in both states was 71.1 years; by 2017, it had increased to 80.7 years in Connecticut but only to 75.8 years in Oklahoma.

       

      …and in a paper published this year analyzing state-level changes in gun regulations and gun mortality from 1991 to 2016, Patrick Sharkey and Megan Kang found “strong, consistent evidence supporting the hypothesis that restrictive state gun policies reduce overall gun deaths,” including both homicides and suicides committed with guns. They used data on nine categories of gun laws to create an index for each state based on the balance between restrictive policies, such as background check requirements, and permissive policies, such as concealed-carry laws. For 2016 alone, they estimated that restrictive policies passed since 1991 averted 4,297 deaths, about 11 percent of the total gun deaths that year.

      “Republican policies will kill ya” fits on a bumper sticker, eh?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Paul M Gottlieb

      I don’t think it would have helped Pudding Fingers to attack Trump from the start. It’s not just that there is a personality cult around Trump, but also because DeSantis has such a repellant personality that more early exposure would have sunk his campaign sooner. It’s no coincidence that the DeSantis balloon began to deflate as soon as people were exposed to DeSantis

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      Trump’s challengers all have weaknesses, but there may be another factor contributing to their problems: unlike in 2016 and 2020, Trump has a tight, efficient campaign operation this time around.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ruckus

      @Tony Jay:

      The party seems to like SFB. If party “leaders” go after SFB, likely a large number of their voting members will never vote for them again.

      What really gets me is that the conservative public seems to actually like SFB. This is a rather unlikeable human being, so it must be that he’s at least wealthier than they are and would like to be. As has been said before – follow the money. And of course we don’t get the attraction because he actually is, and has been his entire adult life, an absolutely useless asswipe. I can’t believe that the current day rethuglican party is entirely made up of people that think the only way to be someone, get ahead in life, is to cheat about every damn thing, every damn time.

      Reply

