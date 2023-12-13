I wasn’t watching because fuck that loser, but according to CNN, Ron DeSantis came out swinging during an Iowa townhall last night. (Alternate theory: the windmilling fists were an attempt to regain his balance and avoid pitching forward off his wedge heels concealed in cowboy boot wrappers.)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday showed new urgency in taking on Donald Trump, attacking the former president at every turn at a CNN town hall in Iowa with the state’s caucuses less than five weeks away… The economy? Trump “set the stage” for rising inflation, DeSantis said. The border crisis? Trump didn’t complete the wall, and Mexico didn’t pay for it, he said. Abortion? Trump is “flip-flopping on the right to life,” the Florida governor claimed. He even blamed Trump for the Satanic Temple of Iowa’s display at the state Capitol, a development that has roiled Iowa and triggered a free speech debate. “Lo and behold, the Trump administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion,” DeSantis said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service granting the group tax-exempt status in 2019.

I’m skeptical of the theory that DeSantis could have buried Trump by attacking him right out of the gate. It’s a cult of personality, not a political party. Republicans want their Trumpy Bear, and therefore they failed to clutch the lumpy, sweaty, rotten pecan-stuffed sock that is Ron DeSantis to their bosom.

What we’re seeing here is desperation and shamelessness, which is also what Casey DeSantis displayed over the weekend by ordering out-of-state “mamas and grandmamas” to “descend on Iowa” and (illegally!) “participate” in the caucuses. The Trump people had some fun with that: (Politico)

Former president Donald Trump seized on an apparent blunder by Casey DeSantis, accusing Florida’s first lady of attempting to “commit organized voter fraud” with her invitation to out-of-state voters to participate in next month’s Iowa caucuses… “The Trump campaign strongly condemns their dirty and illegal tactics and implores all Trump supporters to be aware of the DeSantises’ openly stated plot to rig the Caucus through fraud,” read the statement, which also called on Iowa governor Kim Reynolds to reaffirm that DeSantis had been mistaken and to clarify the caucus rules. Trump-aligned Make America Great Again PAC weighed in as well, issuing a statement on “Casey DeSantis’ Embrace of Voter Fraud.” “Casey DeSantis’ embrace of voter fraud to salvage her husband’s failing campaign is not just wrong, it risks compromising the integrity of the Iowa Caucus,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt in the statement.

With any luck, Trump will squash the DeSantii like delicate not-Florida cockroaches, grinding them under the heel of his tiny wingtip so thoroughly that they never dare seek political office again.

Speaking of people who should crawl under the nearest rock, disgraced FL GOP power throuple Christian and Bridget Ziegler are still attempting ride out their scandal. Bridget sat stone-faced through a Sarasota County School Board meeting last night while every member besides herself voted on a resolution urging her to resign, including her fellow DeSantis-backed culture warriors.

The public also had its say! (Tampa Bay Times)

Speakers from more than a dozen community groups supported the calls for Ziegler’s resignation, saying she had helped create the culture wars nationally and placed Sarasota County at the epicenter. “Our community is tired of the culture wars and we want it to go away,” said Carol Lerner, a director of the Support Our Schools movement. The protesters carried signs reading “Bridget Must Go” and “Don’t Say 3-Way.” They handed out T-shirts with the words “Real Women Aren’t Transphobic Bigots,” an apparent reference to a Ziegler social media post that shows her wearing a T-shirt with the words “Real women — aren’t men.”

Bridget the Brazen said the resolution wasn’t binding and noted that members of the other board she sits on, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, didn’t bid her begone. That’s true, but that board isn’t an elected body — DeSantis personally stocked it with egregiously corrupt kooks and sycophants.

Meanwhile, Bridget’s husband, Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler, is expected to get the heave-ho when the party’s executive board meets this weekend. (Orlando Sentinel)

Embattled Florida Republican Party chair Christian Ziegler faces a vote on Sunday to remove him from his $120,000 a year job following rape allegations lodged against him and the admission that he and his wife had a three-way affair. So far he has steadfastly refused to resign even as Gov. Ron DeSantis and most state Republican leaders want him out… Ziegler could be taking a cue from former President Donald Trump, [University of Miami political science professor Gregory] Koger said, who famously has refused to admit mistakes or wrongdoing. According to NBC News, Ziegler told Moms for Liberty at their convention in July, “Never apologize. Ever. … Apologizing makes you weak.” But, Koger said, “He’s not Donald Trump.”

Indeed he is not. And unlike the school board, the FL GOP executive board has the power to kick Christian out on his ass.

The weather was weird in Florida over the summer and fall. The east side was deluged with rain, which caused massive floods. Here on the western side of the peninsula, we’re still in a drought, and our river is so low it’s hard to get the boat out sometimes. Maybe all of these creeps could deposit their buckets of flop sweat in the Green Swamp to even things out.

Open thread.