Go Chuck (and other news) Open Thread

Chuck Schumer is keeping the Senate in town.  I couldn’t imagine that we would do anything else, but it’s nice to see it happen for real.  (Schumer’s possible inner monologue:  “Fuck those guys!”)

Other good news:

Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress.

The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), was included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which passed out of the House on Thursday and is expected to be signed by President Biden.

And more:

The House passed the National Defense Authorization Act with funding for Ukraine!

Just a couple more hoops and it should be on Joe’s desk.  It’s a good interim move.

      WaterGirl

      Oh, and Harry Litman is in the doghouse with me.  (I’m sure he cares.)

      He was talking about the Supreme Court taking up the “are we really going to let the FDA make decisions we don’t like?” case, and he referred to pregnant women seeking abortion as “the mothers”.  Head-desk.

      Steeplejack

      Isn’t the “funding for Ukraine” a mere pittance, like $300 million? USA Today article doesn’t say. Better than nothing, to be sure.

      Geminid

      @Steeplejack: Yeah, Biden is still looking for Congress to pass a $100+ billion supplemental appropriation bill. I think that includes about $60 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

      Frankensteinbeck

      You mean Johnson’s election wasn’t the hard right’s victorious plan, the GOP getting the House didn’t mean Ukraine was cut off, and Trump is not, in fact, calling the shots?  But mah DOOM!

      WaterGirl

      Screw Christmas.  I’m hoping Schumer plays hard ball and keeps the senate as long as it takes to get funding for Ukraine.

      (No offense toward Christmas intended.)

      Baud

      People were talking about eBooks in the last thread.

      E-books are fast becoming tools of corporate surveillance

      As the Internet Archive appeals a court decision blocking alternatives to surveillance-ridden digital book licenses, a new report reveals that the world’s largest publisher may be selling readers’ intimate personal data to the highest bidder

      WaterGirl

      @Frankensteinbeck: Well funding for Ukraine is still mostly cut off (for now) but I am still hoping we can pull a rabbit out of a hat on that one.

      Funding Ukraine is good for the U.S. in so many ways.  The Rs are idiots for not being able to see that.

      WaterGirl

      @Omnes Omnibus: You think?  I bet even Jesus would approve of keeping the Senators here long enough to fund Ukraine, even if that mean they had to skip Christmas.  I went to Catholic grade school, so I feel pretty confident in saying that Jesus would not approve of genocide.

      Geminid

      @WaterGirl: I think the Senate will git ‘er done next week. Blog favorite Kyrsten Sinema says she can “sense a deal” in the making.

      Then it will be up to the House. They don’t plan to meet until after New Year’s.

      sdhays

      @Omnes Omnibus: Careful now, the estate of Theodor Seuss Geisel might be contacting you about the use of “Grinchy”.

      “Scroogesque” may be considered in the public domain, but I’m sure Disney’s looking into it anyway.

      Scout211

      It’s always a good day when John Eastman is being investigated.

      Even if it’s Politico reporting.

      Federal prosecutors don’t appear to be done with John Eastman just yet.

      On Monday, a paralegal for special counsel Jack Smith’s office ordered transcripts from the recent disbarment trial of the former Donald Trump attorney. The move signals that prosecutors are still keeping tabs on Eastman, who helped orchestrate Trump’s last-ditch bid to remain in power despite his defeat in the 2020 election.
      . . .
      The transcript order is the first indication in weeks that Smith is still gathering evidence related to Trump’s allies. The dates of the transcripts correspond with Eastman’s defense testimony and cross-examination as he sought to preserve his license to practice law. Eastman testified for more than a dozen hours in his bar proceedings, which began in June and continued sporadically through early November. Bar investigators grilled Eastman at length about his reliance on purported statistical experts and his contacts with Trump, his aides and state lawmakers.

      In his testimony on the dates sought by the special counsel’s office, Eastman defended his work for Trump, claimed it was rooted in legitimate concerns about election fraud and said he gave no thought to whether his remarks to Trump’s supporters at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, would inflame their anger.

      MattF

      It’s… irksome that media reports take RW rhetoric and talking points as super-duper dramatic inside information, while ignoring the politics of what’s actually happening. There was second-by-second coverage of Chip Roy complaining about how political obstacles to his favored fascist programs kept getting in his way, with zero details about Roy’s actual goals. Grrrr.

      Urza

      @WaterGirl: They don’t want good for the US.  They want the reduced economic growth from cutting it.  Its a twofer to appease Putin and hurt Biden, while also pissing people off about the state of the economy.

      cmorenc

      Wow – the Ukraine funding authorization is a huge Biden deal – allowing Russia to grind down Ukraine’s ability to effectively resist Russian conquest would be the biggest foreign policy / strategic disaster in US history.  Is it enough to get Ukraine through past the 2024 election?

      WaterGirl

      @cmorenc: This is not the big new funding that Ukraine needs, that the House is refusing to vote on.

      This is a relatively small amount of money, all things considered.  But it’s still progress

      edit: or, what Baud said!

