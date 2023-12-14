Chuck Schumer is keeping the Senate in town. I couldn’t imagine that we would do anything else, but it’s nice to see it happen for real. (Schumer’s possible inner monologue: “Fuck those guys!”)

Other good news:

Congress has approved legislation that would prevent any president from withdrawing the United States from NATO without approval from the Senate or an Act of Congress.

The measure, spearheaded by Sens. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), was included in the annual National Defense Authorization Act, which passed out of the House on Thursday and is expected to be signed by President Biden.

And more:

The House passed the National Defense Authorization Act with funding for Ukraine!

Just a couple more hoops and it should be on Joe’s desk. It’s a good interim move.

Open thread.