Slightly scary reminder: Iowa’s (GOP) primary is scheduled for Monday, January 15th; New Hampshire’s (GOP) primary is on Tuesday, January 23rd. Since neither state is of much importance to Democratic primary voters this time, that makes them much more dedicated to wooing Republican candidates, lest they lose all those lovely earned media dollars in future election cycles.

New Hampshire, per ‘popular governor Chris Sununu’ is throwing its chips behind Nikki Haley; meanwhile, the DeSantis campaign has decided that Iowa is their best hope not to flame out before snowmelt. Me, I’m gonna enjoy watching the carnage, from a safe distance.

USA Today reports “Nikki Haley clinches crucial NH endorsement as she looks to narrow Donald Trump’s lead”:

New Hampshire’s popular Republican Gov. Chris Sununu endorsed former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley Tuesday night, a critical move that could invigorate the White House hopeful’s campaign as she seeks to take on former President Donald Trump in the first-in-the-nation primary. “It’s unbelievable,” Sununu said to a packed crowd at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, describing Haley’s momentum in the state. “To see her out there to see you’re connecting with folks to feel that momentum is real and it is changeable.”… Among the most popular Republican governors in the country, Sununu has urged flocks of voters packed into tiny diners, American Legion halls and auditoriums across New Hampshire to “get behind a winner” who could beat President Joe Biden in a general election match up. “I call it retail management,” Sununu, 48, said while discussing the factors impacting his potential endorsement outside of a Haley event in November. It’s an old-fashioned style of politicking Sununu employed during his four successful gubernatorial campaigns in the Granite State and one he believes could be a winning strategy for the modern-day GOP… Haley in recent weeks has also racked up a number of major conservative endorsements, including one from the Koch-brothers backed Americans for Prosperity Action. The pushes signal growing consensus for the former Palmetto State governor as a top Trump rival. Sununu’s move to endorse Haley breaks with a decision by his early voting state counterpart, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, to back DeSantis.

The Florida governor has largely bet his chances in the 2024 race on Iowa’s evangelical voters. A Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom poll published earlier this week found the governor in second place in the Midwest state, over 30 percentage points behind Trump and just three points ahead of Haley…

There seems to have been a major outburst on rightwing twitter today over a report that TFG might just consider Haley for his VP, assuming he’s not dead or in jail by the time campaign season rachets up. She’s not a MAGA fave, and Donnie Jr. announced Haley would be Daddy’s choice ‘over my dead body’ — which is, IMO, one reason the idea isn’t totally unfeasible.

Reminder: ‘Independent’ New Hampshire voters ratf*cking opposing candidates’ primaries is a proud local tradition — and this year they don’t have an ‘official’ Democratic choice to expend their bile:

Nikki Haley and the NH Governor calling for Democrats to vote in the Republican primary This was the plan all along pic.twitter.com/635hiN8s6H — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2023

Ed Kilgore, at NYMag, throws cold water — “Nikki Haley Needs a Miracle, Not Just Hype, to Beat Trump”:

[Sununu’s endorsement is] the good news this week for the former United Nations ambassador and governor of South Carolina. The not-so-good news was that she has lost her momentum in Iowa, according to the latest gold-standard Iowa Poll from Ann Selzer, and is still running third there behind Trump and Ron DeSantis. This sets up two possible paths ahead for the new Republican Establishment favorite, both of which lead to her home state’s primary on February 24…



The underlying problem for Haley is that there’s nothing in her background and message that is appealing to Trump supporters, who represent a solid majority of Republican voters nationally (61 percent in the latest RCP polling averages) and a near majority in the early states where his rivals have concentrated their efforts. Her fans have been avidly promoting her electability credentials as evidenced by some (though not all) polls showing her running better against Joe Biden than any other Republican candidate. But electability is not presently the biggest worry of Trump backers, who are more focused on plotting vengeance on his and their tormenters when he wins. Unfortunately for Nikki Haley, her own backers are squarely in the MAGA crosshairs too. She needs a small miracle and a lot of luck to keep her campaign going through Super Tuesday.

I still say Haley is getting a jump start on the 2028 campaign cycle — the Sensible Choice, once TFG is off the ticket, for whatever reason. Ron DeSaster, on the other hand, is looking more and more like this year’s Bobby Jindal. He’s so desperate, he’s even started (tentatively) saying bad things about Dear Leader!

DeSantis goes after Trump hard! https://t.co/bv9T0kDKdR — christopher byrne (@chrisbyrnenj) December 13, 2023



CNN’s own review:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday showed new urgency in taking on Donald Trump, attacking the former president at every turn at a CNN town hall in Iowa with the state’s caucuses less than five weeks away. DeSantis was quick to flip many questions into opportunities to contrast his record as governor with Trump. The economy? Trump “set the stage” for rising inflation, DeSantis said. The border crisis? Trump didn’t complete the wall, and Mexico didn’t pay for it, he said. Abortion? Trump is “flip-flopping on the right to life,” the Florida governor claimed. He even blamed Trump for the Satanic Temple of Iowa’s display at the state Capitol, a development that has roiled Iowa and triggered a free speech debate. “Lo and behold, the Trump administration gave them approval to be under the IRS as a religion,” DeSantis said, referring to the Internal Revenue Service granting the group tax-exempt status in 2019. Missing from Tuesday’s event were the conservative culture war-infused buzzwords that typically pepper DeSantis’ speeches and town halls. Instead, he focused on issues that polls show are top of mind for the broader electorate. And he treated everything — even a question about an endorsement rival Nikki Haley had just gotten from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu — as an opportunity to attack Trump… “When he gets off the teleprompter now, you don’t know what he’s gonna say,” DeSantis said. “It’s a different Donald Trump than in ‘15 and ‘16. You know, back then he was colorful, but it was really America First, about the policies. Now a lot of it’s about him.” It was a striking string of attacks, though, not because it covered new ground. DeSantis has lobbed similar critiques at Trump on the campaign trail for weeks. But he has rarely, in a prime-time appearance, narrowed his attacks so directly at the former president, and at every turn… The change in approach Tuesday is perhaps illustrative of the mounting urgency within his campaign to make headway in the state. DeSantis has signaled a readiness to go after Trump in the past, before retreating. It remains to be seen if this time will be any different…

He also, apparently, tried to bribe Iowans by offering to deport the Department of Agriculture from DC…

When I’m President, Iowa will have first dibs on the Department of Agriculture. An agency like the USDA should be staffed by Americans who understand agriculture and farming, not pointy-headed bureaucrats imposing an agenda. pic.twitter.com/xc3A0RuIM9 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 14, 2023

… and publicly courted Sean Hannity as a ‘more substantive’ moderator than Jake Tapper:

Sean Hannity held the most substantive debate of the cycle last month. If he wants to host a debate between Nikki Haley and me or Donald Trump and me, I’m game. pic.twitter.com/82CjNC8UKb — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) December 14, 2023

Anyone wanna run a pool on the date when Ron officially throws in the towel?