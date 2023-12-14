On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
ema
Pictures of holiday lights and decorations from the current day you say? Well then, let us a take a quick stroll, on a rainy night, in Midtown Manhattan:
6th Ave. Radio City Music Hall (where the owner will happily “No Soup For You” his customers in a NY minute)
Also on 6th Ave. (Right across from, but excluded from the pic to protect the sensibilities of the viewing public, News Corp.)
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (with a corner proposal on ice; it was raining but the couple did seem very happy)
Saks Fifth Avenue & Dior Light Show (They have a new one every year, and this year it’s quite nice.)
Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window (meta Dior light display, fully functional. I forgot to check if it’s synchronized with the real light show, but I wouldn’t be surprised.)
5th Avenue (with typical gridlock traffic)
NE Corner of 5th Ave. and 57th St. (And not to be outdone, the other corners have Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels.)
Bergdorf Goodman (Christmas decorations floor)
and one more from the decorations floor
Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Window
