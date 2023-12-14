Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – ema – NYC Christmas Lights

On The Road – ema – NYC Christmas Lights

ema

Pictures of holiday lights and decorations from the current day you say? Well then, let us a take a quick stroll, on a rainy night, in Midtown Manhattan:

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 8

6th Ave. Radio City Music Hall (where the owner will happily “No Soup For You” his customers in a NY minute)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 9

Also on 6th Ave. (Right across from, but excluded from the pic to protect the sensibilities of the viewing public, News Corp.)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 5

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree (with a corner proposal on ice; it was raining but the couple did seem very happy)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 6

Saks Fifth Avenue & Dior Light Show (They have a new one every year, and this year it’s quite nice.)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 7

Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window (meta Dior light display, fully functional. I forgot to check if it’s synchronized with the real light show, but I wouldn’t be surprised.)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 4

5th Avenue (with typical gridlock traffic)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 2

NE Corner of 5th Ave. and 57th St. (And not to be outdone, the other corners have Tiffany & Co., Bvlgari, and Van Cleef & Arpels.)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 3

Bergdorf Goodman (Christmas decorations floor)

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights

and one more from the decorations floor

On The Road - ema - NYC Christmas Lights 1

Bergdorf Goodman Holiday Window

  • MagdaInBlack

      MagdaInBlack

      Oh wow, I needed this, thank you. The balconies all around me here are decorated, several, I note, with blue and yellow lights.

