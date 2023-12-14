Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

“woke” is the new caravan.

When we show up, we win.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

RIP Zandar. We are still here fighting the stupid, now in your honor.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You cannot shame the shameless.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Bark louder, little dog.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

I was promised a recession.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Santa Brandon Came Early

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Santa Brandon Came Early

by | 50 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Yet lo! There are people yet dissastisfied with the price of door-delivered lobster…

Megan McArgleBargle, quick to jump on the trend (and land on her head):

SCOOP: PitchBot beaten to front page!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • billcoop4
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • EarthWindFire
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Keith P.
  • Kristine
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Marmot
  • matt
  • Matt McIrvin
  • mrmoshpotato
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Yarrow
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      RepubAnon

      Republicans impeaching Biden for failing to commit crimes. “Biden willfully failed to commit any crimes, making Republicans look bad. Reason enough for impeachment!”

      Congressman Boris Badanov (R), Frostbite Falls.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      So the “ingredients to make chicken soup from scratch” would include chicken, onion, celery, maybe other vegetables, possibly noodles or potatoes, stock (because McArdle)… and all of a sudden $50 is perfectly reasonable as a price for those groceries. So she has to lie.

      And I had two teenage boys and never once considered buying them lobster and steak with a double appetizer for a regular take out dinner. These people are insane.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Keith P.

      A container of lettuce

      There’s part of the issue right there – she’s paying for someone else to rinse the lettuce and put it in a plastic container. If she was concerned about the money, she’d have just bought regular lettuce.

      And the ingredients to make chicken soup from scratch.

      She’s being a bit vague here. I hope she didn’t pull a Chaffee and use some kind of heirloom chicken and a few loose truffles to juice the cost.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Snippet of dialogue in a pre-code B flick from 1929 watched the other day which brought a transitory chuckle.

      Newspaper building elevator operator: I’m paid to go up and down, not to run your errands.

      Wisecracking reporter: Didn’t I give you two free passes to Her First Sin?

      Elevator operator: Yeah. It was a rotten show.

      Reporter: That’s why I gave you the passes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      It’s such a giveaway that she’s so specific about the bread and lettuce but then lumps what could be 10 other items into chicken soup. Deceptive! In neon lights.

      Didn’t the morons learn from David Brooks that this lazy, sloppy garbage they churn out doesn’t end well for them?  Also- no one wants to hear what they eat. They’re not that fascinating.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      @Baud: Brings back a memory from 40+ years ago. My friends and I liked to eat at a little hole-in-the-wall Italian place in my neighborhood in Chicago. Great food cooked in a tiny kitchen overseen by a real Italian nonna. Soup came with the meal, but if you asked what kind nonna would yell from the kitchen “GOOD SOUP!”.

      We always got the soup, and it was always good no matter what kind it was 😂

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Yarrow

      @sab:  It’s crazy. Maybe as a once-a-year special birthday dinner if they really, really love lobster. But delivered via Door Dash like it’s just another Wednesday night dinner? WTF? Who has that kind of money?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      @sab: Thing is, I bet he didn’t get those kids lobster at all; he or his partner had that. Throwing the “teenage kids” crack in there was a red herring.

      At least these idiots are getting dragged all over Xitter.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      EarthWindFire

      Like Megan McArdle, I shop at Giant. I’m putting together my Christmas dinner order (entree, sides, dessert) and it’s about $70 with two one-pound filet mignon roasts. Maybe McArdle just doesn’t know how to shop economically.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Yarrow

      @satby:  I read the thread. He says he has a 16 year old autistic son so doesn’t like to traumatize him by having him sit through a meal in a loud restaurant. I can understand that part of it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      EarthWindFire

      @Yarrow: IKR? You also have the option of saving money by going to Outback and <gasp> picking up your takeout. If you’re so concerned about crazy DoorDash prices.

      Edited to add: I’m sympathetic about the son but he doesn’t have to go in to get the takeout.

      Also, too, Outback lobster is a travesty. There, I said it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @satby: The other thing is, if she’s making soup she should get a lot of meals out of that. So the $50 isn’t for one meal; it’s for many meals.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      Two bloomin’ onions, a steak salad, lobster tails, a filet, a chicken sandwich and a sirloin + tip + tax = $125 on Doordash right now. It’s crazy.

      They all must be miniatures!  The horror!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Kay: I don’t know where she lives or shops, except Giant. So i found chicken at a Giant in Arlington VA.  I can get a plain old whole chicken for $6, or I can go fancy schmancy free range organic la-dee-da chicken for $25……..wonder which she bought.

      ( its early, I haven’t much to do, so I “researched.)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Kay

      Did they all start reciting what they eat and how much it (supposedly) cost as a response to the stock market high?

      lol

      TERRIFIED anyone might think the economy is good. Have to immediately shut that “good economy ” talk down. They should stop buying lobster tails and put some money in the market. They’d be happy at the good news, like normal people.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      billcoop4

      Reserved the standing rib roast for Christmas the other day at same market (Healthy Living in Saratoga Springs (well, actually Wilton, which is Saratoga-adjacent)) as last year.

       

      Same price per pound (a bit high since it’s from a localish farm not from the industrial food chain) as last year. Feeding six including two 19-yo twin Y chromosome possessors, but will also provide for dinner on the 26th in a lovely Jhal fireez.

       

      Thanksgiving turkey was only $0.10 more per pound this year.

       

      BC

      Reply
    29. 29.

      mrmoshpotato

      Joe Biden Fails To Deliver Recession

      Well, he’s lost my vote because, I’ll think of a pissy, childish, whiny ass reason later, Mom!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Marmot

      so many people on here who haven’t owned up to: a) how wrong they were, and b) how sneeringly dismissive they were of those who ended up being right

      I seem to remember this also happening after the 2018 election. Oh, and 2020.

      You know what? I think I’m looking forward to it happening again next year!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Kay

      @MagdaInBlack:

      I think she lives in DC or environs. I remember reading one of her essays where she was pretending she rides a bus. The most boring “journalism” is when journalists talk about 1. themselves 2. their industry and they do so, so much of it. I think Twitter has made that much worse. They all think they’re celebrities now and we’re their “fans”.

      No one should know who “Sean from RCP” is.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      @billcoop4:

      I’m making a turkey for Christmas because we skipped Thanksgiving. I personally think “a turkey” is cheap for what you’re getting, if you use all of it (which I do). I also think that about buying a chicken.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Matt McIrvin

      I still see the unemployment rate, while very low, creeping up in a manner that it historically does maybe a year before a recession. That’s just eyeballing charts so it might not mean much. But it gives me pause.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      Outspoken podcaster Megyn Kelly called for a boycott of Taylor Swift after the pop superstar attended a fundraiser that provided “humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.”

      Megyn Kelly is one of the loudest “anti cancel culture” people out there. Raise your hand if you knew it was never about “free speech” but instead was about who gets to talk. They’re the only people who can talk. Everyone else has to shut up and listen.

      Good luck getting Swift’s fans to boycott – not that they’re even be aware of the “Megyn Kelly Show” call to boycott :)

      Reply
    40. 40.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      ArgleBargle is lucky I’m not king.  I’d put her and Yglesias on a tiny ice floe and push them far out to sea.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      satby

      Political science writer Brian Klass is celebrating his substack first anniversary. He’s pretty sharp for a youngun of 37:

      I did that because so much of social media, newsletters, and the “attention economy” is derived from chasing clicks, which, by definition, means pandering to a crowd of people who already see the world the way you do. Some of it is built on outrage. Some is built on confirmation bias—telling people what they want to hear. Either way, it’s not only bad for society, it’s also profoundly boring.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @sab: ​ They are good eating tho a little rich for my tastes. One very important thing to remember about mudbugs is they absorb everything in the water, so you want to get them from a good “wild” creek. And by wild I mean rural yes, but minimal farms along it too.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Well, an actual recession shouldn’t matter because we have been told the economy is horrible since Biden was elected. JUST since Biden. The economy was fabulous until that day.

      “Horrible economy” is baked in to Biden – it no longer has any connection to reality anyway. Have you seen the price of lobster tails!?!

      Whoever wins in 2024 will determine if the economy is described as “good” or “bad”. If it’s Trump it’s good and if it’s Biden it’s bad.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      The lack of a recession has caused a slight rift in the Fro household, as Mrs. Fro has been predicting one for quite some time now and I have been oh-so-helpfully pointing out that it ain’t happening.

      I tried pointing out that I am usually wrong on most things…hopefully she’ll let me have just this one little tremendous win.  “For America”, I’ll tell her.  Wish me luck!  =)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I’ll be interested to see what they do with an actual bad economy. They have to make it absolutely terrible, right? To jusify their ridiculously negative coverage of a good economy? I shudder to think what they’ll be telling people when unemployment ticks up and demand drops – “give up! all is lost! you’re all destitute!”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      New Deal democrat

      @Matt McIrvin:

      I still see the unemployment rate, while very low, creeping up in a manner that it historically does maybe a year before a recession. That’s just eyeballing charts so it might not mean much. But it gives me pause.

      This whole thread gives me the willies. Like I should bookmark it for 6 months from now.

      How many times over the years have I read “the stock market is not the economy”? Usually by the time political blogs take note of a financial market move, it’s over.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.