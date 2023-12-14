The Christmas market in Montreux, Switzerland, features the famous life-size Santa Claus sleigh, flying with the aid of a cable above the market and the lake at a height of up to 385 meters.pic.twitter.com/Hx6WCjdKxQ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) December 13, 2023

Trump said in 2020 that if Biden were elected the stock market would crash.

The Dow reached an all-time high today.

Just sayin’. — Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) December 13, 2023

This is as good an ending to 2023 as anyone could’ve realistically imagined for the economy.https://t.co/91UtRVtIEY — Victoria Guida (@vtg2) December 13, 2023





Dow just broke 37,000. Highest stock market EVER. Congrats! Jobs are at an all time record — and that's before we fix some of the former guys's terrible deals. It is all happening! Thank to to Bidenomics and your favorite president! No WH chaos! https://t.co/R6mJLPx5FQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 13, 2023

so many people on here who haven't owned up to:

a) how wrong they were, and b) how sneeringly dismissive they were of those who ended up being right https://t.co/0xNrxuzs4B — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 13, 2023

Yet lo! There are people yet dissastisfied with the price of door-delivered lobster…

Brandon has made getting lobster delivered to your home unaffordable ?? https://t.co/Lj1LiAVmnC — William B. Fuckley (@opinonhaver) December 14, 2023

I know things have felt pricy lately but there's a way to make that case without saying 'look at what I paid for three steak dinners with lobster and apps delivered to my door by a third party' but every guy in DC just powers through it… — zeddy (@Zeddary) December 14, 2023

Megan McArgleBargle, quick to jump on the trend (and land on her head):

ok somebody has to tell her that the $40 bottle of wine isn't a compulsory part of the meal. pic.twitter.com/2fbj5RiY8E — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) December 14, 2023

SCOOP: PitchBot beaten to front page!