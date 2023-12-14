TESLA RECALL: Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles – nearly every electric vehicle sold by the company in the U.S. – to fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot. pic.twitter.com/Za5JbWfrUg — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 14, 2023

It’s easier to get forgiveness than permission… until the bill comes due. Per The Verge:

Tesla issued a recall notice today for 2 million vehicles in the US to address a “defect” with Autopilot, the company’s groundbreaking and controversial advanced driver-assist system. Safety experts say the recall will likely make Autopilot harder to misuse. Harder, but not impossible. “It’s progress,” said Mary “Missy” Cummings, a robotics expert who wrote a 2020 paper evaluating the risks of Tesla’s Autopilot system, “but minimal progress.” Cummings said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration missed an opportunity to force the company to address concerns around Tesla owners using Autopilot on roads where it wasn’t intended to work. Last week, The Washington Post published an investigation linking at least eight fatal or serious crashes to Tesla drivers using Autopilot on roads it couldn’t “reliably navigate.” As per the recall, Tesla will issue a software update to some 2 million cars in the US — nearly every vehicle it has ever sold in the country — that will increase the number of warnings and alerts when drivers are not paying attention…

Tesla is also expanding its “three strikes and you’re out” system to include Autopilot for the first time. Previously, drivers with the more expensive and expansive Full Self-Driving feature would be locked out of the system if they were not paying attention to the road. Now, this feature will include Autopilot users as well. According to the recall, drivers will face “eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility while the feature is engaged.”… … [T]he recall was the result of a two-year-long negotiation between NHTSA and Tesla, said Phil Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University who studies autonomous vehicle safety. The company didn’t concur with the agency’s findings but ultimately agreed to issue the recall — indicating some important elements may have been left out of the recall’s purview. “This has all the earmarks of a compromise to get the remedy out and avoid another year of negotiation between NHTSA and Tesla,” he said. “So the remedy will likely not be as robust as NHTSA would like to see.” … Of course, the nature of the recall itself has some safety experts calling this a huge missed opportunity. Allowing Tesla to push an over-the-air software update ignores many of the structural defects with Autopilot, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights… “This absolutely could have gone another way,” Abuelsamid said. “NHTSA could do its job and actually force Tesla to do a recall and install robust driver eye and hand monitoring and true geofencing of the system or disable Autosteer altogether if they cannot do a hardware update.” “NHTSA has continually dropped the ball when it comes to Tesla,” he added. “Sadly, given the agency’s history in dealing with Tesla, this was likely to be the best case outcome.”

Someone didn't want people reading about the Tesla recall https://t.co/3rb1y0xHi5 — zeddy (@Zeddary) December 13, 2023

Elon’s mommy is *still* his biggest defender on social media, though…

Intelligent people know that the @Tesla recall is usually an over the air update. The mainstream media headlines are depending on dumb people reading their articles or watching their TV shows. For example: @nytimes @CNBC @people @NewsHour @FoxNews @WIRED @RollingStone… https://t.co/CUom58UX8S — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 14, 2023

My mommy says I’m special! Not stupid, special!