Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Tesla ‘Recalls’ Almost All Its Vehicles

It’s easier to get forgiveness than permission… until the bill comes due. Per The Verge:

Tesla issued a recall notice today for 2 million vehicles in the US to address a “defect” with Autopilot, the company’s groundbreaking and controversial advanced driver-assist system. Safety experts say the recall will likely make Autopilot harder to misuse.

Harder, but not impossible.

“It’s progress,” said Mary “Missy” Cummings, a robotics expert who wrote a 2020 paper evaluating the risks of Tesla’s Autopilot system, “but minimal progress.”

Cummings said the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration missed an opportunity to force the company to address concerns around Tesla owners using Autopilot on roads where it wasn’t intended to work. Last week, The Washington Post published an investigation linking at least eight fatal or serious crashes to Tesla drivers using Autopilot on roads it couldn’t “reliably navigate.”

As per the recall, Tesla will issue a software update to some 2 million cars in the US — nearly every vehicle it has ever sold in the country — that will increase the number of warnings and alerts when drivers are not paying attention…

Tesla is also expanding its “three strikes and you’re out” system to include Autopilot for the first time. Previously, drivers with the more expensive and expansive Full Self-Driving feature would be locked out of the system if they were not paying attention to the road. Now, this feature will include Autopilot users as well. According to the recall, drivers will face “eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility while the feature is engaged.”…

… [T]he recall was the result of a two-year-long negotiation between NHTSA and Tesla, said Phil Koopman, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Carnegie Mellon University who studies autonomous vehicle safety. The company didn’t concur with the agency’s findings but ultimately agreed to issue the recall — indicating some important elements may have been left out of the recall’s purview.

“This has all the earmarks of a compromise to get the remedy out and avoid another year of negotiation between NHTSA and Tesla,” he said. “So the remedy will likely not be as robust as NHTSA would like to see.” …

Of course, the nature of the recall itself has some safety experts calling this a huge missed opportunity. Allowing Tesla to push an over-the-air software update ignores many of the structural defects with Autopilot, said Sam Abuelsamid, principal research analyst at Guidehouse Insights…

“This absolutely could have gone another way,” Abuelsamid said. “NHTSA could do its job and actually force Tesla to do a recall and install robust driver eye and hand monitoring and true geofencing of the system or disable Autosteer altogether if they cannot do a hardware update.”

“NHTSA has continually dropped the ball when it comes to Tesla,” he added. “Sadly, given the agency’s history in dealing with Tesla, this was likely to be the best case outcome.”

Elon’s mommy is *still* his biggest defender on social media, though…

My mommy says I’m special! Not stupid, special!

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      I’m uncomfortably reminded of a post-apocalyptic video game I’ve been replaying, with a backstory that goes something like: This malfunctioning autonomous system is going to obliterate all life on Earth in the next eighteen months. The good news: there’s a way to fix it. The bad news: the fix is going to take fifty years to implement.

      And the game, with its techbro-screws-up-and-then-goes-mad villain, was released almost seven years ago, well before Elmo went straight around the bend, and the plot must have been written years before that, too. It’s almost like they knew the derangement was coming a decade in advance.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      The fascist oligarch’s mom is a self-described “supermodel,” so I’m assuming the dad is a hideous old toad. Or maybe it’s just an accident of genetics that they produced such an unattractive child.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @Betty Cracker: Or maybe it’s just an accident of genetics that they produced such an unattractive child.

      Lotsa ill-considered plastic surgery will do that to a man undergoing a top-ten mid-life crisis.

      Or, as the old saying goes:  Beauty is only skin-deep, but ugly goes right down to the bone.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Mommy Dearest whinging on about “intelligent people” and “dumb people” reminds me of the eternal question: Is it “intelligent” or is it “dumb” to buy a company for tens of billions of dollars in excess of its demonstrable value and then kill off its revenue streams, further toasting tens of billions of your own dollars?

      Tricky. I always forget the correct answer to this one.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Shalimar

      @eclare: Wikipedia has pages for Elon’s siblings and mom but his dad’s page redirects to a page about the family.  Given that Elon lived with dad after the divorce so you can’t even say she raised him, and Errol seems to be a notable person in his own right in South Africa whereas no one would know who Maye is if she didn’t talk about her son, that seems like an interesting choice.  Especially given the controversy recently between Elon and Wikipedia’s owner.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      On the topic of “self-driving” cars, Tesla isn’t the only party that’s misleading people. I forget which one, but a big U.S. automaker has an ad campaign featuring drivers removing their hands from the wheel to clap along to the opening of Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” It’s irresponsible, IMO.

      I think it’s entirely possible that removing humans from the equation and relying on fully self-driving cars will save lives someday. I hope that happens before I get too old to drive. But we aren’t there yet, and carmakers need to stop implying that we are.

      Reply

