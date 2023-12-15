Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

with the Kraken taking a plea, the Cheese stands alone.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Speaker Mike Johnson is a vile traitor to the House and the Constitution.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

The new republican ‘Pastor’ of the House is an odious authoritarian little creep.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Everybody saw this coming.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

Friday Afternoon Open Thread

For most of us, it’s important to our sanity and emotional health to take note of what’s going well, not just what isn’t going well or even what could go wrong.  Courtesy of (fake) Jack Smith:

Diary of the Mad King #4:

The wretched harbingers of justice continue to darken my days.

Despite my attempts to dissuade them, threaten them, turn my subjects against them, they remain undeterred, gaining in speed and strength by the day.

It is the ultimate cruelty to be robbed of what I crave most. Power, prestige and legacy.

I watch helplessly at Letitia empties my coffers.

As Jack crushes my legal gambits.

As Fani turns my pawns against me.

I can sense the dire-wolves approach, the dragons breath on my neck.

I can feel the relentless march of those yearning to end my terrible reign.

The final battles loom like an ominous prophecy.

Let us savor.

Totally open thread!

    43Comments

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      To address the last thread in the new one, James Bennet is human sewage.
      To address the current thread, yes, my Schadenfreude meter is pegged at the distress of the Mango Menace. May he suffer interminably.

    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      For those who didn’t check David’s thread earlier, here’s a Google doc where you can enter your Bluesky username so we can all find each there and keep the echo chamber…uh…echoing! :P

      I will note: I had difficult finding a couple of folks via the Bluesky name search, even though I dectuple-checked the spellings. I think there might be a tiny lil’ bug for them to squish out there, but I was able to find them by going to another jackal’s following list.

    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      Our local County Councilmember (a Democrat, hooray!) just sent out a year-end newsletter with all of the accomplishments of 2023. It’s very impressive, on a wide variety of issues.

      She also included a message to her constituents on the occasion of her retirement at the end of this year. She talked about her sense of vocation as a politician, and how it has meant so much to be able to make a positive difference.

      It’s heartening to be reminded that many admirable, dedicated people go into this profession, and make a difference for the better.

    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      What’s at stake November 2024, part the infinity. Trump kills this agreement as soon as he hits the presidential barcalounger.

      On Thursday, the Biden administration announced its support for preparing to breach the four Lower Snake River Dams in the Columbia River Basin through an agreement with four tribal nations, two states and several conservation groups. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers finished building the dams in the 1970s to bolster the Pacific Northwest’s hydropower and agriculture, and they have since become a primary cause of Snake River salmon declines. As a result, multiple salmon runs are veering toward extinction, and the dams have been the subject of litigation for nearly 30 years.

      The agreement concludes negotiations begun under the Biden administration in 2021, to resolve the most recent lawsuit over the dams’ hydropower operations. The plan itself, called the Columbia River Basin Initiative, aims to funnel more than half a billion dollars in federal funding to the region for the alternative power sources, irrigation, transportation and more that would be needed if the dams come down. Actually breaching them, however, will require an act of Congress.

      I can’t find a list of which dams, but four are a LOT and the Lower Snake is ginormous. Trump, meanwhile, has never eaten fish.

    13. 13.

      West of the Rockies

      @Nettoyeur:

      I want him rendered irrelevant and powerless (along with Putin), whether by incarceration, disease, sudden advanced age,  or mortal expiration.

    18. 18.

      Marcopolo

      Judgement in the Guiliani defamation case:

      Kyle Cheney@kyledcheney
      4m

      THE DECISION:
      Defamation
      Moss awarded: $16,998,000
      Freeman awarded: $16,171,000

      Emotional distress
      Moss awarded: $20 million
      Freeman awarded: $20 million

      Punitive damages
      Total: $75 million

      Okay to drink to Rudy’s pauperization!

    20. 20.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: Oh, that’s not what I meant. Just that everyone, or most people, seem to be interested in migrating their social media presence there and we’ve all been offering up our handles here and there. I thought it would be handy to have one source. It wasn’t meant to be a dig at the blog.

    22. 22.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @WaterGirl:

      They will talk on the blog.

      They will talk on BlueSky.

      They will talk like TBogg

      They will comment on pie.

      They do not like X and Elon.

      They will migrate until X is gone.

    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @Marcopolo: So I have a general question about these cases. Maybe you know. How does the court actually collect? Do they, like, auto-debit his bank account? Do they wait for Rudy to show up with a check? How do they enforce it? Like, Alex Jones is never going to pay all that money he’s supposed to. Can the court garnish wages?

    24. 24.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @Marcopolo: Everything Oozy owns should be confiscated and liquidated to satisfy the judgement.  If that’s not enough, he should be compelled to work for the plaintiffs compensated at minimum wage until the judgement is paid off.

    26. 26.

      WaterGirl

      @Marcopolo: Kyle Chinese reporting 148 million to them. I wonder where the  difference is coming from.

      I’m sitting in the parking lot at the vet waiting for them to call me back in, so I can’t really check!

    28. 28.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Marcopolo: Rumor (that I don’t quite believe*) is that he’s broke, but where do judgments like this fall with a bankrupt, officially or unofficially? Alex Wagner (IIRC) said last night he’s been dropping the price on his UES apartment from $6M. I hope Ms Freeman and Ms Moss move to the head of the line and just get teh deed, but the law rarely seems to act so cleanly.

      *I think he has a couple of kids, grandkids, how much could he shelter in some kind of trust

      ETA: I’m sure he’ll at least try to appeal, if he can find lawyers. Could he do a fund-raiser? Could The Beast still ask his Palm Beach marks to cough up $100K a plate to help this broken, booze-addled old wreck to drag this out? Can Freeman-Moss still go after trump on similar grounds? Did Don Jr or Eric ever cross a line in the desperate quest to hear, “I love you”?

    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      The Rudy news is not up on Fox News dot com yet…I’m guessing they’re trying to figure out how to spin it.

      BEST WISHES ON THAT, Fox!

    35. 35.

      Jinchi

      @Nettoyeur: I want to see Trump’s spawn turn on him.

      I fully expect Ivanka to betray him once his senility debilitates him completely.  She is her father’s daughter after all. But not before his political grift machine is over. Don Jr. will be blindsided and left with all the legal consequences. Eric won’t realize what’s going on until the dust has settled.

      As for the two spares, they’ll fnd that all records of his paternity have been expunged and that they were written out of the will.

    36. 36.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: It would be just like Trump to tease this one and that one by hinting he’s thinking of offering them the number two spot. And in addition to driving his rivals nuts, it’s another set of news pieces about him.

      I know he’s done with Pence but Pence was a perfect VP for Trump, a complete milk toast. I have trouble imaging him choosing Haley, a loud, energetic, assertive woman who lies as easily as he does. Too much competition. She’s easier on the eyes as well (I am slightly revolted at myself for using positive words to describe Haley. Absolute hate her).

    37. 37.

      Marcopolo

      @Suzanne: lol, I will let any lawyers here w/ experience in issues like this answer that, but pretty sure there will be liens placed on all his properties.  in a different defamation case in Idaho, the local hospital won their case against Ammon Bundy (remember him?) and the courts actually stepped in to rescind Bundy’s recent sale of his house to a friend (his attempt to get the house’s value outside of any forfeiture) and awarded the house to the hospital.

    39. 39.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Harrison Wesley: I’d bet a kidney Judi Nathan is praying for a subpoena

      listening to MSNBC and it sounds like Rudi’s lawyers want to physically drag him away from the microphones and he won’t budge

    40. 40.

      Ohio Mom

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I assume that Trump has at least some money stashed overseas, if only on the advice of his staff.

      But I could also be convinced he is too dumb to have done that (I’m not saying I approve of off-shore accounts, just that they seem to be SOP for the ultra-wealthy).

    41. 41.

      dmsilev

      @WaterGirl: Here’s a breakdown, from the Post:

      Here’s how a jury got to that number when deciding what Rudy Giuliani owes two Georgia poll workers for falsely accusing them of helping to steal the 2020 election:

      Ruby Freeman was awarded $16,171,000 for the damage done to her reputation.

      Her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, was awarded $16,998,000 for the damage to her reputation.

      Each woman was awarded $20 million for the emotional distress caused by Giuliani’s defamation.

      Finally, Giuliani was fined $75 million in punitive damages for defaming them.

      The reputational damage numbers are oddly specific; wonder how they were determined.

