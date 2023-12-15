For most of us, it’s important to our sanity and emotional health to take note of what’s going well, not just what isn’t going well or even what could go wrong. Courtesy of (fake) Jack Smith:

Diary of the Mad King #4:

The wretched harbingers of justice continue to darken my days.

Despite my attempts to dissuade them, threaten them, turn my subjects against them, they remain undeterred, gaining in speed and strength by the day.

It is the ultimate cruelty to be robbed of what I crave most. Power, prestige and legacy.

I watch helplessly at Letitia empties my coffers.

As Jack crushes my legal gambits.

As Fani turns my pawns against me.

I can sense the dire-wolves approach, the dragons breath on my neck.

I can feel the relentless march of those yearning to end my terrible reign.

The final battles loom like an ominous prophecy.