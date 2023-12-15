Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Times, they ain't a-changing

Remember James Bennet, the NYT editorial page editor who got shit-canned in 2020 for publishing a guest essay by Tom Cotton, the twitchy MAGA fascist from Arkansas? Of course you don’t because you have a life. But it was a big deal at the time.

It was at the height of the Black Lives Matter protests following George Floyd’s murder, when the Murdoch Cinematic Universe was telling Americans that hordes of (mostly black!) people were pillaging its cities and setting commercial properties aflame. That was mostly a big fat lie; 93% of the protests were peaceful.

But there was video of troublemakers who used some of the protests as cover to commit crimes and charges against some legitimate protesters who resisted over-the-top police crackdowns. That was enough to scare the shit out of the Fox News shut-ins and give sadistic creeps like Cotton casus belli. Cotton’s op-ed urged Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act and unleash state violence on fellow Americans.

Lots of people upon whom that violence was most likely to be visited objected to the publication of Cotton’s screed, and a few of them were NYT staffers who called for Bennet’s firing.

NYT publisher Sulzberger and executive editor Dean Baquet forced Bennet to resign, and now he’s written a “dishy 16,000-word essay” about it to settle all scores. It’s titled “When the New York Times Lost Its Way,” and it was published in The Economist yesterday.

I confess I have not read it because 16,000 words (I have a fucking life too, you know), but these excerpts in Politico are…bewildering:

Bennet paints a picture of a contentious and often acrimonious generational and philosophical civil war within the Times newsroom between 2016 and 2020. While old guard Times journalists continued to privately support traditional journalistic values like fairness, pluralism and political independence, Bennet writes, they gradually capitulated to their younger, more ideologically motivated colleagues, who pushed the paper to elevate liberal viewpoints and shun conservative perspectives.

“The Times’s problem has metastasised from liberal bias to illiberal bias, from an inclination to favour one side of the national debate to an impulse to shut debate down altogether,” Bennet writes. “All the empathy and humility in the world will not mean much against the pressures of intolerance and tribalism without an invaluable quality that Sulzberger did not emphasise: courage.”

Bennet charges that this gradual leftward shift came to infect the paper’s coverage of a range of issues beyond Trump, gradually undermining its credibility and pandering to its most left-leaning readers.

Oh my fucking God! Is this about “woke” again? Because goddamn, the literal fascists are at the gate, women’s status as first-class citizens and access to modern healthcare has been vaporized by a corrupt and unaccountable court, and voters have demonstrated that they don’t give a flying fuck about “woke.” So can we stop beating that long deceased and thoroughly decomposed-to-dust horse yet? Apparently not!

And even if what Bennet alleges is true, did the Times not hire a woman named Pamela Paul (or Paula Pam?) to cover “woke” oppression of conservatives as a full-time beat? Does the paper not employ noted conservatives Bret Stephens, Ross Douthat and David Brooks to admonish liberals for driving Republicans into the arms of the Proud Boys with “woke” nonsense? I’m pretty sure there’s at least one anti-“woke” black man on the payroll who regularly suggests racism isn’t that big of a deal.

Bennet’s claim that Sulzberger and Baquet initially backed his decision to publish Cotton’s essay and then threw him under the bus when the blowback arrived sounds very on brand. This does not:

Yet even before his firing, Bennet writes, he had grown troubled by a shift in the paper’s editorial philosophy: “The old liberal embrace of inclusive debate that reflected the country’s breadth of views [gave] way to a new intolerance for the opinions of roughly half of American voters.”

Huh. I thought the exact fucking opposite happened — that political desks and op-ed rosters at the Times and other national outlets, including the Post, bent over backwards to amplify and validate Trump voters. That’s what the Cletus safaris were all about. That’s why Gary Abernathy has a job at the Post.

Perhaps ego drove Bennet to reframe his professional garroting to give it world-historical significance. If I ever get around to reading the whole piece (unlikely), maybe I’ll find there’s more to it. But it kinda sounds like he got dumped by flinchy careerists, which would also be on brand. The Times, they ain’t a-changing.

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      brendancalling

      It’s really too bad that James Bennett wasn’t in the WTC on 9/11.

      OK, that’s a little harsh, but ghood lord I fucking hate the FTNYT.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      I would love to see a Tony Jay letter to the editor of The Economist (either the first flamethrowing draft, or a muted British passive aggressive one attempting publication).

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Harrison Wesley

      Yeah, I think he has it just backwards.  Perhaps NYT leans “liberal” in some nineteenth-century sense, but leftist it sure as shit ain’t.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Matt

      Shorter Bennet: “I knew exactly what that editorial said, and I ran it because I agreed with it. Now I’m sad because people noticed I’m a fascist!”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      @OzarkHillbilly: Shorter Bennett: “Wah.”

      Yes, that’s how I read the original article.  Well, at least the part of the article that I could tolerate.  He needed an editor for that long screed. LOL

      My take:

      Shorter Bennet: “Wah! But let me tell you in a million words why I am brilliant.”

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      Is this about “woke” again?

      Yup. It is their very favorite subject. These are very conventional people who were so rattled by BLM, Me Too and covid that they lost their minds. They don’t handle change or challenges well. I think we are in for a rough ride the next couple of years and we need to look for resilient, flexible people who can surf the waves without going insane. You won’t find them at the NYTimes. BRITTLE. They break.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      RaflW

      16,000 words to say “I’m old and scared of the youths of today” while making himself out to be a victim.

      The only surprise is that I generally think of The Economist as being more discerning, and way more succinct!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      HumboldtBlue

      roughly half of American voters

      Sweet Jesus beating Mary Magdalene’s ass with a protractor, 70 million people is about a fifth, 20 percent of the country’s population you innumerate fucksticle and even when accounting for all eligible voters it maybe gets to 30 percent.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kay

      I think the NYTimes has devoted more words to the existential threat of The Woke than they have to real women being denied health care due to abortion bans.

      This isn’t even what the public is interested in! DeSantis ran on anti woke. The public yawned. Anti woke tanked nationally in elections in 2022. But it doesn’t matter! Our Public Intellectuals fucking LOVE this subject and you cannot get them off it.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Also- can I just say one more time that media people talk about themselves too much? You’re not that fascinating and neither is your industry. This is a circle jerk.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Bugboy

      Is this about “woke” again?

      There’s a gated community I drive by every morning on the way to work, full of McMansions (2 story 6 bedroom on a zero lot line. I WANT IT!!!!11!!!) whose main entrance is a street named “Woker”.  I chuckle every time..

      ETA: Have I long-last become a misanthrope?  Yes, I think I have…

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Harrison Wesley

      “A new series, featuring a courageous young governor desperately trying to save his state from…The Woking DEId….”

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Barbara

      Did it really escape Bennet’s attention that Tom Cotton was calling for armed forces to open fire on protesters?  Does he consider that to be an acceptable point of view?  Would he feel the same way if said statement were made in a different context in a different kind of conflict (use your imagination — Israelis and Palestinians).  How has that worked out for other societies that are supposed to be open and democratic?  Ever hear the term “Bloody Sunday?”

      If Bennet really can’t fathom how that “point of view” strips out debate by subjecting one side of the debate to lethal violence then he’s an idiot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      RaflW

      @sab: As mentioned up thread, it’s worse than we thought

      James Bennet is The Economist‘s Lexington columnist and a senior editor. Previously he served for a year as a visiting senior editor at The Economist. He has also served as editorial page editor of The New York Times and editor-in-chief of The Atlantic.

      Can we expect Jeffrey Goldberg (eic at The Atlantic now) to fail upwards similarly?

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Thor Heyerdahl

      @Kay: Also- can I just say one more time that media people talk about themselves too much? You’re not that fascinating and neither is your industry. This is a circle jerk.

      Wokekake?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chris

      That was mostly a big fat lie; 93% of the protests were peaceful.

      And even that makes it sound worse for BLM than it actually is, because it tells you nothing about how many of the 7% of violent protests turned violent because of the protesters and how many turned violent because of cops or “counter-protesters.”  I’m sure sometimes it was the protesters; you can’t have a movement that wide without a few assholes.  But as we saw especially in 2020, it very often isn’t.  Cops simply start attacking people, and the media euphemistically reports it as “riots” and lets you connect the dots and assume that those crazy out-of-control blacks went crazy and out of control again.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betsy

      @Kay: Amen!

      But I’m told that no one wants to read about issues or local politics in our cities, because the editors of our largest newspaper say that’s just “insider baseball.”

      Reply
    30. 30.

      jonas

      What idiots like Bennet (and the heads of major networks like CNN) can’t seem to gronk is that our political landscape is no longer divided between “conservatives” and “liberal”, or Democratic and Republican, but between center-left and jet-screaming fascism. There may have once been legitimately two sides to an argument that could be hashed out in the pages of the Grey Lady, but now it’s effectively, in the words of our esteemed blogfather, Italian food vs. tire rims and anthrax. Why a professional journalistic outfit should feel obligated to twist itself into pretzels pretending that the tire rims and anthrax (or say, siccing the military on unarmed BLM protestors) just represents a “different perspective”, I’m not sure.

      For a news organization that has gotten genocidal authoritarianism wrong so badly in the past (“Germans Find New Chancellor’s Little Mustache, Straight Talk Charming”), you’d think they would step back and think this over for a minute, but apparently not.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betsy

      @Chris: In the cities near me, fascists and neo-nazis went specifically to the protests to get window-smashing and vandalism started.  There are photos and video of specific, known skinheads smashing things and trying to initiate that process (I guess it can take hold and then others participate) but they were only partly successful.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      RaflW

      In unsurprising Trump-toadying news, Elise Stefanik is a gobshyte.

      WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., filed a complaint Friday alleging judicial misconduct by a federal judge who has overseen various Jan. 6-related cases.
      Stefanik, a staunch ally of former President Donald Trump and member of House GOP leadership, formally requested an ethics investigation into U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howell…

      The complaint was submitted to D.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Sri Srinivasan.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      RaflW

      @Chris: I seem to be a lone kook on this, but based on photo comparison, method of operation, and timing, I firmly believe that Derek Chauvin was the infamous Umbrella Man who smashed the AutoZone near the MPLS 3rd Precinct to inflame violence.

      He got convicted of enough that I don’t push it much, but he had plenty of motive to do that crime, and whoever Umbrella Man was, the video is chilling in its precision and methodicalness. It was certainly not some Antifa dude on a spree.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chris

      And even if what Bennet alleges is true

      And it isn’t even true.  There has been absolutely no sign of a leftward shift at the New York Times, which has spent most of the last couple years uncritically signal-boosting every person worked up about the transgender panic, desperately trying to manifest a Ron DeSantis presidency (or Republican candidacy) into being, and repeating with ever-increasing hysterics that JOE BIDEN IS OLD DAMN IT THIS IS HISTORY’S GREATEST SCANDAL.  No sign of a leftward shift, and every sign of a rightward shift.

      This happens constantly in mainstream institutions.  Every new moon cycle, somebody pops up and shrieks that the institution has lost its way, it’s being captured by the woke-politically correct-hippie-Bolshie-abolitionist-[insert Enemy Of The People of the day here], and it’s in grave danger unless it rediscovers its conservative roots and reassures the good conservative people that it’s still on their side.  Sometimes it’s a reaction to something the institution has done, but usually not even that; it’s just something right-wingers do, to keep and tighten their grip on society.

      It’s literally our version of how the Soviets kept the entire government on a war footing with panicked admonitions about counterrevolutionary activities, when anybody who wasn’t a complete lunatic could see that all they had was a totalitarian system with no counterrevolutionaries within miles of it.

      (Note also the dishonest comparison of “the old school liberals,” as if any of the people pushing this bullshit had ever been liberals even in the 1780s sense).

      Reply
    38. 38.

      sab

      @RaflW: The main reason that I let my subscription lapse was the anonymity ( sic???) Nobody had a byline so we never knew which asshole was writing whatever.

      One of my pet peeves at BJ is we complain about what  the NYT or NPR says without naming the actual author/reporter. Yet those outfits allow bylines that tell us who said what. And they have other people who are excellent. The Economist, on the other hand, has absolute anonymity. Everyone, even their remote stringers, speak as the Economist. I find that problematic.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Chris

      @Betsy:

      One of the things that recurred several times on the videos coming out in 2020 was that

      1) the people protesting and the people smashing and breaking things are very distinctly not the same crowd.  Like, you’d have a protest in one place, and a full block away you’d have people breaking and stealing shit.

      2) the police was perfectly aware of the two groups, and choosing to ignore the latter in favor of the former.  Like, you’d see the protest gradually moving away from the area being looted, and you’d see the cops dutifully following the protesters, and not one of them turning back to stamp out the looting.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RaflW

      @jonas: Most bizarre is that they don’t read Trump’s plain threats to jail journalists as applicable to them.

      He is 100% steaming resentment, keeps long lists and endless grudges. Even full flattery gets one nothing if there has ever been even one perceived slight.

      IOW they don’t even have self-preservation thought through. It’s f’ing weird (and distressing).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Just heard some guy in Iowa talking about why he’s voting for DeSantis and not Trump: “Trump won’t do a good job this time because the Democrats won’t let him.”

      Such dazzling logic.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      RaflW

      @Harrison Wesley: Of course. That’s one of many reasons I’m mad that so many Dems went along with that House vote.

      I’m also pissed because why the flunk should Congress meddle in the choice of leaders of private institutions? Andy Kim and a whole bunch of others who should know better caved in and set bad precedent while empowering ethically vacuous Elise.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sab

      @Chris: So do you believe that when Liz Cheney blathers on that Antifa burned down Portland and Minneapolis that she believes that Antifa actually did that (they did not)  or that she is just lying and saying they did when she knows they did not

      ETA I phrased that badly, saying you believe what obviously you don’t. Sorry.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      strange visitor (from another planet)

      oh give me a fucking break. first of all, fucking tom cotton, (“the bobble-throated slap dick”) demanded a military response against the protesters with NO QUARTER….

      …you know, a WAR CRIME. sooo, yah. there’s that. but tell me again how BLM is a threat to the constitutional order, tommy.

      also, you know, we’re in a country with like three hundred forty million fucking people. last time i checked, seventy four million isn’t CLOSE to half of that number. more like a quarter. i mean, i know we were told there’d be no math, but FFS.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Miss Bianca

      @Kay: One of the rarely-discussed advantages of being a lowly local government journalist, as opposed to a big NYT government journalist, is that *in no way* can I delude myself that anyone gives a shit about my so-called Deep Thoughts.

      A useful ego check, as it were.

      Reply

