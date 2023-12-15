On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Paul in Jacksonville
Here are a few from the past, some of which I know the year, some of which I don’t.
Christmas 1955. I was 23 months old. My due date was December 25; I emerged on January 7. My brother was born on December 21, and my sister was born on December 23. My mother’s birthday was March 17. Doing the math made me wonder if my dad got lucky once a year?
Tinsel seems to be the common thread we all share. My parents would pin the Christmas cards we received to the tree.
I was probably too young to fully appreciate this all metal fire truck. They don’t make toys today like they used to, do they?
Cannot figure out the year. Here we are, in front of our respective best gifts of the year. My youngest sister with her guitar, me and my stereo, my brother with his saxophone, and my December 23 sister with her sewing machine.
A few years later, my youngest sister with a bicycle, and me with a (in retrospect) stupid hat.
I thought a dress shirt would be a great gift for my dad. Turned out it was not so great. He worked a union job in a machine shop his entire life, so he had little chance to wear this type of shirt.
Under the “all holidays matter” proviso, I declare a birthday to be a holiday. Here I am with my niece Kelsea, sharing a birthday cake. Sadly, in 2006, Kelsea died at the age of 16 from a drug overdose.
Unknown date and not a holiday. Here’s a selfie from before they had a name. Happy Holiday wishes to jackals everywhere from Jacksonville, Florida, USA.
