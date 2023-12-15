Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Paul in Jacksonville – Christmas Past

Paul in Jacksonville

Here are a few from the past, some of which I know the year, some of which I don’t.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 7

Christmas 1955. I was 23 months old. My due date was December 25; I emerged on January 7. My brother was born on December 21, and my sister was born on December 23. My mother’s birthday was March 17. Doing the math made me wonder if my dad got lucky once a year?

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 6

Tinsel seems to be the common thread we all share. My parents would pin the Christmas cards we received to the tree.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 5

I was probably too young to fully appreciate this all metal fire truck. They don’t make toys today like they used to, do they?

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 3

Cannot figure out the year. Here we are, in front of our respective best gifts of the year. My youngest sister with her guitar, me and my stereo, my brother with his saxophone, and my December 23 sister with her sewing machine.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 4

A few years later, my youngest sister with a bicycle, and me with a (in retrospect) stupid hat.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 2

I thought a dress shirt would be a great gift for my dad. Turned out it was not so great. He worked a union job in a machine shop his entire life, so he had little chance to wear this type of shirt.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past 1

Under the “all holidays matter” proviso, I declare a birthday to be a holiday. Here I am with my niece Kelsea, sharing a birthday cake. Sadly, in 2006, Kelsea died at the age of 16 from a drug overdose.

On The Road - Paul in Jacksonville - Christmas Past

Unknown date and not a holiday. Here’s a selfie from before they had a name. Happy Holiday wishes to jackals everywhere from Jacksonville, Florida, USA.

  • eclare
  • mrmoshpotato
  • sab

      mrmoshpotato

      Love the pictures-from-childhood posts.

      That last one definitely isn’t recent judging from the quality and corded phone 😱!

      With all that tinsel on trees, it is amazing that so many cats and toddlers survived Christmas in the 1950-1980 period. Also too, early tinsel was lead, not cellophane.

      I think the men’s dress shirt was a pretty common gift back then.  I know my dad got one every year, and looking back he probably would have preferred a bottle of Jack.

      I am sorry about your niece.

