Anyone who wants ACA coverage to start for themselves and their household on January 1, 2024 must select a plan on Healthcare.gov or their own state based marketplace by midnight local time tonight (December 15, 2023).  If you live in Idaho, today is the last day of Open Enrollment.

Open Enrollment for the rest of the country goes through at least January 15th.

You’ll get one more chance to get coverage but that coverage will start on February 1, 2024.

Finally, if you have ACA coverage this year, today is also the last day to make an active choice out of the automatically re-enrollment scheme that may or may not place you in a plan that you want and like.  Go in and check!

 

 

      Moving from COBRA at the end of the year. Then four months until Medicare. Following your advice I used an agent recommended by our financial planner to help navigate everything and I am so happy I did!

      I ended up using the exchange for 5 months this year for the gap between employment and Medicare, and, because I once had to find insurance (for two years!!) in the pre-exchange days, I remain insanely grateful for the ACA and for the people who have fought to pass the legislation, implement it, and continue to try to improve it. Reconciling it all on my taxes this year will be an adventure, but that does not take away from my gratitude one whit.

