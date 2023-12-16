From the Washington Post, “What to know about the $148M defamation verdict against Rudy Giuliani” [unpaywalled gift link]:

On Friday afternoon, a jury ruled that Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to two women he falsely accused of helping tamper with election results in Georgia. It’s a verdict that comes almost exactly three years after he appeared in front of state legislators in the swing state and tried to convince them that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by poll workers like Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss. A deceptively edited video was used to claim that they were adding fake ballots to the totals and doctoring computer tallies with a USB drive; in reality, they were counting papers from regular ballot boxes and sharing a mint.

While state officials quickly debunked the allegations of election fraud, Giuliani continued to spread the accusations in television appearances and on social media. The two women sued a few weeks later, saying they “have become objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment … because of a campaign of malicious lies.” The two Black women testified in front of Congress and then before a federal jury in Washington that violent, racist threats forced them into hiding. Moss quit the job she loved as an election worker; Freeman abandoned her home.

How did the jury get to $148 million?

The jurors were asked to award damages to compensate for the reputational harm done to the two women, damages for the emotional distress caused and punitive damages to make a statement about the seriousness of the conduct.

The plaintiffs only gave a suggested number for the reputational harm; a sociologist from Northwestern University testified that it would cost roughly $47 million to counter all the false allegations about the two women on social media. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Michael Gottlieb, said Moss should also be compensated for the roughly $800,000 she would have accumulated over a lifetime had she remained in her job as an election worker. On those damages, the jury went lower than asked, awarding Freeman roughly $16 million and Moss roughly $17 million…

The jury responded by awarding each woman $20 million for emotional distress and added a whopping $75 million in punitive damages.