Saturday Morning Open Thread: Rudy Still Has Some Things to Go Through

by | 19 Comments

From the Washington Post, “What to know about the $148M defamation verdict against Rudy Giuliani” [unpaywalled gift link]:

On Friday afternoon, a jury ruled that Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to two women he falsely accused of helping tamper with election results in Georgia. It’s a verdict that comes almost exactly three years after he appeared in front of state legislators in the swing state and tried to convince them that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump by poll workers like Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss. A deceptively edited video was used to claim that they were adding fake ballots to the totals and doctoring computer tallies with a USB drive; in reality, they were counting papers from regular ballot boxes and sharing a mint.

While state officials quickly debunked the allegations of election fraud, Giuliani continued to spread the accusations in television appearances and on social media. The two women sued a few weeks later, saying they “have become objects of vitriol, threats, and harassment … because of a campaign of malicious lies.” The two Black women testified in front of Congress and then before a federal jury in Washington that violent, racist threats forced them into hiding. Moss quit the job she loved as an election worker; Freeman abandoned her home.

How did the jury get to $148 million?
The jurors were asked to award damages to compensate for the reputational harm done to the two women, damages for the emotional distress caused and punitive damages to make a statement about the seriousness of the conduct.

The plaintiffs only gave a suggested number for the reputational harm; a sociologist from Northwestern University testified that it would cost roughly $47 million to counter all the false allegations about the two women on social media. A lawyer for the plaintiffs, Michael Gottlieb, said Moss should also be compensated for the roughly $800,000 she would have accumulated over a lifetime had she remained in her job as an election worker. On those damages, the jury went lower than asked, awarding Freeman roughly $16 million and Moss roughly $17 million…

The jury responded by awarding each woman $20 million for emotional distress and added a whopping $75 million in punitive damages.

What happens before plaintiffs can collect?
Chris Mattei, who represented the families of the Sandy Hook mass killing victims who secured a $1.5 billion judgment against Infowars host Alex Jones for defamation, said Giuliani can probably delay paying this penalty in several ways.

“Giuliani is certain to appeal, and while any appeal is pending, the plaintiffs won’t have a final judgment to enforce,” Mattei said. Giuliani can argue that Judge Beryl A. Howell was wrong to find him liable for defamation before trial and that the jury’s award was unreasonable. But Mattei said the women can move to require Giuliani to pay a bond that would keep him from drawing down his assets while the appeal is pending.

Can Giuliani avoid paying by going bankrupt?
No, according to former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan Barbara McQuade. On Thursday night, she said on MSNBC that debts for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress cannot be eliminated through bankruptcy…

What can Giuliani actually pay?
We don’t know. His refusal to provide the plaintiffs with information on his finances was part of the reason Howell found him liable for defamation without a trial, leaving the jury only to decide how much he owed in damages…

Giuliani said through his attorneys in the case that he “is having financial difficulties.” He is being sued by his former lawyer for $1.3 million in fees and is trying to sell his New York apartment for $6.1 million. Giuliani did get some help from his old boss — a political committee affiliated with Trump paid Giuliani $350,000, and the former president held a $100,000-a-head fundraiser for Giuliani in the fall…

(Yeah, but did any of the money from that fundraiser actually reach Giuliani, or did TFG steal ‘expense’ it all?)

Yet to be disproven:
Furthermore…

  • Baud
  • Butch
  • Evap
  • Geo Wilcox
  • Kay
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Princess
  • rikyrah

    4. 4.

      Kay

      Moss: As we move forward, and continue to seek justice, our greatest wish is that no one, no election worker or voter or school board member or anyone else ever experiences anything like we went through. You all matter. You are all important.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Butch

      I know it’s petty, but the defense attorney (if you noticed) reminded me of a line from the old Absolutely Fabulous series:  “Is your hair on purpose?”  Shaved except for the front topknot – very odd.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Princess

      Never forget: it was the media who made him GOP frontrunner. They wanted him to be President. And he was the same man then he is today.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      As to his age:

      In general, there is compelling evidence of a relationship between age and offending such that there is a marked increase during adolescence, a peak in late adolescence, and a precipitous decline thereafter.This so-called aging out of offending is typically reported in early adulthood when individuals assume more adult roles. However, this general trend obscures unique patterns of offending by different groups. For instance, there is robust evidence of a high-rate offending group that escalates during adolescence and remains high into middle (age 48) and late adulthood (age 61–age 72). This group has been referred to as life-course-persistent offenders. Thus, while there are normative declines in offending across the life course, there are some individuals who continue to offend late in the life course who deserve more attention.

      The elderly far Right nut job offender we have seen so much of probably means they were always rule or law breakers – he was always a crook. They’re people who lack self control over their lifetime- they never mature. A much smaller group within all offenders, thank goodness.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Kay bait:

      The conservative supreme court justice Neil Gorsuch took just 10 minutes to approve without changes a 98-page draft of the opinion that would remove the federal right to abortion that had been guaranteed for nearly 50 years, the New York Times reported.

      According to the paper, Samuel Alito, the author of the opinion in Dobbs v Jackson, the case that struck down Roe v Wade, from 1973, circulated his draft at 11.16am on 10 February 2022.

      Citing two people who saw communications between the justices, the Times said: “After a justice shares an opinion inside the court, other members scrutinise it. Those in the majority can request revisions, sometimes as the price of their votes, sweating sentences or even words.

      “But this time, despite the document’s length, Justice Neil M Gorsuch wrote back just 10 minutes later to say that he would sign on to the opinion and had no changes.”

      Three other conservatives – Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh – signed on in the following days.

      “None requested a single alteration,” the Times said. “The responses looked like a display of conservative force and discipline.”

      Ah yes, a shining example of conservative jurisprudence, it took him all of 10 minutes to decide women are disposable.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      (With abject apologies to Country Joe & the Fish.)

      Proposed for Rudy’s theme song: “I Feel Like I’m Fixin’ to Dye Rag.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Right? And he’s the one we were told is a “moderate” and not a religious extremist.

      Conservative law students were so arrogant about Roe when I was in law school. It was fashionable to say it was “poorly reasoned”. Look at the goddamned mess they have made out of overturning it. Compared to their garbage, sloppy work product Roe is a masterpiece of elegant thought.

      My only comfort in this whole thing is the Right wing judges are all GOP hacks and it must kill them when they lose elections on this, and they are going to keep losing elections on this.

      Reply

