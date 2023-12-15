Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Well Done Everybody!

66 Comments

 

Congratulations, everyone. You made it through another shit week.

Just two more weeks and we can kick 2023 in the arse.

I am down to one final pet appointment for Thurston Howl to get him road ready, and an appointment to have my tires rotated and alignment done, and then a week to pack and tie up loose ends, and I am off like a dirty shirt for Arizona.

First order of business when I get to AZ is to buy a tricycle for adults. Looking for a bike helmet with viking horns right now.

    66Comments

    3. 3.

      Suzanne

      Dude, Cole, you need to start covering yourself in sunblock NAOW. You need, like, SPF MAYONNAISE.

      ETA: Maybe SPF DRYWALL MUD.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      and I am off like a dirty shirt for Arizona.

      Every time we left for a big car trip with kids when they were young, Mr. Scout always started the drive with, “We’re off like a dirty shirt!”

      Good times.  Thanks for bringing that memory to mind, Cole.

      On your way out of town, be sure to say to Thurston, “We’re off like a dirty shirt!”  He’ll cherish the memory.  Maybe. 😉

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Betty Cracker

      I love the bike helmet with horns idea. Very few people could pull off that look, but you are definitely one of them.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @SpaceUnit: ​
        The skin pigmentation most of my family members tends toward fish belly white. We came mainly from the northern parts of Europe and ended up in Wisconsin for a reason. A summer spent between Columbus, GA and Lawton, OK, convinced me of the wisdom of that choice.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      jimmiraybob

      OK, I’ll be that guy.

      Unless you go the extreme southern route you should also pack for snow.  I once drove through a blizzard in OK City that was pretty darn impressive.  And then there is some of the higher country further west.  AZ north of the Mogollon Rim can be a winter wonder land.

      Extra bankies, warm socks, munchies, water, batteries, etc.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jackie

      @Betty Cracker: My daughter has a fun sense of humor. She’s  also petite and can wear kids things; like the rainbow glittered unicorn bike helmet – with a gold horn – I bought her! She loves it and wears it faithfully when biking with her boys. She’s a fun 40 yr old!😁

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @sab: Oh yes. There’s lots of mineral sunscreens with zinc oxide. I personally tend to prefer the chemical sunscreens because I find that they last longer in the water.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dan B

      Our French Club in small bedroom town near Akron took a trip to French Canadia.  I rode with cool bachelor Phil Horrisburger in his convertible through the 1,000 Islands.  It was a brilliant low humidity day.  My nose got red.  The next day it got dark.  The day after that it turned black.  A week or two later the outer layer fell off.  Memorable!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      noncarborundum

      @Albatrossity: In our family it’s “And we’re off with a four-note theme!” (P.D.Q Bach/Peter Schickele reference, for those who care.)

      I’d never heard the “like a dirty shirt” version. Or “herd of turtles”, for that matter. Of course I’ve heard of turtles.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Suzanne

      @SpaceUnit:

      I made the mistake of backpacking in AZ during the summer once. 

      I made the mistake of attempting to hike Camelback on July 4 one year. I decided to go back down when I was about 2/3 the way up. That was…. an incredibly dumb thing to attempt, and I’m glad I came to my senses before Bad Shit Went Down. (I have summited Camelback on multiple occasions, but in sane conditions.)

      The sun damage on the skin is seriously no joke. Trader Joe’s makes a facial sunscreen for about $9 that is a pretty good dupe for the Supergoop, which is like $40.

      My grandfather had lost his hair, and he was good about sunblocking his head or wearing a hat. But he forgot about his ears, and a freckle on the back of his ear turned into a big chunk of melanoma. My FIL also developed melanoma on his bald head.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SuzieC

      Yeah let’s kick 2023’s ass!  Good news is that thanks to Bidenomics and the accelerating stock market I have more money than I ever dreamed of.  I will donate a lot of it to BJ recommended winners in 2024.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      SpaceUnit

      @Suzanne:

      My friend and I attempted Sycamore Canyon in mid July, about 50 miles southwest of Flagstaff (a town I love BTW).  There was supposed to be spring and a pool.  But our guidebook was shit.

      We got lost and it seriously sucked.  I’d never been so baked and parched in my life.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      Oh…. I had a classmate in college who would leave by saying, “Well, I’m off like a prom dress”. Always made me smirk.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kelly

      Our cat Phoebe intentionally joined Mrs Kelly in the bathtub today. She has been intrigued by the bathwater for years laying on the side of the tub paddling the water. Today after a bit of paddling from the side she eased into the water and sorta quivered with excitement. Stayed in the water until Mrs Kelly got out. Totally sogged took a couple hours to dry out. One clean kitty.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Suzanne

      @SpaceUnit: Yeah, the combo of elevation and dryness (plus heat, depending on the time of year) can be brutal.

      A couple of years before I met Mr. Suzanne, I was seeing this guy who was a runner. He signed up to do the Prescott Whiskey Row half-marathon, and he asked me if I wanted to do one of the races with him. I was like, “Well, I’ll do the 10K”. (For reference, Prescott is also a mile-high city.) So, fine….. I’m running, it’s all fine, then the course turns a corner and I start hearing people saying “HOLY SHIT”. The course went up this hill that was so steep, it looked like a goddamn wall from that angle. And then….. back down the same hill. Saw a few people try to gain time by sprinting down the hill, and more than a few of them lost footing and took nasty falls. When I got home — after the race — I decided to look up the course. Turns out Runner’s World ranked it one of the ten most difficult running courses in America. Had I not been a total dumbass, I might have looked this up prior to the race.

      I’ve done a lot of dumb shit, come to think about it.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Dan B

      @Martin: Seems to be made in Seattle if the corner of the skyline and the towers on First Hill / Pill Hill seen from Gasworks Park is any indication.  Great looking e – trike!

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Eric S.

      I hiked Camelback once. 25 years ago or so. It was in January.

      JG Cole, I know you aren’t much of a car guy but think about visiting one of the car auctions in January. I understand it may not be your cup of tea, but Barrett-Jackson is a spectacle. A lot of walking but good people watching and couple, three trillion cars.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Who wants to find someone to construct an adult sized Big Wheel for John? Just me? I’ll come in again….

      Man, I used to like bicycling – so much better than walking, because you can actually *get* somewhere, even if it’s only to the convenience store with the best hot dogs and nachos for lunch.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      noncarborundum

      @BethanyAnne: I don’t know that one, but I’m a big fan of the Concerto for Piano vs. Orchestra.  Also, speaking of obscure references, the Concerto for Horn and Hardart.  “And they’re off with a four-note theme” is from a bit that imagines radio announcers commenting on Beethoven’s Fifth as if it were a sporting event.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @Eric S.: I’d agree with that.

      Cole, you’ll also be there during the Phoenix Open, which is also a good time. Another time you’re there, you can check out the Arabian Horse Show.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Scout211

      @frosty: superannuated commenters

      Wow. That sounds so much better than “old.”

      And yes, I do remember 1968.  The year I got my driver’s license!

      Oh. Did something else happen that year?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Chetan Murthy

      @SomeRandomGuy: My sister tells me that the modern equivalent of that is an e-bike.  She tells me that she tools all over town on that sucker (and she’s got a car).  And this is SF, so that means up-and-down hills.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      noncarborundum

      @Scout211: I turned 10 in 1968. Does that make me just annuated?

      I remember arguing with my mother that summer that I should be allowed to stay up past my bedtime to watch Star Trek (a rerun of “Where No Man Has Gone Before”, IIRC), pointing out that I was “a whole decade old”. As I recall, she was not impressed.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      karen marie

      @jimmiraybob: The road from Flagstaff to Phoenix in December, when I did it, was terrifying. Very steep, very windy, and lots of tractor trailers. Plus snow. I thought my car was broken at one point when I kept losing power and having to downshift. Car was fine. It was the steepness of the grade.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      SomeRandomGuy

      Hearing people talk about SPF brought to mind a fascinating fact. SPF is diminishing returns. An SPF of 10 means it blocks 90% of UV. SPF 20 means it blocks 95%. SPF 50 means it blocks 98%… once you’re past SPF 10, you’re battling for that final 10% of UV.

      Once you get to those kinds of values, how long it remains on the skin is often more important than how high the initial SPF is – you don’t care if it says you could stay in the sun for 8 hours, if it washes off after 4!  Heh. And, you do want to consider SPF: Drywall mud (=”go back inside the house for a bit, after having fun in the sun”) as part of your protection plan.

      Reply

