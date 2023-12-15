Congratulations, everyone. You made it through another shit week.

Just two more weeks and we can kick 2023 in the arse.

I am down to one final pet appointment for Thurston Howl to get him road ready, and an appointment to have my tires rotated and alignment done, and then a week to pack and tie up loose ends, and I am off like a dirty shirt for Arizona.

First order of business when I get to AZ is to buy a tricycle for adults. Looking for a bike helmet with viking horns right now.