Here comes the rain again…

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Optional soundtrack for the post:

Big storm coming in off the Gulf of Mexico today. It has tropical components, so I’m having a bad hair day but my orchid (the sole bit of flora I am responsible for on the property) is loving it.

***

I finally got a chance to read the much-discussed NYT behind-the-scenes look at how the corrupt FedSoc-captured SCOTUS vaporized equal citizenship for half the U.S. population and guaranteed that tens of millions of women of childbearing age lost access to modern healthcare. Here’s a gift link to the piece, authored by Jodi Kantor and Adam Liptak, if you want to read it too.

Spoiler: all the GOP judges are shifty shit-weasels, but Alito is the slimiest, most conniving prick of all. The NYT doesn’t say this, but I am 100% convinced the investigation of the Dobbs draft leak was inconclusive because everyone knows Alito did it, and no one wanted the court to take that reputational hit.

It’s almost worth eating fucking KALE to improve my already excellent odds of outliving Alito, that revolting, smug shart in the shape of a man. I want to read his obit with great satisfaction one fine morning.

Also, I am heartily sorry Justices Kagan, Jackson and Sotomayor have to share a workplace with such a pompous popinjay. No matter how great the catering and coffee, it cannot possibly be worth it.

***

Is anyone watching the latest season of “The Crown” on Netflix? I’m down to the last two episodes. I think they should have quit after season four.

The cast is excellent: Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce  and Lesley Manville in particular are great, IMO. But the writing went downhill last season. (Could they have bludgeoned us over the heads with the Queen = HMS Britannia analogy any harder? We get it, man!) The storylines for QE2’s grandkids are not compelling, at least to me. It’s become a tedious soap opera with high production values.

I think show creator Peter Morgan mentally checked out after season four, which is too bad because his signature project started off strong. Maybe it was easier for him to create narratives for a period further back in history, before his own time.

Now the mystery is gone, and it’s just celebrity click-bait. Arguably, it was all along.

***

To wrap up with something less depressing or cynical, here’s a classic that asks the right questions and offers great advice:

Open thread!

  • Kay
  • New Deal democrat
  • NotMax
  • rikyrah

      rikyrah

      The NYT doesn’t say this, but I am 100% convinced the investigation of the Dobbs draft leak was inconclusive because everyone knows Alito did it, and no one wanted the court to take that reputational hit.

       

      This was glaringly obvious that it was him.

      And, he’s offended that half the population isn’t taking the stripping of their body autonomy quietly.

      I mean, he’s offended.

    3. 3.

      Kay

      Oh the bravery of the anti abortion movement. Here’s Ted Cruz running away from a question on why they no longer allow women to receive medical care in Texas without permission:

      Reporter: Are you supportive of the court decision that prevented Kate Cox from getting an abortion after she learned her fetus was not viable?

      Ted Cruz: Just call my press office

      Reporter: I have for 2 days with no answer

      Cruz: Thank you

    4. 4.

      New Deal democrat

      FWIW, Alito is 73 years old. Clarence Thomas is 75. There’s a pretty good chance Biden gets to replace at least one of them if he is re-elected, and at some point in the next 5 years we have a Senate majority. Of course, to really make a change you need 3 consecutive Presidential terms.

      Also, between abortion and contraception the red States are doing their best to remind everyone of why they need to keep GOPers out of office

      ETA: and for those who may have missed it, by indicating that it is likely to cut interest rates 3 times next year, the Fed has already driven mortgage rates down by about 1%, and auto loan interest rates are likely to go down as well. This bodes well for the economy next Election Day, and should help BIden.

