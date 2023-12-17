Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Absent Friends / Andre Braugher Left a Big Mark on the World

Andre Braugher Left a Big Mark on the World

Andre Braugher Left a Big Mark on the World

I have watched Homicide: Life on the Streets twice, and will likely start watching it again a third time if I can find it streaming somewhere.

We  should all be as great at our jobs and avocations as Andre Braugher was at his.  A star in every sense of the word.

Appreciation: In drama and comedy, in roles big and small, Andre Braugher commanded the screen

I cannot think of the name Andre Braugher, who died Monday at age 61 after a brief illness, without putting an admiring adjective before it — the great Andre Braugher, the mighty Andre Braugher, the marvelous Andre Braugher, in capital letters, with fancy serifs as on an old theatrical poster.

Whatever sort of part he was playing, and he played all sorts, he commanded the screen — even when his characters might be far from commanding. For an actor who worked all the time, his appearance was somehow always an event.

And always a pleasure. He was lovely to look at — People magazine named him one of the world’s 50 most beautiful people in 1997 — and wonderful to hear. Distinctive and distinct, with a sharp edges and a warm body, his was a voice to get close to, to let slide across you.

Before there was David Simon and “The Wire,” there was “Homicide: Life on the Street,” that other great story of Baltimore cops and criminals created by Paul Attanasio from Simon’s journalism. Running from 1993 to 1999, it was the finest police procedural of the late 20th century and better than most everything since. Though it was an ensemble piece with an exceptionally strong cast, Braugher — who had eased into the genre as Telly Savalas’ sidekick in five “Kojack” TV movies — was inarguably its star. (That he won an Emmy as lead actor in a show without leads should tell you something.)

Amid a cast of eccentric characters written and played toward comic extremes, Holt — New York’s first gay, Black police captain — is the anchor, the rock, still center, and Braugher, his timing impeccable, is extremely funny underplaying straight, and as a straight man. He is delightful in his containment, and when he lets himself get (a little) loose now and again, the effect is doubly funny.

In between, there was notably a civilian role in the great and underappreciated “Men of a Certain Age,” a comedy drama with Ray Romano and Scott Bakula as three very different best friends facing life in their 40s. Where Braugher is often associated with characters of authority and self-possession, his Owen Thoreau Jr. is an anxious man, diabetic, a father of three, whose life has run into a rut, working as a car salesman for a demanding, demeaning father. Here he softens up and slows down, and we get to see him in a family context.

And lately, he joined “The Good Fight” in its final season as Ri’Chard Lane, a puckish, flamboyant, ostentatiously pious lawyer in bright suits and fancy eye wear who breezed into the offices of STR Laurie and started reordering the place.

And although he had come to that point in a career where one might expect him to appear in roles especially tailored to his gifts, it seemed very much an Andre Brauger role — which might be only to say that whatever role he played became, by virtue of the timbre of his instrument, the intelligence of his interpretations, the rhythms of a speech, an Andre Braugher role. Which is to say, in turn, sadly, that we will have no more Andre Braugher roles.

If there’s such a thing as a classical TV actor, one who imbues the medium with a formal rigor from part to part, who makes every thought clear and syllable sensible, Andre Braugher was that actor.

Where to stream 6 essential Andre Braugher shows (LA Times)

Let’s give Andre Braugher the Balloon Juice sendoff he deserves.

  • Alison Rose
  • Dan B
  • espierce
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JP
  • Mike in NC
  • pajaro
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

    3. 3.

      JP

      He also had a memorable stage career in NYC, playing Shakespeare roles in the Delacorte Theater. I remember him in *Measure for Measure* and *Henry V* in the 1990’s. There’s a great spirit gone.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      zhena gogolia

      I would love to have Homicide to watch again, but I guess it’s not streaming. That whole cast was stellar, but of course Braugher was the standout and linchpin.

      Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine good? I see it’s available on Prime.

      ETA: There was one episode of Homicide set at a seedy motel, and the whole thing was so surreal and hilarious that I couldn’t believe it when I was watching it. I only saw it once, and would love to be able to revisit it.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      I have known of other people with lung cancer who had a similar experience. By the time it was finally diagnosed, the cancer was extremely advanced.

      I really loved him in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.  He played that role the whole time as if he was still on Homicide but his dialogue was hilarious. That was a funny cast.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      espierce

      David Simon on xTwitter earlier today:

      “I have been informed by a reliable source that NBC/Universal is at last attempting, along with Fremantle on the overseas rights, to clear music rights on #Homicide for eventual streaming. Lot of work to do achieve that, however, I am also told. Andre alone ought to rate such”

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      @zhena gogolia: Is Brooklyn Nine-Nine good? I see it’s available on Prime.

      I enjoyed it.  It’s a comedy inside a police squad full of crazy wacky characters that you grow to love.  Funny writing and good comic acting.

      I liked it but YMMV.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      pajaro

      Homicide was one of the best TV shows ever, and Braugher was its center.  Although the episodes with D’Onfrio and the interrogation episode have received the most commentary in the last few days, there were others that have stuck in my memory.  Robin Williams was the guest start in one heartbreaking episode; and there was the episode at Gilman Prep School, where the privileged kid gets away with murder, with Bob Dylan’s “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”  as the musical backdrop.  Pembleton was a commanding character, but he was also vulnerable physically.  His character also dealt with religious belief and doubt in a more adult way than anything I’ve seen on TV since.  His was really one of the most human characters, strengths and weaknesses, I’ve ever seen.

      His work before, in Glory, and after, in Men of a Certain Age, were of very different people with different personalities, and he was just wonderful in those roles.  We were so lucky to have him.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dan B

      It was affirming for me that he played a gay man.  Some actors do so to burnish their bonafides as a “serious” actor.  He did it to inhabit, and learn from / expand his understanding, of another group of marginalized people.  Their are allies of every marginalized group and brilliant people who reveal the humanity, worth, and foibles of people who are demeaned.  His life seems filled with great achievements* and great empathy.

      *Stanford Math!  Juilliard!  Etc.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Suzanne

      @zhena gogolia: Brooklyn Nine-Nine is fantastic. Hilarious and with a great outlook on a lot of issues around race, policing, masculinity, gender and sexuality.

      Braugher as Holt was an absolute joy.

      Reply

