Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

It’s a doggy dog world.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

How are Republicans going to find someone with more charisma and personal charm than Jim Jordan?

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson: the bland and smiling face of evil.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Frank Wilhoit – The Best Forms of Cheating!

Frank Wilhoit – The Best Forms of Cheating!

by | 16 Comments

This post is in: 

If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen.  Don’t be shy!  I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured.

Let’s give a warm welcome to Frank Wilhoit, for a return Artists visit, with a brand-new piece!

Frank Wilhoit

The concerto (from the Italian for “cage match”) is a musical form whose paradigm is that of a debate between unequal participants: one or some very small number of instrumentalists against an orchestra.  Being acoustically overmatched, the soloist(s) must cheat.  The useful forms of cheating include showing off, redefining the topics of debate, and digression.

The concerto became strongly standardized, as to form and rhetoric, soon after its invention in the Baroque period.  Google “ritornello” and “concerto grosso”.  Then the form was completely reinvented and lifted to a higher level by Mozart, whose mature concerti are essentially symphonies-with-a-soloist.  This did two things: (1) it established a fruitful model for later composers, but also (2) it blew the whole game wide open, because it showed that the form could be reinvented, even very drastically.

So from Mendelssohn onward, there was no longer a single concerto paradigm but a branching tree of paradigms: the symphonic concerto, the virtuoso concerto, the fantasy concerto, the small-but-beautiful concerto, etc.  These categories cross-influenced each other; by the end of the 19th Century, we may find elements of any of the various paradigms in any particular work, and we judge its integrity by how well they are integrated.

Now a quick sidelight on composition in general.  One principle that many (but not all) composers have adopted is “don’t repeat yourself”.  We admire Beethoven’s symphonies, not just because he wrote nine of them, but because he wrote at least seven different kinds of symphony.  Once he had pushed a particular meta-symphony to (what for him were) its limits, then that could not be revisited: instead he must do something different.

From what has been said, it should be clear that it is easier to invent a new meta-concerto than a new meta-symphony.  But: easy be damned; it is my job, and I may not shirk it (and it wouldn’t really save me much effort if I did).  Anyway, coming back to this forum and this evening, I am very grateful for the opportunity to show you my latest concerto and my latest symphony, each of which may earn your attention, not only as a object in isolation, but also as an effort to make something different.

First, fresh from the oven, Concerto for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, Op. 41, in the YouTube below.  (If the score is not legible due to the video resolution, the separate score and audio rendering are on my web site.)  I just packed this off to its dedicatees (a pair of preposterously gifted twin sisters) Thursday evening; they will edit the solo parts, so this text is not quite final, though large changes are unlikely.  It is in two movements, totalling about 22 minutes.  The overall affect of the first movement is pastoral, with some symphonic elements; the one moment of virtuoso display has a recapitulatory function within the form, and I dare hope that, as a whole, the synthesis of these elements is original.  The second movement is fast and exuberant, even a little silly — but Mozart often got silly in his concerto finales.  There is a “big tune”, but it is not like, say, Rakhmaninov’s; it gets woven into the texture in symphonic style, and the soloists remember it at the end.

Finally, but composed earlier (2021-22), Symphony No. 7 (Sinfonia quasi una fantasia), Op. 40.  (There is no way to put this one on YouTube, the score cannot be shrunk that far.)  Three movements without pause, 28 minutes.  In terms of Classical expectations, the symphony and the fantasy are almost opposite.  The game here was to use the tactics of a fantasy within a symphonic strategy.  The way the ideas develop is more impulsive.  The last movement is really just one thing after another, held together by a tempo ramp: it gradually gets exactly twice as fast from the beginning to the end.

 

I look forward to continuing the conversation in the comments.  Remember, the only stupid question is the one you didn’t ask!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Baud
  • Burnspbesq
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • PaulWartenberg
  • prostratedragon
  • Ten Bears
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    16Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I have no real knowledge of classical music, although my parents played a lot of it when I was growing up so I developed a fondness for how lovely much of it sounds. I have also always loved listening to knowledgable people talk about it because they are always SO into it, and I just like listening to people be enthusiastic about the things they love.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      The second movement is fast and exuberant, even a little silly

      I have to say, I like the idea of calling some of it silly, in a fond sense. There’s sometimes a sprightliness to  certain pieces that makes you smile when you hear it, and I assume must be fun to compose as well.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      @Baud: One of my brothers is a musician and I’ve always wished I’d gotten a bit of those genes. I took piano lessons for about a year and, uh, was not good at it. I played flute in middle school band and I was actually pretty decent, but it wasn’t like I was gonna end up in the SF Symphony or anything. My brother, on the other hand, plays piano, guitar, bass, drums, can play almost any song after hearing it a couple of times, writes his own music, sings, and so on.

      I have deep admiration for anyone who creates music, whatever type

      ETA: I also cannot sing worth a damn, and God do I wish I could. I have mild hearing damage and also could not carry a tune in a bucket.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Burnspbesq

      So is “Concerto for Orchestra” an oxymoron? Because the Bartok might be my favorite piece of 20th Century orchestral music, and the Lutoslawski is my favorite of his.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Burnspbesq: ​
       Not an oxymoron but, I think, a bit of a deliberate paradox. The Bartok is the closest he ever came to composing a symphony, but in its scherzo (“Giuoco delle coppie”) he gives many of the wind instruments quasi-concertante parts. The Lutoslawski I would also call a symphony — and I think you can probably tell that its opening was in the back of my mind.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.