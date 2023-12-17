If you would like your talent featured in Authors in Our Midst or Artists in Our Midst, just send me an email message and we’ll make it happen. Don’t be shy! I have no more Artists or Authors posts in the queue, so please get in touch if you would like to be featured. Let’s give a warm welcome to Frank Wilhoit, for a return Artists visit, with a brand-new piece!

Frank Wilhoit

The concerto (from the Italian for “cage match”) is a musical form whose paradigm is that of a debate between unequal participants: one or some very small number of instrumentalists against an orchestra. Being acoustically overmatched, the soloist(s) must cheat. The useful forms of cheating include showing off, redefining the topics of debate, and digression.

The concerto became strongly standardized, as to form and rhetoric, soon after its invention in the Baroque period. Google “ritornello” and “concerto grosso”. Then the form was completely reinvented and lifted to a higher level by Mozart, whose mature concerti are essentially symphonies-with-a-soloist. This did two things: (1) it established a fruitful model for later composers, but also (2) it blew the whole game wide open, because it showed that the form could be reinvented, even very drastically.

So from Mendelssohn onward, there was no longer a single concerto paradigm but a branching tree of paradigms: the symphonic concerto, the virtuoso concerto, the fantasy concerto, the small-but-beautiful concerto, etc. These categories cross-influenced each other; by the end of the 19th Century, we may find elements of any of the various paradigms in any particular work, and we judge its integrity by how well they are integrated.

Now a quick sidelight on composition in general. One principle that many (but not all) composers have adopted is “don’t repeat yourself”. We admire Beethoven’s symphonies, not just because he wrote nine of them, but because he wrote at least seven different kinds of symphony. Once he had pushed a particular meta-symphony to (what for him were) its limits, then that could not be revisited: instead he must do something different.

From what has been said, it should be clear that it is easier to invent a new meta-concerto than a new meta-symphony. But: easy be damned; it is my job, and I may not shirk it (and it wouldn’t really save me much effort if I did). Anyway, coming back to this forum and this evening, I am very grateful for the opportunity to show you my latest concerto and my latest symphony, each of which may earn your attention, not only as a object in isolation, but also as an effort to make something different.

First, fresh from the oven, Concerto for Violin, Viola, and Orchestra, Op. 41, in the YouTube below. (If the score is not legible due to the video resolution, the separate score and audio rendering are on my web site.) I just packed this off to its dedicatees (a pair of preposterously gifted twin sisters) Thursday evening; they will edit the solo parts, so this text is not quite final, though large changes are unlikely. It is in two movements, totalling about 22 minutes. The overall affect of the first movement is pastoral, with some symphonic elements; the one moment of virtuoso display has a recapitulatory function within the form, and I dare hope that, as a whole, the synthesis of these elements is original. The second movement is fast and exuberant, even a little silly — but Mozart often got silly in his concerto finales. There is a “big tune”, but it is not like, say, Rakhmaninov’s; it gets woven into the texture in symphonic style, and the soloists remember it at the end.

Finally, but composed earlier (2021-22), Symphony No. 7 (Sinfonia quasi una fantasia), Op. 40. (There is no way to put this one on YouTube, the score cannot be shrunk that far.) Three movements without pause, 28 minutes. In terms of Classical expectations, the symphony and the fantasy are almost opposite. The game here was to use the tactics of a fantasy within a symphonic strategy. The way the ideas develop is more impulsive. The last movement is really just one thing after another, held together by a tempo ramp: it gradually gets exactly twice as fast from the beginning to the end.

I look forward to continuing the conversation in the comments. Remember, the only stupid question is the one you didn’t ask!