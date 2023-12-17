Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile

Speaking of giving: Time to buy your Pets of Balloon-Juice Calendar all proceeds go to Athens Pets

I have a bunch of kindness set aside, time constraints are really limiting my ability to post much these days. But I thought we could all use a lift as we head into this crazy week.

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile

You’ve probably seen this around, but I’m a stickler for trying to search out the original poster. I believe this is it:

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile 1

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile 4

Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile 2 Acts of Kindness: Giving Can Make You Smile 3

A couple of cute animals:

 

Life goals:

And here is Dennisaurus Rex’s story here – video doesn’t embed.

I’m off to walk the dogs and then run some errands. Lasagnas are all in the freezer, bread is ready to go into the oven when I get back, then I can deliver them tomorrow, along with the toffee. I think then the week should go pretty smoothly, hopefully, work will be quiet.

Share any kindness, good news or fun stories…

  • Alison Rose
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Miss Bianca
  • persistentillusion
  • zhena gogolia

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      I shared this in the previous thread, but it definitely belongs here! This video is titled “Building verbal communication with my blind cow” and yes it is just as sweet and tear-inducing as you think.

      Also, from my own world: My friend Gina has been suffering through a pretty awful medical situation — a few weeks ago she started experiencing severe head pain and other symptoms, and turned out she had multiple blood clots in her brain. She’s been in and out of different hospitals and is now home, but still in a lot of pain most days and unable to do much. She’s a very active go-getter type, has three kids (a young teen girl and two between-toddler-and-tween boys), is a stand-up comic, does tons of other stuff, so barely being able to do anything has been crushing for her, and Christmas is usually a favorite time of year. Plus her husband got laid off a couple of months ago. But so many people have stepped up to donate, to organize a meal train, to take the kids to their things, even went to their house to help put up the holiday decorations while Gina was still in the neurological unit. It’s just been wonderful to see so many people pitch in to help out. Nice reminder that good people exist.

    2. 2.

      MagdaInBlack

      My experience in kindness is all of you here who supported me when I had my public meltdown 1 week ago. Watergirl has been fantastic, all of you amazed me, and a favor from a work friend came out of nowhere and allowed me solve a major issue.

      So kindness, something lacking in my life of late, has reappeared and I want to thank you all for it.

      🎀❤️🎀

    3. 3.

      Miss Bianca

      OMG, Pilot Ben loves Patrick O’Brian and that’s part of why he’s returning the sparkly princess book to the library. We love you, pilot Ben!

    7. 7.

      persistentillusion

      Golly, I’ve lived in Colorado Springs for 30 years and this is the first I’ve heard about Dennis.  We do have our fair share of colorful people here.

      Kind wishes to all.

