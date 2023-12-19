Next Stop for Trump in Colorado, the US Supreme Court
Jan 4, 2024 is the deadline for Colorado officials to certify who appears on the GOP primary ballot.
“May you live in interesting times.”
Open thread!
by WaterGirl| 54 Comments
Yee haw! Or words to that effect!
CaseyL
So good it had to be said twice!
(And I also “Yee haw’d” for this news in the “Back from the Vet” thread.)
Brave of the Colorado Supreme Court to make this decision. Let’s see how it plays out.
RandomMonster
@Albatrossity: Yee haw! Or words to that effect!
I was thinking HA HA! in a Nelson Muntz voice, but same result.
Brachiator
I’m on my way to the store. Gotta remember to get some popcorn.
Wag
Very pleased with my home state! Start the ball rolling. Let’s see how those “strict textualists” contort themselves to try and deny the clear meaning of the 14th Amendment.
dmsilev
A sufficiently cynical and partisan SCOTUS (aka “the SCOTUS we are currently afflicted with”) might see this as an easy way to get rid of Trump and clear the board for a more competent conservative asshole.
Chris Johnson
Did NOT see this one coming. Dayum.
*googles it*
YUP! They’re not wrong!
Scout211
CNN live update with the main points of the ruling:
Here are several of the key findings the court issued in its decision:
Colorado state law allows voters to challenge Trump’s eligibility under the federal constitution’s “insurrectionist ban.”
Colorado courts can enforce the ban without any action from Congress.
The insurrectionist ban applies to the presidency.
The January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was an insurrection.
Trump “engaged in” the insurrection.
Trump’s speech “inciting the crowd” on January 6 was “not protected by the First Amendment.”
Scout211
Trump team response:
The Colorado Supreme Court issued a completely flawed decision tonight and we will swiftly file an appeal to the United States Supreme Court and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision. We have full confidence that the U.S. Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these unAmerican lawsuits,” campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement.
Ken
@Brachiator: Gotta remember to get some popcorn.
And ketchup. There’s going to be a shortage, given the amount that will be thrown against the walls of Mar-a-Lago.
RaflW
This case rising to SCOTUS would be another good moment to remind voters that Clarence Thomas is as crooked as they come, and his wife was quite baldly all-in on J6 and overturning the election.
Because no matter how the court rules overall, he’ll be at least one solid vote to excuse, permit and welcome Trump’s insurrection and unsuitability.
So we may as well educate, agitate and point fingers at his obvious corruption.
@CaseyL: Dunno why that comment appeared twice. But yeah, this news deserves two or three cheers!
Jeffro
Oh god, I don’t think I have a bottle of champagne in the fridge…will a Sam Adams do?
Gravenstone
Shots across the bow!
Martin
So if USSC upholds this, then states where citizens can’t challenge can still remove him from the ballot based on SOS determination. USSC would effectively establish that Trump can’t run for office or hold office.
If I had to guess, they’ll try and find some narrow or procedural way to invalidate this without saying they’re wrong, such as the 14th amendment doesn’t apply to primaries because it’s not an election for an office, but an election for a candidacy, and this should be re-run if Trump is the nominee, that kind of thing.
randal sexton
I wonder if this will have any kind of ripple effect on other states.
hrprogressive
Ain’t nothin’ gonna change dot gif. Trump, and the criminal institutions that lead to Trump, are too deeply embedded for a state ruling like this to have any material effect on anything resembling accountability.
I’ll be the first to admit it if I’m wrong, however.
Miss Bianca
HOLY SHIT SNACKS, I WAS NOT EXPECTING THIS!
Yay, Colorado Supremes!
ALurkSupreme
Waiting for someone to explain how this is bad news for Joe Biden.
Anoniminous
I’ll be astonished if The Best Court Money Can Buy doesn’t overturn.
@Albatrossity: LOL you seem to have an echo.
Also fuck yeah Colorado.
Jeffro
You know why this doesn’t violate his rights in any way? Because as an insurrectionist…the LEAD insurrectionist…he’s lucky (and we’re not) that our country didn’t square this shit on the morning of January 7th. THAT might have violated his rights.
It wouldn’t have been due process, but it surely would have been justice.
As it stands, being kicked off of a (blue) state’s primary ballot is not even a slap on the wrist. Wasn’t he bragging about winning California and New York if things weren’t rigged? Let’s go, orange man. Surely you don’t care about Colorado when you’re already in landslide territory!!
Go lawyer it out for years, you deranged and broke piece of crap. The history books are waiting and Benedict Arnold sends a hearty “I’m not #1 anymore – thanks!” from the grave.
Scout211
Tuberville’s reign of error is over.
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed nearly a dozen nominees for top military posts on Tuesday night, marking the end of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s remaining holds over senior promotions.
With senators rushing to wrap up before the holiday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer secured a deal to confirm all 11 nominees for four-star positions by voice vote.
Martin
@Miss Bianca: I couldn’t figure out how the district court could hold that it wasn’t a federal office just because it wasn’t enumerated along with the other offices. That made no fucking sense, so this restores quite a lot of order to the situation, IMO.
prostratedragon
@RandomMonster: I know it’s just a station on the way, but I’m so sick of this mofo that I let loose a string of Haaaahs and Hahs to the second tune of Bolero. That feels better.
Jeffro
I will say I’m surprised – Fox has this up as its lead story right now. They NEVER do that in real time.
(and the story’s not just the Cheung BS, either, although that’s a significant part of a very short piece on Fox News dot com)
japa21
I have very mixed feelings about this ruling. If, by some miracle, it holds up and other states remove him from the ballot, and, if by some miracle, it results in Trump not being the candidate, it could be a case of be careful what you wish for. I feel fairly confidant that Trump would lose to Biden, but a compromise GOP candidate may be able to beat Biden. Anybody, other than possibly DeSantis, looks good compared to Trump.
When this was first going on, a lot of lawyers here were very skeptical and also felt it would set a bad precedent. I bow to their expertise.
@CaseyL: I have no idea what the US Supreme Court will do, but even if this doesn’t go any further, I am very happy to have the record show that a state Supreme Court had declared that the former president of the United States was involved in an insurrection. That will be in the history books.
Another first for Trump! impeached twice, check! Declared an insurrectionist who is ineligible to run for President again, check check.
It’s a good day, regardless of where it goes from here.
Miss Bianca
@ALurkSupreme: The only way I could see this being “bad news for Biden” is if somehow or other Nikki Haley ends up as the GOP nominee.
Lotta low-info voters out there poised to fall for her “reasonable Republican” schtick.
But hell, for now I’ll take the victory lap for my home state!
RaflW
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): They may still have wanted that, but for reason we don’t currently know, Tommy Potatotown caved. And that’s a win.
A stupid win, one that exacted real costs to our military which we should not memory-hole (more should his performance be singles out to him — his GOP colleagues did far to little to correct for his bullshit).
Patricia Kayden
Will be interesting to see how SCOTUS rightwing justices get Trump out of this pickle. No one who instigated a violent insurrection should be eligible to run for ANY office. Period.
…and a concurrent request for a stay of this deeply undemocratic decision.
Is the Trump team so stupid that they didn’t read that the CO Supreme Court stayed the decision thru Jan 4?
Or perhaps they want it to be stayed past that.
But Jan 4 is the magic date where there has to be a decision – there is no splitting this baby – Trump either gets to be on the CO ballot for primary, or not.
Martin
I agree with Maddows take – there are no magic bullets. Rethinking my previous comment, my expectation is that USSC will rule that CO cannot remove Trump from the ballot, since the only restrictions on running are Article II, and that the enforcement mechanism for the 14th amendment are held by Congress alone in accepting or rejecting his electoral votes. Basically a rerun of 2020 by Democrats objecting to those EVs.
So Trump can run even if he’s ineligible under the 14th amendment. That seems like the narrowest reading and it kicks the problem out of the legislative branch entirely, dumping the problem on Congress to own.
Splitting Image
I have very mixed feelings about this ruling. If, by some miracle, it holds up and other states remove him from the ballot, and, if by some miracle, it results in Drumpf not being the candidate, it could be a case of be careful what you wish for. I feel fairly confidant that Drumpf would lose to Biden, but a compromise GOP candidate may be able to beat Biden. Anybody, other than possibly DeSantis, looks good compared to Drumpf.
The logic in your reasoning here is valid, but I think one of your premises is flawed. The GOP won’t be able to produce a compromise candidate to beat Biden because none of these people can compromise.
If Trump isn’t the nominee, whoever does win is going to be taking their life in their hands every time they hold a rally. Trump’s supporters are armed and frothing-at-the-mouth angry.
Scout211
@WaterGirl: It’s a good day, regardless of where it goes from here.
I agree. Plus, those legal fees are racking up.
Citizen_X
So has Trump declared war on Colorado yet?
And yeah, Nikki Haley, blah blah blah, but if this holds and Trump can’t run, the Repubs will eat each other alive. Mangia!
@Miss Bianca: I actually thought there was a good chance of this.
Why? Because the state supreme court is not a try-er of fact, and the lower court ruled that Trump had been involved in the insurrection.
The open question was whether or not President is “an officer” and it sure seems to me that the president is an officer. If nothing else, one of the roles is Commander in Chief. Does that not sound like an officer?
Whether it goes anywhere or not, this is a good day for the rule of law.
RaflW
@Patricia Kayden: There is a subset of the commentariat who speculate that several of the reactionaries on the Court are realizing that a Trump presidency, Mk. II, would actually very much risk some of their power.
Congress rarely dares even rattle at touching their power, but Donnie is both full of himself enough, and unbound enough to just tell them to “f+-k themselves” over rulings he would disagree with as self-regarding grand poohbah. His dictatorial urges do risk positional power of the Supremes, and they may (again, as the have a bit) clip his wings.
@Scout211: That’s great news!
paraphrase: “You fuckers can either stay here another couple of days and we’ll go through all the steps for each person, one by one, or you can approve them all in a group and go home for the holidays. It’s up to you!”
I really like the new “I’ve had it with your shit” hardball approach the Schumer and Dick Durbin have been taking.
Splitting Image
Whether it goes anywhere or not, this is a good day for the rule of law.
Agreed.
Every journey begins with a first step, and getting the decision in writing is a step.
@Martin: I thought the lower court did their part and teed this up for the CO Supreme Court to make the obvious reversal on the “he’s not an officer” decision.
I thought this part was clearly choreographed.
It’s much stronger for the CO Supreme Court to make this ruling than it would have been for the lower court to do so.
Ken
@Martin: I wonder if Cenk Uygur will write an amicus brief, asking that while the USSC is tossing out constitutional requirements for office they also remove the one about the President being a natural-born citizen.
I imagine there’s also some 25-year-olds out there who’d like to run for President now, and are preparing their own briefs.
mrmoshpotato
I really like the new “I’ve had it with your shit” hardball approach the Schumer and Dick Durbin have been taking.
Hear hear!
mrmoshpotato
HOLY SHIT SNACKS
Gross.
dr. bloor
@Splitting Image: In light of the decisions by other states, it’s particularly encouraging to find a panel willing to take the first one.
