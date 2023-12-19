Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So This Fuckery Is Finally Over

It simply boggles my mind this went on for so long:

The Senate unanimously confirmed 11 top-ranking military officers late Tuesday, ending a months-long blockade staged by a single Republican, Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama.

Without debate, the Senate swiftly confirmed the military officials, including four-star generals, whose promotions and family livelihoods had been held up by the GOP senator protesting the Defense Department’s policy on abortion.

“That’s good news,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said afterward.

Schumer said other nominees had also been confirmed as the Senate is working to wrap up its work before a holiday recess.

Confirming the 11 remaining high-ranking armed services nominees was a quiet end to Tuberville’s unusual effort after the senator faced pressure from all sides to relent. Critics said his stance, which had left key positions unfilled, threatened national security and left military families with an uncertain path forward.

It came after the Senate two weeks ago suddenly approved about 425 military promotions once Tuberville stood down.

Just the absolute shit Republicans get away with and the shamelessness with which they do it will never not surprise me. Can you imagine if a Democrat did this? My god.

    2. 2.

      eversor

      We have it because Jesus.  And per Christianity women submit.  And if we are going to have Christianity than this is all fair play and not only should it happen anyone who’s upset about it can go pound sand.

      Shit I’d vote for Tommy now.  If we are going to have Christianity than we need Christianity proper.  Not that limp wristed Rick Santorum and Douthat shit but the proper patriarchy Christ himself demands.

      So fuck it.  If we have Christianity, we should be fascist and embrace it.  I’ll load myself in the carts with a smile and a laugh.

    3. 3.

      Leto

      Can you imagine if a Democrat did this? My god.

      That’s the thing, Dems won’t hold the country hostage. Won’t hold our national security hostage. I can’t imagine it because they’re not traitorous POS.

    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      Oh yeah. It was a whole thing that I learned about after the fact. Eversor had a meltdown either the day before or on Election Day this last month where they said they were going to vote Republican where they live in Virginia. There was also something eversor said about a restaurant that was used as a meetup that was completely unhinged

    16. 16.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Eversor had a meltdown either the day before or on Election Day this last month where they said they were going to vote Republican where they live in Virginia.

      “I’m gonna stick it to the Christian oppressors by voting Republican.”

      Yeah, that tracks.

      There was also something eversor said about a restaurant that was used as a meetup that was completely unhinged

      Y’all insisted on saying grace, didn’t you?

    17. 17.

      TS

      If by some weird chance the SCOTUS upheld the Colorado ruling – but millions wrote in trump as their vote, would these be counted as valid votes?

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      Some discussion in the thread downstairs on Tuberville’s hold ending.  Credit to Schumer for pushing this and playing hardball right before the Christmas break!  Oh my.  Keep them in Washington!? Nooooo!

      But I also wonder if the Senate GOP had something to do with this as well. 11 months ago, this hold might have been something that the GOP strategists would see as a winning anti-abortion stance. (Using military promotions is a stretch, though). But in any case, fast forward 11 months and suddenly the GOP doesn’t want to talk anti-abortion anymore, anywhere and in any state.  I imagine that the Senate GOP wanted Tuberville to sit down and shut up and  Schumer may have known this.

    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @Scout211: Someone, I forget who (!) made a compelling argument that most of the GOP were complicit in what Tubervllle was doing.

      It was after some of the GOP senators were publicly confronting Tuberville about this and then they had a closed door meeting with Tuberville and then everyone came out and the R senators sort of shrugged with a “whatcha gonna do?” attitude, and dropped the whole thing.

      At that point, I think all the Rs had to own what Tuberville was doing, and they shrugged.  “oh well.”

    23. 23.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Another Scott: If repeated calls for culturally based genocide doesn’t represent a bannable offense, that may be an oversight. One of those “I didn’t think we should need a rule for this, but here we are” situations.

