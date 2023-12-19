Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Is It Too Much to Ask?…

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Is It Too Much to Ask?…

51 Comments

All we know for sure is — *somebody* better fix this, quick!


 

    51Comments

    2.

      marklar

      Back in the 90’s, I remember reading a poll that found higher approval ratings for Hillary Clinton than for Hillary Rodham Clinton. The interpretation was that the inclusion of “Rodham” triggered the fragility of people opposed to feminism.

      So much for polls.

    4.

      SpaceUnit

      I’m done with polls.  Surveys that only tap into the 6 or 7 percent of people who answer calls from unknown numbers in 2023 aren’t going to be worth much.

       

      Also I pulled that 6 or 7 percent figure right out of my ass.

    7.

      satby

      Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified to be on the ballot due to inciting an insurrection, as per 14th Amendment.

      Ah, I see it was mentioned in the previous thread

    9.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @satby:

      Colorado Supreme Court rules Trump disqualified to be on the ballot due to inciting an insurrection, as per 14th Amendment.

      I can just imagine the shitstorm this is going to lead to with the GOP/Trump world. Trump was never going to win Colorado anyway, but I’m sure little glass bottles of ketchup are going to be flying into walls even more than usual

    13.

      WaterGirl

      I’m not sure which is worse.

      That 22% of the people who disagree with Biden on Israel-Palestine

      OR

      That 43% of the people who disagree with Biden on Israel-Palestine don’t know whether he is too supportive of Israel, too supportive of Palestinians, or if they think Biden is doing it just about right!

      (19+16+22 = 57%, so that leaves 43%)

    14.

      dmsilev

      @satby: Right now, as we speak, Ron deSantis is preparing a brief to the Supreme Court in favor of disqualifying Trump. It’s pretty much the only chance he has in the primary.

    16.

      Redshift

      Yes, that’s disapprovers saying “about right.”

      Well, to be fair, there are other things to disapprove of besides the level of support.

      But they’re probably things like “if he’d done things differently, it would be solved already,” so…

    18.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @SpaceUnit: I’m done with polls. Surveys that only tap into the 6 or 7 percent of people who answer calls from unknown numbers in 2023 aren’t going to be worth much.

      Alongside the fact that any poll results in the media these days are almost certain (p<0.001) to be designed as pushpolls or clickbait or both, and released to the public for those purposes. From many years of experience as an applied statistician, I say (in the memorable words of the late great e.f. goldman) fuck ’em.

       

       

       

      @SpaceUnit:

    19.

      SpaceUnit

      @satby:

      I’m concerned that this may give the trumpers an opening to ask the Supreme Court to invalidate Colorado’s election results and toss our electoral college votes.

      You know they’re going to try.

    24.

      Tony G

      @SpaceUnit: Seriously.  Phone polls have probably been useless for at least 20 years.  I still have a land-line (unlike my Millennial sons and every other “youngster” under 40 that I know) but, like everyone else, it’s been the case for years that about 99% of the calls to my phone are spammers.  That being the case, I never pick up the phone unless it’s from someone who I know.   So who is responding to these phone polls?  People who are ninety years old and don’t know what spam is?

      Reply
      zhena gogolia

      @WaterGirl: I hate the cycle we’re in now. The media has convinced the populace that Biden is BAD. Even though he’s very good.

      He was able to win last time because the media hadn’t had a chance to trash him the way they trashed Hillary.

    26.

      zhena gogolia

      @dmsilev: Today a normie said to me, “I don’t think Trump is going to run.”

      WHAAAA? She didn’t even know he was a candidate.

      I don’t know if that’s a good sign or a bad sign.

    27.

      Martin

      @Baud: That’s a very dangerous thing for Trump. If he loses, there’s all kinds of ramifications. Not only can other states move to remove him from the ballot, but it would also hold that he’s ineligible to hold office, which Congress could take up as an action by throwing his electoral votes out, which would be a consequence of the congressional election, since the next congress would be taking up the matter.

      CO only removed him from the primary ballot, but the SOS would now have grounds to remove him from the general election ballot.

      Very high stakes.

    31.

      Alison Rose

      @zhena gogolia: I honestly do not understand how people are THIS disconnected from reality. Like, I get not being as sunk down into as many of us are, but like…how do you even manage to be this unaware of literally everything happening in the country?

    32.

      SpaceUnit

      @Uncle Cosmo:

      Yeah, I think part of it is just a lot of horserace fuckery.  But I think it’s also the fact that pollsters just aren’t reaching a wide swath of the voters.  The methodology is flawed, and they have no way to correct for it.

    33.

      Martin

      @Tony G: They’re not useless, but there are a lot of asterisks around them. At no time were polls a year out worth jack shit. Ever.

      The problem isn’t the phone issue, but we really don’t have a very good sense of who is likely to vote, and that breaks things pretty badly when the electorate is so strongly divided. There’s damn near nobody that is undecided, but there are a lot of people that aren’t reliable voters because that’s now how you express being undecided – anti-Trump republicans aren’t going to vote for Biden, they just aren’t going to vote. So the LV models are busted. Getting them on the phone is the least of the problem.

    34.

      Brachiator

      @Baud:

      It’ll force the US Supreme Court to decide the question.

      On some key issues, the Court likes to defer to the states. It will be interesting to see if the conservative justices do somersaults to rule in favor of Trump.

    35.

      Splitting Image

      @WaterGirl:

      I’m not sure which is worse.

      That 22% of the people who disagree with Biden on Israel-Palestine

      OR

      That 43% of the people who disagree with Biden on Israel-Palestine don’t know whether he is too supportive of Israel, too supportive of Palestinians, or if they think Biden is doing it just about right!

      (19+16+22 = 57%, so that leaves 43%)

      On the plus side, this is a very good explanation for Donald Trump’s wide appeal.

      Much like the poll respondents, Trump is too stupid to know what should be done about Israel and Palestine, or much else that is going on in the world, but everybody knows that he hires people to “fix things”.

      Take Michael Cohen, for example. He was a long-time employee of Trump whose job description was more or less to “fix things”. Jared Kushner filled this role during most of Trump’s administration. When something came to Trump’s desk that needed “fixing”, Trump moved it to Kushner’s desk and considered it “fixed”. As long as the problem disappeared from the headline news, poll respondents would generally agree that Trump’s decisive action fixed the problem.

      Of course, this could never work for a Democrat because the news headlines will somehow never let a problem get off of the front pages when a Democrat is in charge. Even if a problem doesn’t exist, they’ll harp on about it for months and years. Weak-willed dithering by the spineless Democrats must be making it worse. How could it not be? Look how quickly things got fixed when Trump was in charge!

    37.

      gene108

      I really like how insightful the second X post is.

      @marklar:

      Back in the 90’s, I remember reading a poll that found higher approval ratings for Hillary Clinton than for Hillary Rodham Clinton. The interpretation was that the inclusion of “Rodham” triggered the fragility of people opposed to feminism.

      I remember the conservative backlash to her going by Hillary Rodham Clinton, and she represented the end of something or other regarding traditional marriage.

      Now there’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Amy Coney Barrett, etc. and no one cares.

      She doesn’t get enough credit for breaking down barriers as First Lady and as Gov. Clinton’s spouse, with her own career, in 1992.

    39.

      SpaceUnit

      @Tony G:

      Yes, people who grew up with rotary phones and no caller ID and who became accustomed to just picking up the phone whenever it rings.

      Last time I answered a call from an unknown number was when I was expecting an appliance to be delivered.  Otherwise never.

    41.

      Mousebumples

      @SpaceUnit: Last time I answered a call from an unknown number was when I was expecting an appliance to be delivered. Otherwise never

      Job hunting for me. But yes.

    43.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @zhena gogolia: hearing a lot of that on the podcasts I should stop listening to. One theory, that I find plausible, is that Biden’s numbers will improve once people realize that the other choice is (almost certainly) trump.

    44.

      Splitting Image

      @Martin:

      They’re not useless, but there are a lot of asterisks around them. At no time were polls a year out worth jack shit. Ever.

      As a data point, Walter Mondale was leading Reagan in polls throughout 1983. Reagan only pulled even at around this time and began pulling ahead as primary season started. 1984 was not a close election at all.

    45.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      One theory, that I find plausible, is that Biden’s numbers will improve once people realize that the other choice is (almost certainly) trump.

      I agree and I think that’s plausible too. It’s still too far out for a lot of people to be paying attention

    46.

      Brachiator

      @gene108:

      Now there’s Sarah Huckabee Sanders…

      I think she wants to remind people of her connection to her politician father Mike Huckabee.

      Also, she doesn’t want people to think she is married to that fried chicken guy, Colonel Sanders.

    47.

      Captain C

      @Martin: What would happen if he ran a (probably half-assed and grifty) write in campaign and won in states where he was off the ballot?  I would also imagine this could exacerbate some divides in the GQP

      ETA:  This applies to both the primaries and the general.

