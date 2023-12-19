All we know for sure is — *somebody* better fix this, quick!
Of American voters who DISAPPROVE of Biden on Israel-Palestine, per NYT/Siena poll, some think Biden is too supportive of Israel, some think he's too supportive of the Palestinians, but more think his level of support is about right.
Yes, that's disapprovers saying "about right." pic.twitter.com/0mkiHVTN6g
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) December 19, 2023
The American voter has two simple asks on Middle Eastern policy:
1.) An end to costly military interventions in a far away land of which they know little and care about even less
2.) A swift, flaming death to our enemies pic.twitter.com/vUgNCXTJeI
— Open Source Stupidity (OSSTU) Starfish (@IRHotTakes) December 17, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings