The first deadline for Open Enrollment passed late last week. People who signed up for coverage on Healthcare.gov by the end of day on December 15th will, as long as they make their initial payment, have coverage starting on January 1, 2024. People in every state except IDAHO have several more weeks to sign up for coverage that starts on February 1, 2024.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released their early tally for Healthcare.gov enrollment:

The Biden-Harris Administration announced today that the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace enrollment continues at a record-breaking pace. As of December 15, 2023, for HealthCare.gov states and December 9, 2023, for State-based Marketplaces, preliminary data projects that over 19 million consumers will enroll in 2024 coverage through the ACA Marketplaces — over 7 million more than when President Biden took office. This includes 15.3 million individuals who have selected a health plan using the HealthCare.gov platform. [my emphasis]

Nineteen million is an undercount. States that operate their own marketplace only reported through December 9th. The last week of January 1st initiation likely has 25% to 33% of total enrollment action for the entire Open Enrollment Period.

I had given several press interviews about my expectations for this OEP relative to last year. My expectations were that this year would look a lot like last year when just over 16 million people signed up through the entire OEP period. I would not have been surprised by 17 million, and 17.5 would be a nice reach goal.

I got that wrong.

I had assumed that the subsidies were constant, market entry and exit were not too dissimilar, advertising and navigator support are similar year over year, federal messaging and support for enrollment is similar. The big change was Medicaid redetermination. I had assumed that past transitions from Medicaid to ACA were low and even doubling the conversion rate would still not be a material event.

I’m not sure exactly where I’m wrong but those were my assumptions to get me to a wrong answer.