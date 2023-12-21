Reindeer under the Northern Lights.. pic.twitter.com/BV6h30Xx2I
From here on, the days get colder, but also longer.
“This is the solstice, the still point of the sun, its cusp and midnight, the year’s threshold⁰and unlocking, where the past⁰lets go and becomes the future;”
– Margaret Atwood 💜
'Winter Solstice'
🎨William .E. Duke
Fox closed her eyes, felt the cold on her face
She smiled at the darkness, lost in winter's brace
Solstice had come, the promise of more light
Nature's cycle was done by end of this night
She wished all souls love with the return of the sun
and #SolsticeBlessings for everyone
Solstice. Longer sunbeams ahead
Happy Winter Solstice from Florida!🌴
