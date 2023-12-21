From here on, the days get colder, but also longer.

“This is the solstice, the still point of the sun, its cusp and midnight, the year’s threshold⁰and unlocking, where the past⁰lets go and becomes the future;”

Fox closed her eyes, felt the cold on her face

She smiled at the darkness, lost in winter's brace

Solstice had come, the promise of more light

Nature's cycle was done by end of this night

She wished all souls love with the return of the sun

and #SolsticeBlessings for everyone pic.twitter.com/NDZI4YAsCR

— Charlotte Strawbridge (@DearUniverse_cs) December 21, 2023