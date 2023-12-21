Trivia Man

Trivia Man

These two seem to fit. I remembered them as much more humorous – but 40 years later I cut my

young self some slack.

My first Xmas in my own place, the tree is very sparsely decorated.

For a topper I thought a hat was hysterical. At the time it was 50%

eye roll and 50% polite chuckles but it still amuses me.

Same season, we had a party for my cousin and his friends from the

dorm -they wanted to get off campus and par-tay. As I set up to get

the picture of a passed out guest, someone threw a christmas card at

his head. It happened to land just exactly perfect – I guess you had

to be there (and drunk on cheap vodka) to appreciate the sheer

absurdity.