Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little)

Photos from several different people.

 

 

Composite Christmas!
Dan B

Dan B

30 + years ago my partner and I were infants, right?  Must have been!  And the mortifying matching outfits (my partner hates being the center of attention) were the coup de gras.  I thought d-i-v-o-r-c-e would be the next event to ‘celebrate’.

30 years later we’re still glaring, amicably, at each other.  My former sister in law, she of outfit sadism, has moved to distant Oregon so we are safe at last!

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little)
MagdaInBlack

MagdaInBlack

Attached is a holiday photo of my 1st cat, the Original Cookie Cat ( all my tabbies were named Cookie) in her favorite Christmas spot. She never bothered the tree.

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 1
Medium MagdaInBlack

Medium Magda.

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 2
MagdaInBlack

Itty Bitty Magda

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 3
A (very much appreciated) Lurker's boy Travis

A lurker

I am just a lurker.  But i read balloon juice every day, and saw your request for Xmas pet pictures. Here’s a picture of our boy Travis with Santa.  He loves dressing up.

He’s 72 pounds of love and naps.  He’s my wife’s service animal, helps her take off her brace, puts clothes in the wash for her, etc.  He’s a good boy.  I held up a treat while we took the photo to get his absolute FOCUS.
All he wants is more treats and his daily 4 naps, he’s easy. And maybe a new sweater.
Merry Christmas!
Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 4
way2blue

way2blue

Here’s a photo of Skeeter for our holiday series.  Actually might be one of her brothers, Jazzbo or Misha.

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 5
Trivia Man
Trivia Man
These two seem to fit. I remembered them as much more humorous – but 40 years later I cut my
young self some slack.
My first Xmas in my own place, the tree is very sparsely decorated.
For a topper I thought a hat was hysterical. At the time it was 50%
eye roll and 50% polite chuckles but it still amuses me.
Same season, we had a party for my cousin and his friends from the
dorm -they wanted to get off campus and par-tay. As I set up to get
the picture of a passed out guest, someone threw a christmas card at
his head. It happened to land just exactly perfect – I guess you had
to be there (and drunk on cheap vodka) to appreciate the sheer
absurdity.
Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 6
Trivia Man

Trivia Man

 

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 7

Trivia Man

circa 2003 with my 2 sons

Holidays When We Were Little (or not so little) 8

Trivia Man

hat tree topper

