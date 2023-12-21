On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Photos from several different people.
Dan B
30 + years ago my partner and I were infants, right? Must have been! And the mortifying matching outfits (my partner hates being the center of attention) were the coup de gras. I thought d-i-v-o-r-c-e would be the next event to ‘celebrate’.
30 years later we’re still glaring, amicably, at each other. My former sister in law, she of outfit sadism, has moved to distant Oregon so we are safe at last!
MagdaInBlack
Attached is a holiday photo of my 1st cat, the Original Cookie Cat ( all my tabbies were named Cookie) in her favorite Christmas spot. She never bothered the tree.
Medium Magda.
Itty Bitty Magda
A lurker
I am just a lurker. But i read balloon juice every day, and saw your request for Xmas pet pictures. Here’s a picture of our boy Travis with Santa. He loves dressing up.
way2blue
Here’s a photo of Skeeter for our holiday series. Actually might be one of her brothers, Jazzbo or Misha.
Trivia Man
Trivia Man
circa 2003 with my 2 sons
Trivia Man
hat tree topper
