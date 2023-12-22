Did I check to see if anyone else had just posted? No. Did I check to see if anyone had anything scheduled? Also, No. Did I post this without a care in the world and say “Fuck it they can deal” when I hit publish. Yes. Yes I fucking did.

I bought a carrot cake to give to my mother in law for Christmas Dinner and I am currently in a death struggle with my willpower to not eat the fucking thing RIGHT NOW. It is all I can think about and I know right now even though I am upstairs that downstairs on the counter is a massive carrot cake.

Earlier today while picking up my computer, going to the orchard, and going to petco, doing the final things before starting to load the car tomorrow, a had a little song in my head to the tune of Carol of the Bells:

“I am insane

I am a moron

who does this shit

done lost my mind

I can’t afford this

Two cats and a dog

too late to cancel

can I get covid

that would be cheaper

what a shitshow”

Or some variation of that.

Joelle, bless her heart, remains unimpacted by the reality of our situation and is still very excited. Speaking of Joelle- she was very excited to get a large part in this and future seasons of Balloon Juice. However, like many actors, you give them an inch and they take a mile, and she has chosen to quibble with me about her lines featured in the last episode. She would like to clarify that when I stated she “threatened to shower me with positivity” that I was inaccurate. She was not threatening to do anything, she was just going to shower me with positivity because that is just her default state.

So now that that clarification of the plot lines is clear, I would like to remind Joelle and the readers that in Season 2 of Deadwood, Creator and Writer David Milch killed off the character of eight year old William Bullock because the actor was such a pain in the ass on set that it was worth rewriting the rest of the second season and fundamentally alter the character arc of Seth Bullock.

At any rate, tomorrow will be a busy day getting the crates in the car so I am going to go to the living room watch some of the Tudors, and not eat this fucking carrot cake.

Have you all started a bail fund yet?