Friday Night Open Thread

Did I check to see if anyone else had just posted? No. Did I check to see if anyone had anything scheduled? Also, No. Did I post this without a care in the world and say “Fuck it they can deal” when I hit publish. Yes. Yes I fucking did.

I bought a carrot cake to give to my mother in law for Christmas Dinner and I am currently in a death struggle with my willpower to not eat the fucking thing RIGHT NOW. It is all I can think about and I know right now even though I am upstairs that downstairs on the counter is a massive carrot cake.

Earlier today while picking up my computer, going to the orchard, and going to petco, doing the final things before starting to load the car tomorrow, a had a little song in my head to the tune of Carol of the Bells:

“I am insane
I am a moron
who does this shit
done lost my mind
I can’t afford this
Two cats and a dog
too late to cancel
can I get covid
that would be cheaper
what a shitshow”

Or some variation of that.

Joelle, bless her heart, remains unimpacted by the reality of our situation and is still very excited. Speaking of Joelle- she was very excited to get a large part in this and future seasons of Balloon Juice. However, like many actors, you give them an inch and they take a mile, and she has chosen to quibble with me about her lines featured in the last episode. She would like to clarify that when I stated she “threatened to shower me with positivity” that I was inaccurate. She was not threatening to do anything, she was just going to shower me with positivity because that is just her default state.

So now that that clarification of the plot lines is clear, I would like to remind Joelle and the readers that in Season 2 of Deadwood, Creator and Writer David Milch killed off the character of eight year old William Bullock because the actor was such a pain in the ass on set that it was worth rewriting the rest of the second season and fundamentally alter the character arc of Seth Bullock.

At any rate, tomorrow will be a busy day getting the crates in the car so I am going to go to the living room watch some of the Tudors, and not eat this fucking carrot cake.

Have you all started a bail fund yet?

  John Cole
  lollipopguild
  Miss Bianca
  NotMax
  piratedan
  rikyrah
  Timill
  zhena gogolia

    2. 2.

      Miss Bianca

      OMG, is *that* why Bullock Jr bit the dust?? Where did you hear that?

      Tried watching The Tudors, couldn’t get into it. Am having the same sort of “meh” reaction to The Gilded Age, although I may still force my way through the first season. Was hoping it would be more like Deadwood than Downton Abbey, altho’ that may have been too tall an ask from the creator of, well, Downton Abbey

      Is the bail fund going to be our last BJ fundraiser for the season? :) (ducking and running)

    4. 4.

      zhena gogolia

      @Miss Bianca: OMG, Gilded Age makes Downton Abbey look like Deadwood! It’s hilariously stiff and stagey, but we love it.

      It’s filled with Broadway stars, but even they can’t make the dialogue sound natural or interesting. It’s far below the quality of Downton Abbey in that regard.

      We’re enjoying The Crown — I’ll say it: Imelda Staunton blows Foy and Colman out of the water. But way too much Will and Kate. So boring. The episode with QEII sparring with Tony Blair was brilliant. Then we get bogged down in flirtations in Art History class at St. Andrews. Snore.

    8. 8.

      rikyrah

       

      It’s Cary Grant night on TCM

      The Bishop’s Wife
      An Affair to Remember
      Room for One More
      Penny Serenaded
      In Name Only

      Love Cary Grant😍😍😍🤗

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      she “threatened to shower me with positivity

      Anyone else momentarily flash back to the Lou Grant/Mary Richards “You’ve got spunk” scene when that appeared yesterday?
      :)

