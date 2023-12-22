Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Republicans in disarray!

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

“In the name of Zandar, I will fight the Stupid!”

… looking like a winsome Bee Gee who has stumbled into teaching geography

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists, and cowards.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

It’s a doggy dog world.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Friday Evening Open Thread

Wow, a lot of things happened today, most of them good.

🎄

🎄

The U.S. abstain (at least no veto!) so the UN Security Council passes resolution to boost Gaza aid.  At least it wasn’t another veto; very relieved about that.

🎄

🎄

Biden pardons thousands on for simple marijuana offenses – federal and D.C. only because he doesn’t have the ability to pardon state offenses, but the President does encourage states to follow suit.

(Rolling Stone)

ON FRIDAY MORNING, President Joe Biden announced that he would be extending pardons to all Americans convicted of “simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law,” as well as commuting the sentences of 11 people serving “disproportionately long” drug sentences.

The move is the latest step in Biden positioning himself as perhaps the most cannabis-friendly president in history — a true about-face from his previous stance as a pro-prohibition lawmaker. (Last October he issued a similar order pardoning some lower-level cannabis offenders, and in August, recommended that the DEA reschedule the drug.) While the order is “fairly light on specifics,” says Paul Armentano, the deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), it’s a big development nonetheless. “It’s terribly important to have the president acknowledging that nobody should be arrested or in jail for marijuana,” he tells Rolling Stone. “Biden is the first president to come out and publicly state that position, and do it so clearly.”

So what does this decision mean? “I think the main takeaway is [that] this issue of marijuana policy reform, [which] for decades was viewed as a fringe issue, has been elevated to a mainstream issue,” says Armentano. “Having the president of the United States making it clear that no Americans should be in jail for the responsible use of mairjuana is vindication for those of us that have been advocating for legalizing and regulating marijuana for the last five decades.”

🎄

California seized land from a Black family 98 years ago. Officials just voted to return it. Bruce’s Beach was a thriving resort community for Black families when the state took the land under the guise of eminent domain in 1924. It will now return to the Bruce family.  h/t HumboldtBlue

🎄

For our Ohio peeps:

Friday Evening Open Thread 1

Totally open thread.

Update: Maybe try not to complain too much tonight?  Tomorrow is Festivus, so you might want to save up those grievances!

  • AliceBlue
  • Baud
  • brantl
  • Cathie from Canada
  • Fair Economist
  • Jackie
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • Matt McIrvin
  • New Deal democrat
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Splitting Image
  • WaterGirl

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Matt McIrvin

      Still remembering how, in the 2020 primary campaign, one of the knocks on Biden was that he seemed to be the most anti-pot-legalization of the candidates.

    3. 3.

      Kayla Rudbek

      I have lost at yarn chicken, so I have to undo all of my bind off plus three rows after that, in order to finish off my mom’s shawl. And the yarn is four thin strands of cotton that do NOT hold together at all. I think I have another ball of it and I am seriously considering giving it away.

      So my Festivus is starting tonight, so there!

    5. 5.

      Jackie

      @Matt McIrvin: I imagine dealing with a son with addiction issues made Biden’s reluctance to open his mind regarding pot is understandable. After all, marijuana was/is called “the gateway drug” for a long, long time.

      Eta: I’m fully on board with legalizing pot nation-wide – including for federal workers. It should be accepted just like alcohol – used in moderation.

    6. 6.

      Fair Economist

      I’m feeling pretty good because I got my Pets of Balloon Juice calendar! The best part is we have too many calendars already, so I can leave it up on the month for my Xavier all year!

    8. 8.

      Splitting Image

      Yeah sure, but apart from appointing judges, passing the infrastructure bill, supporting Ukraine, walking the picket lines with strikers, expanding Obamacare, and now decriminalizing marajuana, what has Joe Biden ever done for us?

    14. 14.

      New Deal democrat

      FWIW, I agree with Steve Vladeck, *provided* SCOTUS either denies cert or quickly affirms a DC Circuit decision.

      Also … *pray* that SCOTUS does not accept an appeal of the Wisconsin decision. Because if they do, it means a reversal of any State Court anti-gerrymandering opinion on “originalism” grounds.

    17. 17.

      Cathie from Canada

      Canada legalized 5 or 6 years ago and the usual suspects were all “oh the humanity! How awful it will be! Won’t anyone think of the children!” And now nobody really notices except the liquor stores.

    19. 19.

      Splitting Image

      @Jackie:

      Saved our democracy for at least four years, and hopefully for many, many more years!

      Yeah, sure, you say that now, but we both read the New York Times so you know as well as I do we’re all doomed.

    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jackie: Also, he’s just been in politics for a long time–through the period when going hard against drugs was an essential part of the “tough on crime” that Democrats had to be to get elected.

