Wow, a lot of things happened today, most of them good.

🚨BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court STRIKES DOWN legislative maps and orders new maps in time for 2024 elections. If GOP legislature and Dem Gov cannot enact new maps, court will draw. Congrats to the lawyers involved. A huge win for democracy!https://t.co/0Zy4JLRRpe pic.twitter.com/h2aMLG8mpb — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 22, 2023

A great day for democracy, the Constitution, the rule of law, and the state of Wisconsin. https://t.co/iqPwndUxE8 — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) December 22, 2023

The U.S. abstain (at least no veto!) so the UN Security Council passes resolution to boost Gaza aid. At least it wasn’t another veto; very relieved about that.

My two cents: This is not a big deal. The D.C. Circuit is moving very very quickly, and the real question, assuming it affirms Trump’s non-immunity, is what happens *then.* That’s probably only a few weeks away—which may explain the absence of any dissents/written explanation. https://t.co/laJaKV5AuE — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) December 22, 2023

Biden pardons thousands on for simple marijuana offenses – federal and D.C. only because he doesn’t have the ability to pardon state offenses, but the President does encourage states to follow suit.

(Rolling Stone)

ON FRIDAY MORNING, President Joe Biden announced that he would be extending pardons to all Americans convicted of “simple possession and use of marijuana under federal and D.C. law,” as well as commuting the sentences of 11 people serving “disproportionately long” drug sentences.

The move is the latest step in Biden positioning himself as perhaps the most cannabis-friendly president in history — a true about-face from his previous stance as a pro-prohibition lawmaker. (Last October he issued a similar order pardoning some lower-level cannabis offenders, and in August, recommended that the DEA reschedule the drug.) While the order is “fairly light on specifics,” says Paul Armentano, the deputy director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), it’s a big development nonetheless. “It’s terribly important to have the president acknowledging that nobody should be arrested or in jail for marijuana,” he tells Rolling Stone. “Biden is the first president to come out and publicly state that position, and do it so clearly.”

So what does this decision mean? “I think the main takeaway is [that] this issue of marijuana policy reform, [which] for decades was viewed as a fringe issue, has been elevated to a mainstream issue,” says Armentano. “Having the president of the United States making it clear that no Americans should be in jail for the responsible use of mairjuana is vindication for those of us that have been advocating for legalizing and regulating marijuana for the last five decades.”

California seized land from a Black family 98 years ago. Officials just voted to return it. Bruce’s Beach was a thriving resort community for Black families when the state took the land under the guise of eminent domain in 1924. It will now return to the Bruce family. h/t HumboldtBlue

