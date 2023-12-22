Looks like we can use an open thread!

What’s everybody up to? I thought it was so funny on Cole’s thread to see just how many of us were worried about Maxwell staying home alone, myself included, but with nobody saying anything until Cole announced tonight that Maxwell is joining the tour.

I finally put my tree up, and I’m so glad I did.

The last item on this list made me laugh.

2023 ending on upbeat note for Joe Biden/Dems:

– Economy booming, Dow breaking records

– Inflation, crime, rents, gas down

– Consumer sentiment rising sharply

– Nov elections were blue wave

– 15 polls now w/Biden tied/leading (below)

– GOP is an historic shitshow https://t.co/Jt1TCRZLrS — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) December 21, 2023

