Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cole is on a roll !

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The new temporary speaker of the house was a spiteful little shit.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

The willow is too close to the house.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Late Night Open Thread

Looks like we can use an open thread!

What’s everybody up to?  I thought it was so funny on Cole’s thread to see just how many of us were worried about Maxwell staying home alone, myself included, but with nobody saying anything until Cole announced tonight that Maxwell is joining the tour.

I finally put my tree up, and I’m so glad I did.

Tuesday Afternoon Open Thread 3

The last item on this list made me laugh.

Open thread.

      WaterGirl

      @PBK:

      Who knew jackals were so polite and considerate?

      Looks like most of us were worried about Maxwell, but nobody wanted to add stress to Cole by suggesting that leaving one cat home alone would not be a great idea.

      That’s why I didn’t say anything, at least, who knows what was in anyone else’s head.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: That was exactly my thinking, too. I didn’t want to sound naggy when I knew he was already stressed, but I was like….but what about Maxwell???

      Also, the list made me smile too, especially that he wrote “an historic”.

      Trivia Man

      @WaterGirl: You mean Ronna Romney McDaniels? Maybe Mittens can put in a good word for her with his solid connections.

      May she twist slowly and publicly in the wind of public scrutiny,

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      I’m very grateful for everyone on here. BJ is a lifeline of sanity for me, so ty all, esp WG and all the front pagers.

      Also, Rosenberg is a balm for my default pessimism. Bless him.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Yes, I took note of “an historic” also.  I don’t think is correct, but it doesn’t really matter.  Historic shitshow is right!  Although my computer thinks that should be “historic shit show.

      edit: I wonder if shitshow is in the dictionary.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of twisting slowly and publicly in the wind of public scrutiny, what’s going on the fake podium purchase by S?arah Huckabee Sanders?  Did everyone in that state just collectively shrug and say “oh, well, no big deal?”

      HumboldtBlue

      “an historic”

      That’s one of the phrases that dances between spoken and written, local and regional, colloquial and however you say it at the moment you speak it.

      lgerard

      @WaterGirl:

      what’s going on the fake podium purchase by Sarah Huckabee Sanders?

      I had the same thought yesterday.

      Also, where are Steven Mnuchin and Gordan “in the loop” Sonderland?

      And after seeing a picture of Steve Bannon recently, his best case for avoiding jail time might be “pleading his belly”

      piratedan

      @WaterGirl: despite the best attempts of the MSM to pretty much gloss over that the former President attempted a coup and did so thru a concerted effort of intimidating people at the granular level with the help of others in his Administration and his Political Party, it’s slowly leaking out that this wasn’t just in Georgia.  We’re seeing movement along these lines in just about every “battleground” state where there was a false elector slate offered/attempted.

      I still get the impression that if this treason (and it’s still ongoing btw) got the same amount of coverage (factual explanation of the crimes alleged, speculation as to his future candidacy, who else was involved?) as “but her e-mails” received; the GOP wouldn’t have managed to grab the House in 2022.

