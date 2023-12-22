On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

My first three years were in Syracuse, NY, when my father worked for GE. I remember none of this. Fortunately, my parents had a camera and took some good pictures of me and my twin brother. I may have sent these a couple of years ago, I hope no one minds a repeat!

raven

It wouldn’t be Christmas on Balloon Juice without the class picture of raven making it clear that Santa should not mess with Raven’s little sister! (WG)

Tinare

A very handsome Christmas pup!