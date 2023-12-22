On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
frosty
My first three years were in Syracuse, NY, when my father worked for GE. I remember none of this. Fortunately, my parents had a camera and took some good pictures of me and my twin brother. I may have sent these a couple of years ago, I hope no one minds a repeat!
raven
It wouldn’t be Christmas on Balloon Juice without the class picture of raven making it clear that Santa should not mess with Raven’s little sister! (WG)
Tinare
A very handsome Christmas pup!
This is our first Christmas, near as I can tell.
Second Christmas. Mom and Dad were thinking ahead!
Third Christmas. We’re big enough to move around and cause more trouble!
This isn’t Christmas, obviously, but it’s my favorite picture of Dad and us.
(Raven photos start below. WG)
I was “little” when I was in Korea and Vietnam at ages 17-19.
The card is from my unit in Korea and I used white out on the inside because I misspelled Christmas!
The “tree “is what we rigged up in Vietnam.
This last one is from a few years back when I played santa for a group of kids at the fire station!
Christmass classic!
Tinare
This is my foster dog this Christmas. Punky is a little sweetie, 2 years old, about 40 pounds, she needs a good home as an only dog because she doesn’t know how to share. My cat who doesn’t like my dogs, trusts her, so she may be able to live with kitties. She met Santa and asked for a home of her own this Christmas. She is safe in rescue, just thought I’d share her in case it would help Santa out.
