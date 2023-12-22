Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

DeSantis transforms Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists, and cowards.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Second rate reporter says what?

Accountability, motherfuckers.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Good lord, these people are nuts.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

This really is a full service blog.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself. We’re allowed to grow past that.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty & Raven & Tinare – Christmas Past and Present

On The Road – frosty & Raven & Tinare – Christmas Past and Present

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

My first three years were in Syracuse, NY, when my father worked for GE. I remember none of this. Fortunately, my parents had a camera and took some good pictures of me and my twin brother. I may have sent these a couple of years ago, I hope no one minds a repeat!

raven

It wouldn’t be Christmas on Balloon Juice without the class picture of raven making it clear that Santa should not mess with Raven’s little sister!  (WG)

Tinare

A very handsome Christmas pup!

On The Road - frosty - Christmas Past 3

This is our first Christmas, near as I can tell.

On The Road - frosty - Christmas Past 2

Second Christmas. Mom and Dad were thinking ahead!

On The Road - frosty - Christmas Past 1

Third Christmas. We’re big enough to move around and cause more trouble!

On The Road - frosty - Christmas Past

This isn’t Christmas, obviously, but it’s my favorite picture of Dad and us.

(Raven photos start below.  WG)

On The Road - frosty & raven - Christmas Past
Korea

I was “little” when I was in Korea and Vietnam at ages 17-19.

The card is from my unit in Korea and I used white out on the inside because I misspelled Christmas!

On The Road - frosty & raven - Christmas Past 1

The “tree “is what we rigged up in Vietnam.

On The Road - frosty & raven - Christmas Past 2

This last one is from a few years back when I played santa for a group of kids at the fire station!

On The Road - frosty & raven - Christmas Past 3

Christmass classic!

On The Road - Tinare - Pet Christmas Photo

Tinare

This is my foster dog this Christmas. Punky is a little sweetie, 2 years old, about 40 pounds, she needs a good home as an only dog because she doesn’t know how to share. My cat who doesn’t like my dogs, trusts her, so she may be able to live with kitties. She met Santa and asked for a home of her own this Christmas.  She is safe in rescue, just thought I’d share her in case it would help Santa out.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • J.
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.