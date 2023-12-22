Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Michigan Establishes A Pattern of Criminal Behavior

Michigan, My Michigan


Craig Mauger, at the Detroit News“Trump recorded pressuring Wayne County canvassers not to certify 2020 vote”:

Then-President Donald Trump personally pressured two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to sign the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to recordings reviewed by The Detroit News and revealed publicly for the first time.

On a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, which also involved Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they’d look “terrible” if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings.

“We’ve got to fight for our country,” said Trump on the recordings, made by a person who was present for the call with Palmer and Hartmann. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.”

McDaniel, a Michigan native and the leader of the Republican Party nationally, said at another point in the call, “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it. … We will get you attorneys.”

To which Trump added: “We’ll take care of that.”

Palmer and Hartmann left the canvassers meeting without signing the official statement of votes for Wayne County, and the following day, they unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured…

The News listened to audio that was captured in four recordings by someone present for the conversation between Trump and the canvassers. That information came to The News through an intermediary who also heard the recordings but who was not present when they were made. Sources presented the information to The News on the condition that they not be identified publicly for fear of retribution by the former president or his supporters.

The timestamp of the first recording was 9:55 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020. The time was consistent with Verizon phone records obtained by a U.S. House committee that showed Palmer received calls from McDaniel at 9:53 p.m. and 10:04 p.m…

Tonight feels like a good time to tell you all that, for me, the absolute lowest moment in the post election battle we endured to protect Michigan’s accurate and legitimate election results in 2020 was not when armed protestors stormed my home. It was the night of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting.

I distinctly remember coming home that evening feeling completely defeated. We knew about the pressure not to certify (though until tonight I did not know about the recording).

We were prepared to go to court to successfully ensure certification at the local and state level – and we were confident we’d win in court. But blocking certification in Wayne County and pushing this to the courts would still delay and create enough doubt and uncertainty to enable the Trump campaign to push Pennsylvania, which was certifying the next week, to delay as well. And we knew other dominos would fall after that.

How could we overcome the pressure of the then-President of the United States on local and state officials? Were the facts and law not enough?

Well, then something I’ll never forget happened.

Hundreds – hundreds (!) – of citizens showed up to the meeting of the Wayne County Canvassing Board to remind them of their duty under the law to ensure their votes counted. Their voices mattered. Their votes mattered.

In my view that turned the tide. Citizens and election officials in Wayne County and statewide didn’t flinch, stood firm, and demanded their votes be certified as required under the law.

And in the end, the Wayne County Canvassing board fulfilled their legal duty, followed the law and certified the election.

What started as the lowest moment of the post election melee became the most inspiring.

And in the end, the Wayne County Canvassing board fulfilled their legal duty, followed the law and certified the election.

What started as the lowest moment of the post election melee became the most inspiring.

The voters won. Facts and the rule of law carried the day.

Democracy prevailed.

Thank you for coming to my #TedTalk ✌🏼

Everything Trump touches…

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      I thought Georgia and Arizona already established the pattern?  Does it take 2 dots, or 3?  There is also a pretty clear dot in Pennsylvania that Perry’s phone records will reveal further.

    4. 4.

      narya

      I knew he was this corrupt, and I knew he was pretty stupid–he’d been getting away with this kind of shit his whole life–but I have to admit I am a little surprised just how many people he sucked into his corruption and just how much actual evidence abounds. For all that we’ve seen, I still think it’s the tip of the iceberg.

    5. 5.

      Kay

      We were prepared to go to court to successfully ensure certification at the local and state level – and we were confident we’d win in court. But blocking certification in Wayne County and pushing this to the courts would still delay and create enough doubt and uncertainty to enable the Trump campaign to push Pennsylvania, which was certifying the next week, to delay as well. And we knew other dominos would fall after that.

      That was my fear too- and what we have since found out they were hoping for- they just needed a delay and ONE win in any court and they would have been off to the races. We came really close to a tipping point for democracy.

    7. 7.

      Kay

      Monica Palmer, one of the Repubs on the Wayne Co Board of Canvassers, doesn’t dispute the Detroit News characterization of the call.

      That’s interesting because that means she lied about it when she was asked by the Detroit News about the call – she said Trump thanked her for her service and told her goodnight- and she also lied to the January 6th committee.
      I hope there are tapes of the rest of the calls so we can find out local GOP officials also lied in PA and GA and AZ. They all need to be removed from these positions and barred from election work. They all violated their oaths.

    8. 8.

      Scout211

      A nice report on NBC News about the J6 rioters who have been called undercover Antifa activists by the right for years, including by GOP congress members.  Those purported left wing activists keep getting  “unmasked” as Trump supporters and are being arrested and/or charged.

      It’s a satisfying read this morning.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      We really need some assurances from current local GOP elections officials that they will honor the oath they take. Trump will contest the next election – do local GOP officials plan to attempt to throw out votes again? Can they be replaced with registered Independents with higher ethical standards?

    11. 11.

      Kay

      I think the question is “can you be a cult member and also be an election official when your cult leader is on the ballot?”

    12. 12.

      marklar

      @Shalimar: “I thought Georgia and Arizona already established the pattern?  Does it take 2 dots, or 3?”

      When I teach statistics, I tend to mention that a single data point may be a fluke, two points may be a coincidence, but three begins to show a trend.  With GA, AZ, and MI all now established, we have a trend.

    13. 13.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: Hopefully these revelations will get this into people’s consciousness more, that we really dodged a bullet with these people and their coup attempt. I hope that one tweet is right that this fits the definition of bribery

      Having the recording helps a lot, because they can deny things until people can hear it with their own ears.

    15. 15.

      satby

      A little off topic for Chicago area peeps: TX and FL continue to dump migrants in Chicago, often only with the clothes on their backs. Before the weather gets really bitter, Block Club Chicago is collecting coats and cold weather apparel for them. Info here.

    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Jocelyn Benson’s story about how citizens saved the day by showing up at the Wayne Co. canvassing meeting and pressuring election officials to do their jobs is a great reminder that we all have a part to play. It would be nice if ordinary citizens could rely on the people we elect and/or pay to handle elections honestly, but in lots of places, that’s sadly not the case.

      I recently read Rachel Maddow’s “Prequel,” which tells the story of what happened the last time fascists made an organized effort at the highest levels of government to overturn U.S. democracy in the 1930s and 1940s. Lots of elected and appointed officials, prosecutors, judges, etc., stood up for democracy, winning some cases and losing others.

      But I was struck most by the heroism of ordinary people who saw what was happening and reported it or stood up to try to stop it. It was really inspiring. They saved democracy.

    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      SSDD:

      On 4 December, Niani Finlayson called police and “reported that her boyfriend would not leave her alone and then screaming and sounds of a struggle could be heard”, the LA sheriff’s department (LASD) said in a statement. When deputies arrived at the apartment in Lancaster, a city in the northern region of LA county, they could hear screaming, LASD said.

      Finlayson was inside with her nine-year-old daughter and had been injured by her ex-boyfriend and wanted him removed, her family’s attorneys said. The exact circumstances that led to the fatal shooting are unclear and LASD has so far declined to release body-camera footage.

      LASD alleged in a statement that Finlayson had a knife and was threatening her boyfriend, at which point deputy Ty Shelton opened fire. The family disputed the police account, saying Finlayson was clearly a victim of domestic violence who needed help and posed no threat to the officers. The coroner said she died from “multiple gunshot wounds”.

      Finlayson was a mother of two, and her daughter, Xaisha, witnessed the shooting.

      “The police lied that my mom was threatening them,” Xaisha said at a press conference on Thursday alongside her grandparents, calling for Shelton to be prosecuted. “She was my best friend. She was always there for me. It’s unbelievable that she’s gone and she’s not coming back. I miss my mom.” The girl said her two-year-old sister continues to ask where their mother is and she doesn’t know how to respond.

      Adding insult to injury,

      Previously, Shelton killed Michael Thomas, 61, on 11 June 2020 in a similar case. Shelton had been responding to a potential domestic violence call and when the deputies arrived, they demanded he open the door, officials said. Thomas’s girlfriend later said she had been having a verbal argument with Thomas, who had been unarmed, and that he had tried to stop the officers from entering, citing the fourth amendment. Thomas had also been afraid police would shoot him, his family said, and officials later confirmed Thomas had said: “I am now in fear for my life. You guys … just killed somebody.”

      Shelton fatally shot Thomas in the chest. The killing was not captured on camera. The case was one in a series of LASD killings that summer that caused widespread protests, and prosecutors declined to file charges against Shelton. LASD did not respond to questions about Shelton’s previous killing.

      Finlayson’s father summed it up:

      “It just breaks me to my bone. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep, I can’t walk … they didn’t tase her, mace her, baton her or beanbag her. They just shot her like a dog in her own place … and taken so much away from us.”

    19. 19.

      Spanky

      He’s being investigated for sexually assaulting his future sister in law when she was a teenager & student at his family’s Christian school Today his top aides were charged w embezzlement.

      RWNJ BINGO!

    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Geminid:

      Tens of events had to go exactly right. We were lucky. My sister and I were texting constantly thru those days and weeks – she was the only person I knew who I felt saw the threat and would admit it- and one of our fears was ONE high profile media person would start to lend election fraud conspiracies legitimacy the “just asking questions” tactic. We felt that would start a snowball effect because they all follow one another.

      Media actually performed quite well. They seemed to understand we were in real peril and they couldn’t play bullshit contrarian games.

    26. 26.

      SFAW

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Dump can throw himself and his entire mobster family into the Sun already.

      I, on the other hand, am hoping for many small, extremely-well-targeted meteorites to take out him/them and all Republicans in Congress and those holding office retrograde states (and in Blue states, too, I guess).

    28. 28.

      Kathleen

      @narya: I’m shedding tears of gratitude and anger. I agree with you. This is just the tip of the iceberg. ETA If it’s possible I loathe and detest the media even more for continuing to feed  notion that these fascists and deviants are “normal”.

    29. 29.

      Scout211

      And in Ken Paxton news,

      Seattle Children’s Hospital is suing the Texas Office of the Attorney General to block the release of patient information after the agency sent the Washington-based health care system an investigative subpoena demanding any patient records of Texas residents who have received transition-related care.

      . . .

      The attorney general’s civil investigative demand came more than two months after a new Texas law went into effect that bans the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender youth. Suspecting that Seattle Children’s was providing youth in Texas with puberty blockers or hormone therapy, the attorney general’s office sent the hospital system a subpoena on Nov. 17, demanding the responsive documents by Dec. 7.
      The AG’s office stated in court filings that it was investigating the hospital for potentially violating the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

      . . .

      Seattle Children’s Hospital argued that producing the information would violate federal and state health care privacy laws. The hospital’s lawsuit also pointed to Washington’s new “Shield Law” passed earlier this year, which prevents entities based in the northwest state from complying “with a subpoena, warrant, court order, or other civil or criminal legal process for records … related to protected health care services that are lawful in the state of Washington.”

    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: There was an interesting follow-on effect, too. Both times Trump campaigned for Loeffler and Perdue in the four weeks leading to the Georgia Senate runoffs, he turned their campaign rallies into whine festivals.

      I give most of the credit for Warnock’s and Ossoff’s victories to a great GOTV operation on the part of Georgia Democrats. But the numbers also show that Trump effectively suppressed the Republican vote.

    32. 32.

      Soprano2

      @apocalipstick: That won’t work if the people present don’t dispute that’s what was said. I know it won’t convince the cult members; they’re hopeless. I think about the “normies”, they’re the ones who need this information. They need to be reminded just how horrible TFG is.

    34. 34.

      Jeffro

      That Dana Houle tweet/question is right on the money:

       

      We’ve never gotten a good explanation for why Michigan Repubs initially praised Whitmer for handling COVID, then flipped 100%. Hard not to wonder if Ronna Romney McDaniel &/or Betsy DeVos picked up the phone & told their home-state Repubs to push a hard partisan line on COVID

      They knew that if Democrats were to receive credit for actually *dealing with* COVID, as opposed to trumpov’s horrific (non)response, the whole house of cards would come crashing down.  trump is most definitely NOT infallible, ya see…psst, he’s actually a complete moron…and nothing exposed that more vividly than how badly he and his maladministration failed the American people in the pandemic.

      So…turn it into a partisan issue and voila!  “Democrats are trying to make you wear a mask/get vaccinated/steal your freedom” becomes the issue, not “trump is a fucking moron, with deadly consequences for the nation”.  Because if the latter becomes the narrative, we’re talking 2020 landslide.  And then the GOP powers-that-be kept that crazy, deadly shit rolling in order to kneecap Biden/Harris as best they could by kneecapping the country.

    35. 35.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:I hope there are tapes of the rest of the calls so we can find out local GOP officials also lied in PA and GA and AZ. They all need to be removed from these positions and barred from election work. They all violated their oaths.

      Amen to this.  Removed, barred, and made (loud, public) examples of.  It’s the only thing that might stop them from trying it again (and again, and again)

    37. 37.

      TriassicSands

      My hemoglobin is dangerously low. I now have to drive 75 miles one way to Seattle (and 75 miles back home) to try to get a transfusion. I have no hope locally since the policy here has nothing to do with the condition of the patient, but is determined by a number that is applied to every individual as though everyone were identical. A single unit of PRBCs won’t help much since it would leave me still severely debilitated. While I was in the hospital in November at the U. of Washington Medical Center, the doctors chose competent care and treated me based on symptoms. They also discovered why giving me only a single unit of blood is poor practice. I received one unit on a Wednesday and bled away that entire gain over night. The result was I had to get another unit on Thursday. When I needed my next transfusion, they went ahead and gave me two units. I can only hope that whatever doctor I see in UWMC ED will accept that same policy. I have my recent experience there working in my favor. (When this problem began 12+ years ago, my Hgb was 8.3 and they gave me four units of blood. Today, I will be lucky if I get two starting with an even lower hemoglobin.)
      I relate this information to encourage anyone who has a serious medical problem to do responsible research into your condition and insist on competent care. Being the strongest possible advocate for oneself in this mindlessly broken system is critical. There are a lot of doctors out there who rely solely on “guidelines” that were developed through large scale studies. The results should give doctors a place to begin treating individuals, but they should never insist, in the face of contrary evidence, on applying guidelines as absolute “rules.” That is malpractice, but common.​

    39. 39.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Every time I hear more news, be it about the 2020 efforts or fucking Paxton, I’m incredulous. It’s like they decided that simple bad things weren’t impressive enough. They have to go all out.

    40. 40.

      JWR

      Steven Cheung sounds like a clone of Steven Miller, Election Fraud Division. (Also, they both spell their names with a V.) But this is just nutso, just like other Cheung quotes I’ve seen:

      Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, said Trump’s actions “were taken in furtherance of his duty as president of the United States to faithfully take care of the laws and ensure election integrity, including investigating the rigged and stolen 2020 presidential election.”

      “President Trump and the American people have the constitutional right to free and fair elections,” Cheung said.

    41. 41.

      Kay

      I think one of the reasons I was more alarmed than a lot of people is because I live in a 75% Trump county and work in a very conservative court system, where 90% of the lawyers are Republicans.

      What you should know is many, many “mainstream” or “moderate” Republicans believe that African Americans commit voter fraud frequently and to an extent that changes election results. It’s why they were so focused on urban counties- Detroit, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Milwaukee. This is a mainstream belief among Republicans, not a fringe belief. You’ll all remember when George W Bush promoted voter fraud conspiracy theories to the extent of pressuring USA’s and firing them when they wouldn’t play along.

    43. 43.

      p.a.

      @Kay: … Media actually performed quite well…

       

       

      You forgot the *.  Fox etc.  And The Media refuses to fisk them; it’s left to comics and talk show hosts.Γ

    45. 45.

      Kay

      @JWR:

      Well, then, why did Palmer and Hartmann lie about the call then? Palmer lied in what was probably sworn testimony. Because they knew it was criminal.

    46. 46.

      Kay

      @p.a.:

      They were good though. Jake Tapper was good on this. My husband listens to NPR on the radio and they introduced every “Trump contests the election” with the fact that there was no evidence and no court thus far agreed with him. It was an important piece of why the system didn’t fail. They did a good job.

    49. 49.

      Suzanne

      @narya:

      but I have to admit I am a little surprised just how many people he sucked into his corruption and just how much actual evidence abounds 

      SAME!
      It’s the behavior of a person who so routinely gets away with stuff that they stop really comprehending that they’re getting away with stuff. It’s utter contempt for order, rules, authority…. all that stuff that conservatives say they love and respect.

      I also just don’t really grasp (emotionally — I can observe intellectually) why anyone would see Trump coming and think that doing his bidding would turn out well for them.

    50. 50.

      Eyeroller

      @Kay: ​
       It really goes without saying (but I’m saying it anyway) that this is all part and parcel of the racism of Republicans. I am sure they are just as convinced, if not more so, that Blacks commit welfare fraud on a vast scale (probably bigger than the actual welfare system). Republicans simply cannot tolerate any power-sharing with minorities, especially Blacks. They don’t even like anything that showcases Blacks, like that otherwise-incomprehensible reaction to a lovely tapdancing show.

