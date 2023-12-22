.

Michigan, My Michigan…

Today’s reminder of the total & complete failure of Mike Pence and the 15 Principal Officers of the Executive Departments to uphold their oaths of office, long before we even got to January 6. https://t.co/9UiOi9On4s — Mark Copelovitch (@mcopelov) December 22, 2023

More bombshell evidence against Trump: New audio emerges of Trump lying and pressuring local election officials in Michigan to not certify the 2020 election results. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/aVby3LVckX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 22, 2023





Another perfect phone call!!!! — Jason Dictator on Day One @Boundless Trails (@j_consolidation) December 21, 2023

Craig Mauger, at the Detroit News — “Trump recorded pressuring Wayne County canvassers not to certify 2020 vote”:

Then-President Donald Trump personally pressured two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers not to sign the certification of the 2020 presidential election, according to recordings reviewed by The Detroit News and revealed publicly for the first time. On a Nov. 17, 2020, phone call, which also involved Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Trump told Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, the two GOP Wayne County canvassers, they’d look “terrible” if they signed the documents after they first voted in opposition and then later in the same meeting voted to approve certification of the county’s election results, according to the recordings. “We’ve got to fight for our country,” said Trump on the recordings, made by a person who was present for the call with Palmer and Hartmann. “We can’t let these people take our country away from us.” McDaniel, a Michigan native and the leader of the Republican Party nationally, said at another point in the call, “If you can go home tonight, do not sign it. … We will get you attorneys.” To which Trump added: “We’ll take care of that.” Palmer and Hartmann left the canvassers meeting without signing the official statement of votes for Wayne County, and the following day, they unsuccessfully attempted to rescind their votes in favor of certification, filing legal affidavits claiming they were pressured… The News listened to audio that was captured in four recordings by someone present for the conversation between Trump and the canvassers. That information came to The News through an intermediary who also heard the recordings but who was not present when they were made. Sources presented the information to The News on the condition that they not be identified publicly for fear of retribution by the former president or his supporters. The timestamp of the first recording was 9:55 p.m. Nov. 17, 2020. The time was consistent with Verizon phone records obtained by a U.S. House committee that showed Palmer received calls from McDaniel at 9:53 p.m. and 10:04 p.m…

Big deal. We knew these calls happened. We did not know they were recorded. As we’ve seen in GA, a recording can have a significant ripple effect. Michigan’s AG is still investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election results there. https://t.co/slTTfM6QEg — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) December 22, 2023

Offering an official something of value (services of a lawyer) in exchange for withholding official action (certifying the Wayne County vote) sounds like a classic case of bribery under Michigan State law. https://t.co/S2LjhgYY88 pic.twitter.com/BiO3uV4NIR — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 22, 2023

This was no bid to secure a recount or challenge particular votes; it aimed at zeroing out the votes of Michigan's most populous county, Detroit plus dozens of suburbs, to overcome his 155,000-vote statewide deficit. Trump was plain and simple trying to steal the 2020 election. https://t.co/e80rV5HC8I — Walter Olson (@walterolson) December 22, 2023

Can we just take a moment & thank Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson & all the election workers & citizens of Wayne County, Michigan who didn’t flinch against Trump’s pressure campaign to overturn democracy? Their courage, bravery, & commitment to democracy are heroic. Thank you. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) December 22, 2023

Tonight feels like a good time to tell you all that, for me, the absolute lowest moment in the post election battle we endured to protect Michigan’s accurate and legitimate election results in 2020 was not when armed protestors stormed my home. It was the night of the Wayne… — Jocelyn Benson (@JocelynBenson) December 22, 2023

Tonight feels like a good time to tell you all that, for me, the absolute lowest moment in the post election battle we endured to protect Michigan’s accurate and legitimate election results in 2020 was not when armed protestors stormed my home. It was the night of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers meeting. I distinctly remember coming home that evening feeling completely defeated. We knew about the pressure not to certify (though until tonight I did not know about the recording). We were prepared to go to court to successfully ensure certification at the local and state level – and we were confident we’d win in court. But blocking certification in Wayne County and pushing this to the courts would still delay and create enough doubt and uncertainty to enable the Trump campaign to push Pennsylvania, which was certifying the next week, to delay as well. And we knew other dominos would fall after that. How could we overcome the pressure of the then-President of the United States on local and state officials? Were the facts and law not enough? Well, then something I’ll never forget happened. Hundreds – hundreds (!) – of citizens showed up to the meeting of the Wayne County Canvassing Board to remind them of their duty under the law to ensure their votes counted. Their voices mattered. Their votes mattered. In my view that turned the tide. Citizens and election officials in Wayne County and statewide didn’t flinch, stood firm, and demanded their votes be certified as required under the law. And in the end, the Wayne County Canvassing board fulfilled their legal duty, followed the law and certified the election. What started as the lowest moment of the post election melee became the most inspiring. And in the end, the Wayne County Canvassing board fulfilled their legal duty, followed the law and certified the election. What started as the lowest moment of the post election melee became the most inspiring. The voters won. Facts and the rule of law carried the day. Democracy prevailed. Thank you for coming to my #TedTalk ✌🏼

Everything Trump touches…

Monica Palmer, one of the Repubs on the Wayne Co Board of Canvassers, doesn’t dispute the Detroit News characterization of the call. William Hartmann can’t comment. He accused Dems of using vaccines & masks to screw up elections…before he died in Dec 2021, unvaccinated, of COVID https://t.co/gJJkztnvga — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 22, 2023

Lee Chatfield was the Speaker of the Michigan House who met w Trump. He’s being investigated for sexually assaulting his future sister in law when she was a teenager & student at his family’s Christian school Today his top aides were charged w embezzlement. https://t.co/Sv6MqlKDIJ — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 22, 2023

We’ve never gotten a good explanation for why Michigan Repubs initially praised Whitmer for handling COVID, then flipped 100%. Hard not to wonder if Ronna Romney McDaniel &/or Betsy DeVos picked up the phone & told their home-state Repubs to push a hard partisan line on COVID — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) December 22, 2023

This news comes 3 years after the 2020 election. Among other things, it’s a reminder that there are stories yet to be told about efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse the results of the 2020 election. Kudos to @CraigDMauger—a local journalist—for this excellent reporting. https://t.co/ZO5jNoAbv0 — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) December 22, 2023