Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

He really is that stupid.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

No Justins, No Peace

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Late Night Open Thread: Joe Manchin Has A New Grift

Late Night Open Thread: Joe Manchin Has A New Grift

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: , ,

*Not* West Virginia’s finest export… just saying. Although Manchin and the ‘Live Free (on Other States’ Taxes)’ state make a pretty good match…

‘No Ethics Labels’ has been a rich grift for Mark Penn and Nancy Jacobson. Guess Manchin looked at their haul, and figured there was room for another ‘just asking questions’ tour. Per The Hill, “Manchin launches new political organization, listening tour”:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is set to kick off his new organization’s listening tour next month, with a speaking engagement at the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics event on Jan. 12.

The two groups announced on Thursday that Manchin would participate in the “Politics & Eggs” series – typically reserved for candidates running for public office.

The announcement also referenced Americans Together, the nonprofit that Manchin was reportedly preparing to launch several months ago. The group, according to the announcement, will launch its listening tour in New Hampshire in January…

Manchin earlier this month said that he planned on launching a two-month winter tour to determine whether there is a national “movement” for a third-party ticket.

Manchin announced last month he would not seek reelection for his U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia. He has not ruled out a third-party presidential bid, but he said he would not run if he would be a spoiler. He said he was focused on the national tour and declined to speculate on his future.

“And the reason I won’t make a prediction, what I can tell you is: There might be a movement, there might not. That depends. I really don’t know,” Manchin said earlier this month. “I would not be a spoiler. I’ve never been a spoiler in anything. I get into something, I get into win.”

Ev’erbody lookit ME!!!!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • eclare
  • John Revolta
  • opiejeanne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      “I would not be a spoiler. I’ve never been a spoiler in anything. I get into something, I get into win.”

      Being a spoiler is an effect, not a purpose.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      John Revolta

      Joe Manchin is a chronic attention whore. He loves to talk for the cameras, but no way he’s gonna make a run for POTUS.

      (And you can take that to the bank. After all, I’m the guy that said in 2016 No Way was Donald Trump ever gonna be elected President!)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.