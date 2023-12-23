*Not* West Virginia’s finest export… just saying. Although Manchin and the ‘Live Free (on Other States’ Taxes)’ state make a pretty good match…

🚨🚨🚨 New England Council makes it official Joe Manchin to NH on 1/12 for Politics & Eggs – a tradition normally reserved for Presidential Candidates pic.twitter.com/wmmlmLalop — Matthew Bartlett (@MRBartlettNH) December 21, 2023

‘No Ethics Labels’ has been a rich grift for Mark Penn and Nancy Jacobson. Guess Manchin looked at their haul, and figured there was room for another ‘just asking questions’ tour. Per The Hill, “Manchin launches new political organization, listening tour”:

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is set to kick off his new organization’s listening tour next month, with a speaking engagement at the New England Council and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics event on Jan. 12. The two groups announced on Thursday that Manchin would participate in the “Politics & Eggs” series – typically reserved for candidates running for public office. The announcement also referenced Americans Together, the nonprofit that Manchin was reportedly preparing to launch several months ago. The group, according to the announcement, will launch its listening tour in New Hampshire in January… Manchin earlier this month said that he planned on launching a two-month winter tour to determine whether there is a national “movement” for a third-party ticket. Manchin announced last month he would not seek reelection for his U.S. Senate seat in West Virginia. He has not ruled out a third-party presidential bid, but he said he would not run if he would be a spoiler. He said he was focused on the national tour and declined to speculate on his future. “And the reason I won’t make a prediction, what I can tell you is: There might be a movement, there might not. That depends. I really don’t know,” Manchin said earlier this month. “I would not be a spoiler. I’ve never been a spoiler in anything. I get into something, I get into win.”

Polls show that no one wants Joe Fucking Manchin to run for president, but he's not going to let that stop him from squeezing every bit of attention out of this. He will stay in the spotlight until he's dragged out. Dimwitted, vain, anachronistic dipshit. https://t.co/DgcU1JsmeB — David Roberts (@drvolts) December 13, 2023

Manchin Attending New Hampshire’s ‘Politics & Eggs’—Typically Reserved For Presidential Candidateshttps://t.co/dz6Xj6bEV6 pic.twitter.com/ko8uSbou0h — Forbes (@Forbes) December 21, 2023

Joe Manchin is enough of a dimwit to think a humiliating and doomed third-party presidential run is a better exit from politics than a respectable reelection loss? study his brain for science https://t.co/JBgT6XOphF — knife-wielding hemophiliac (@NickTagliaferro) December 21, 2023