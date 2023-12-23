Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. Go Senator Whitehouse!

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

“Why isn’t this Snickers bar only a nickle?”

The Giant Orange Man Baby is having a bad day.

The media handbook says “controversial” is the most negative description that can be used for a Republican.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The new temporary speaker of the house was a spiteful little shit.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

In my day, never was longer.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

I was promised a recession.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

He wakes up lying, and he lies all day.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Holidays When We Were Little

Holidays When We Were Little

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

We’ve had such great pics for the season, thanks so much to everyone who has sent something in!

Today is a bonus Saturday post.  We’ll have  more holiday posts next week.  On Monday, we’ll have Albatrossity with birds that should be ornaments, then Tuesday we have a cat’s Christmas, and the rest of the week is filled with posts of holiday lights.

These are from Vicki.

These are from Dec 1960 and Dec 1961 (I’m pretty sure that is right).  So I am 2.5 and 3.5 in the pictures, my brother is two years older.  Yes, I’m the girl :)

So adorable!

(After adding these, I discovered that she sent these in for 2022, but they are adorable so I am leaving them in anyway.)

🎄

These are from dr. luba.

These are the oldest: 1958, my first Christmas. There’s me propped up under the tree, and one with my dad playing with me. The focus isn’t as good on the second one as my mother did not know how to use the camera…… we were a tinsel loving family, as you can tell.

🎄

My favorite photos were from 1963; my grandparents sent us presents from Wisconsin, and I of course had to pose with them (doll and ball). My brother, in the second, looks like a doll, oddly enough. Note the Ukrainian blouse in the first photo.

🎄

My favorite Xmas ever was 1964, when we drove from Detroit to Neillsville, Wisconsin to be with my grandparents and aunt and uncle on their farm. It was one of the coldest, snowiest winters in Wisconsin history. I remember my grandfather going out and cutting down a tree for us.

On Xmas Eve the adults partied heartily, and forgot to throw some wood in the furnace, so my brother and I woke up to a freezing cold house and had to stay in bed until it warmed up enough to open gifts. Torture.

Then everyone got sick, and the doctor had to come out and make a house call. A huge storm came through and snowed us in. We tried to leave for home, but the car got stuck and my grandfather had to pull it out with the tractor…..

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • David_C
  • Evap
  • evodevo
  • JoyceH
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      evodevo

      Yeah…I remember those cloth coats and zero weather in the Midwest…no picnic.  Ski jackets didn’t come into fashion till I was in college in the late Sixties, and were expensive then.  I can’t imagine going out without one nowadays.  I freeze when I’m INSIDE much less out in the open…

      Reply
    2. 2.

      JoyceH

      This photos remind me that tinsel was once almost a required ingredient of the well-dressed Christmas tree in those days. You don’t see it much anymore and frankly it looks kind of messy.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Evap

      Yes, I sent the Santa pictures in last year, but it’s fun to see them again.  My mom had a a bunch of  those spanning about 8 years.  Christmas was such a magical time for me in those days, my parents went overboard with presents and we had lots of yummy homemade cookies.   I’m enjoying everyone’s pictures especially the ones from the same era as me.  Our trees were always covered in tinsel!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David_C

      @JoyceH: And we reused the tinsel until it was falling apart. I remember Old School tinsel as being more metallic. Another Christmas memory is carefully cutting the tape with a pocket knife so we could reuse the wrapping paper.

      It looks like we have a lot of (fellow) Boomers here, raised by parents who experienced the Great Depression, so we were immersed in frugality.

      Love these pics and memories.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.