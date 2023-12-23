We’ve had such great pics for the season, thanks so much to everyone who has sent something in! Today is a bonus Saturday post. We’ll have more holiday posts next week. On Monday, we’ll have Albatrossity with birds that should be ornaments, then Tuesday we have a cat’s Christmas, and the rest of the week is filled with posts of holiday lights.

These are from Vicki.

These are from Dec 1960 and Dec 1961 (I’m pretty sure that is right). So I am 2.5 and 3.5 in the pictures, my brother is two years older. Yes, I’m the girl :)

So adorable!

(After adding these, I discovered that she sent these in for 2022, but they are adorable so I am leaving them in anyway.)

🎄

These are from dr. luba.

These are the oldest: 1958, my first Christmas. There’s me propped up under the tree, and one with my dad playing with me. The focus isn’t as good on the second one as my mother did not know how to use the camera…… we were a tinsel loving family, as you can tell.

🎄

My favorite photos were from 1963; my grandparents sent us presents from Wisconsin, and I of course had to pose with them (doll and ball). My brother, in the second, looks like a doll, oddly enough. Note the Ukrainian blouse in the first photo.

🎄

My favorite Xmas ever was 1964, when we drove from Detroit to Neillsville, Wisconsin to be with my grandparents and aunt and uncle on their farm. It was one of the coldest, snowiest winters in Wisconsin history. I remember my grandfather going out and cutting down a tree for us.

On Xmas Eve the adults partied heartily, and forgot to throw some wood in the furnace, so my brother and I woke up to a freezing cold house and had to stay in bed until it warmed up enough to open gifts. Torture.

Then everyone got sick, and the doctor had to come out and make a house call. A huge storm came through and snowed us in. We tried to leave for home, but the car got stuck and my grandfather had to pull it out with the tractor…..