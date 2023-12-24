TaMara was kind enough to share some of her photos for our Sunday morning enjoyment:
The beauty of a winter garden. The majority of my yard is native plants, butterfly, bee, and hummingbird attractors and we are encouraged to leave everything as-is through the winter and spring for the wildlife to enjoy. I have to say, besides being easier to take care of, it sure can be pretty.Echinacia and oat grass
Several lavender plants
Ornamental grasses
Lambs ear and another echinacea
Zebra grass and bonus ducks
The resident crocodile. He came with the house and I think he should have a name
A bit of a break from winter..I went to LA for a week. Here are some December sunrises and sunsets:
Golden Hour sunrise at Venice Beach
Sunset at Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica sunset
Assuming there’s any space in the holiday schedule… What’s going on in your garden (wrap-up / maintenance / planning), this week?
