Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Beauty of A Winter Garden

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: The Beauty of A Winter Garden

Sedum

Stockpile for Anne Laurie 8
 
TaMara was kind enough to share some of her photos for our Sunday morning enjoyment:

The beauty of a winter garden. The majority of my yard is native plants, butterfly, bee, and hummingbird attractors and we are encouraged to leave everything as-is through the winter and spring for the wildlife to enjoy.  I have to say, besides being easier to take care of, it sure can be pretty.

Echinacia and oat grass
Stockpile for Anne Laurie 4
 
Several lavender plants
Stockpile for Anne Laurie 3
 
Ornamental grasses
Stockpile for Anne Laurie 5

Lambs ear and another echinacea
Stockpile for Anne Laurie 2
 
Zebra grass and bonus ducks
Stockpile for Anne Laurie 1
 
The resident crocodile. He came with the house and I think he should have a name
Stockpile for Anne Laurie

========

A bit of a break from winter..I went to LA for a week. Here are some December sunrises and sunsets:

Stockpile for Anne Laurie 9Golden Hour sunrise at Venice Beach

Stockpile for Anne Laurie 6

Sunset at Santa Monica Pier

Stockpile for Anne Laurie 7

Santa Monica sunset

***********

Assuming there’s any space in the holiday schedule… What’s going on in your garden (wrap-up / maintenance / planning), this week?

