The magic of the holiday season is found in joy. If you want to see what that looks like, watch these talented young leaders. pic.twitter.com/VzAxlaGMwJ

Sometimes one needs a little outside assistance when dealing with the extended family…

As holiday shopping desperation sets in, you may be tempted to buy anything for anyone. Only buy safe gifts for kids this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/V7pYxli8oB

And in that spirit… A gift link to Alexandra Petri’s latest Washington Post column, “Last-minute gifts for people you dislike. Don’t thank me!”:

I don’t know how to buy gifts! As far as love languages go, “gift” is a set of incomprehensible runes to me. The harder I try, the worse the gift.

Well, this year I am not going to try. Instead of a guide to potentially good gifts for people you love, here are gifts that I know will be bad and that you should not give to anyone, under any circumstances. Don’t thank me!…

George Santos Cameo: Give this year’s ultimate gift: the knowledge that, for joke reasons, you gave both money and attention to former congressman George Santos! Oh, no. I’m doing it right now!

Donation to Ron DeSantis’s Never Back Down super PAC: Do you want to light a bunch of money on fire in a way that, ironically, does not really benefit Ron DeSantis? This is a great gift if you know somebody who wants to feel as if they have benefited Ron DeSantis, but you want to make sure that doesn’t happen!

What a specific scenario! This gift guide is going poorly…

X subscription: Buy the badge that signals to people on the internet that you are voluntarily paying for access to X, a worse Twitter full of hate speech, death threats and conspiracy theories! This badge lets people know that this person and their money are soon parted!…

A day of falconry with Robert Kennedy: This is a real experience that is actually being made available to people and is probably not lethal. That’s probably about the highest recommendation I can give it. Give someone on your list a gift that says, “When I heard RFK Jr. is offering the chance to go falconing with him, or have an equivalent indoor experience, you immediately sprang to mind!” A gift that is also an insult…