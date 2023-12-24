As we ponder the wisdom of the Gov of Iowa using childhood obesity as an excuse to reject Fed $ to help feed low income kids, remember why we’re Democrats.
@JBPritzker reminds us how to spot idiocy when we see it.#DemCast #DemVoice1 #wtpBLUE pic.twitter.com/B8KQyALQJM
— Scorched Earth Dem (@progavalanche) December 23, 2023
Don’t know if J.B. Pritzker will ever run for President, but this excellent clip shows why his name is usually included when the Democrats’ deep bench is under discussion.
