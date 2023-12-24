As we ponder the wisdom of the Gov of Iowa using childhood obesity as an excuse to reject Fed $ to help feed low income kids, remember why we’re Democrats.

@JBPritzker reminds us how to spot idiocy when we see it.

— Scorched Earth Dem (@progavalanche) December 23, 2023