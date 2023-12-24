Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Zoom? (and Open Thread)

Hey everybody,

Usually Cole calls me up and says “I’d like us to have a zoom for Thanksgiving” [insert other occasions here] but he is so busy planning the Road Trip of All Road Trips that he must have forgotten.

As had I!

I am home for the holidays with my sweet Mr. Bear (who does seem as if he is turning a corner) and I had my “Christmas” last night, s I can do this if other folks are interested.

So chime in below if you would be up for a zoom at some point in the evening today (Christmas Eve) and/or tomorrow (Christmas Day).  If there are 10 or more people interested, we can figure out the details and make it happen.

Here’s my tree (and Tucker!) from 2020.

Christmas Eve or Christmas Day Zoom? 1

I miss Tucker so much, but it was nice to see him in this picture!

Open thread.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      Tucker had a prodigous tail. Observation, not complaint.

      Ok, complaint, too.

      Excellent tree, however. Your cat is well behaved.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Dangerman

      Tucker had a prodigious tail. Observation, not complaint.

      Ok, complaint, too.

      Excellent tree, however. Your cat is well behaved.

      ETA: So that is what happens when edit is not used. Good to know.

      Reply

