Ornament Inspection!

by

This post is in: 

OzarkHillbilly talked about beautiful blown glass ornaments in a thread yesterday – the ornaments at the link were so lovely!

Here’s one of my favorites of all my glass ornaments.

In case there is any interest in seeing a tree decorated almost entirely with blown glass ornaments, here is my tree in 2020.

If you watched both videos, that would be one complete spin around the tree.

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate!

Open thread!

  • eclare
  • jackmac
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • WaterGirl

    2.

      eclare

      That is a cute photo of Willow!  I guess Joe decided not to take a chance on another dog at the White House, after rehoming both Major and Commander.

      Beautiful Christmas trees, WaterGirl.

    5.

      eclare

      @WaterGirl:

      In the articles that I read before I commented, none stated whether the rehoming was temporary or permanent.  I have to think at least one would be permanent because I don’t think you’d want these two dogs living together.

      Oh, I see your question.  Major is with family friends, so not at the Biden house.  I didn’t see info on where Commander is.

