Late Night Open Thread: Last of the Xmas Content

Place your reservation now! ‘Perfect’ is subjective, of course; sometimes the imperfections of a particular tree in a particular year are part of the charm… Washington Post gift link, for the curious:

Justin Whitehill, who leads the Christmas Tree Genetics Program, said the researchers’ goal is twofold: to breed Christmas trees so beautiful and hassle-free that they persuade faux-tree fanatics to convert to the real deal, and to help the growers who sustain a $2 billion industry.

“What we’re doing is using genetics to improve the Christmas trees’ traits to make the lives of consumers and growers better,” Whitehill said. “The focus is on three main traits: growth, needle retention and form. But we’re also working around sustainability and making trees more climate-resilient.”…

The Christmas tree undertaking began in the late 1990s, when those involved with the N.C. State program began identifying the best Fraser firs in North Carolina. With its superior needle retention, conical form and sturdy branches, the Appalachian species is already considered the cream of the crop when it comes to Christmas trees — in fact, the tree jollying up the White House this year is an 18½-foot Fraser fir from Fleetwood, N.C.

So how do you make the classic Christmas tree more perfect?

“We screened 30,000 wild trees originating from the highest peaks of the mountains in western North Carolina, then whittled it down to our best 25,” Whitehill said. That sample of 25 lost the fewest needles, showcased the densest foliage and had the fastest growth rate — trees that could be expected to lose just 1 percent of their needles after reaching a desirable height of six feet in about six to seven years.

To create the trees, the scientists used a technique called grafting, fusing together 1,000 roots from other trees with cuttings from the sample of 25 to ensure the elite Fraser fir genes are expressed at the top of the tree…

And speaking of the perfect tree… YMMV, but John Lewis at #3 below (approximately the 9:30min mark) has to be one of the weirder choices for a feel-good holiday advertisment…

