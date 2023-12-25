(Image by NEIVANMADE)

I’m going to start tonight by including the information that Dr. Luba shared with us in the comments last night. The first thing she shared was an answer to the question regarding why President Zelenskyy referenced the first star in the sky:

Many holidays begin on the eve or are celebrated on the eve–Kupalo, St. Andrews night, etc. Xmas is no exception. Folks are supposed to fast until the first star is seen; only then can Sviat Vechir (Holy Night) proceed, with its ritual dinner or pagan origin.

Dr. Luba then graced us with this much longer explanation in a subsequent comment:

About tonight, a few things I have written in my FB groups: Most of our (Ukrainian) customs date back to antiquity, to the pagan era of our history. Although christian backstories have been created for some of our customs, truth be told, they predate the arrival of christianity to our land. Sviat Vechir (now Xmas Eve) is one of those ancient rituals. It is a continuation of old pagan traditions which were adopted by the church when it couldn’t wipe them out. Kylymnyk notes that this night was not only the night when our dead ancestors came in from the cold to celebrate with us (they winter in the didukh, which is brought into the house this night), but also the night when the gods came to visit. The didukh was brought into the house on Sviat Vechir; it was a sheaf formed of grain from the family’s fields, first, last, or best depending on local tradition. Ukrainians once believed the spirits of dead family members did not leave, but lived out in the fields and helped to grow the crops. In the winter they would come in, and live in the didukh. When the didukh was brought into the house, all of the family’s ancestors came with it. Dazhboh came to see how people had used the gifts he gave them the last year, of good weather and fertility. Veles, the god who protected livestock, came to see how the livestock had been treated. For Dazhboh, people wanted to show off their bountiful harvest; the food served that night should include a bit of everything the household/farm had produced that year: grains, vegetables, fruit, honey. For Veles, the people wanted to show how well they had treated their animals. The animals themselves were given special foods that day, nicely groomed, and prayed for, so that when Veles questioned them, they would praise their master. And, of course, no meat or poultry were served that night, nor any animal products like milk or cheese. (Fish was OK because it was wild caught, and not farmed.) Тhe number of dishes served varied throughout Ukraine; it could be 7, 12, 17, or some other number. Twelve was probably the most common, and they symbolized the 12 months of the year. And bear in mind that the only two mandatory dishes were uzvar and kutia. Both are made from the simplest ingredients, which date back to, according to ethnographers, our hunter-gatherer days: grain, honey, poppy seeds, nuts and dried fruit. An empty space was left at the table for the ancestors. Uzvar and kutia were left in the pokut, the corner with the family icons, for the ancestors to partake of. And other food would be left out, overnight, so they could enjoy it, too. …….the meal would begin only after the first star was sighted. The meal always began with kutia, a mixture of grain (usually wheat), honey and poppyseeds. Our ancestors believed that kutia was the food of the gods (uzvar was the drink of the gods). It is an ancient food–Khvedir Vovk, the Ukrainian ethnographer, believed it came to us from the neolithic era. Its component parts–grain (wheat or barley), honey and poppy seeds–are foods that were eaten by our ancestors at the dawn of history, when agriculture was first being established. Kutia was prepared three times, all on “Eves”–Sviat Vechir (the eve of Rizdvo), the eve of the old New Year (January 13, Shchedryi vechir), and on the eve of Yordan (Vodokhreshchenia). They were known as Bahata kutia, Shchedra kutia, and Holodna kutia (rich, generous, and hungry kutia). Kutia is one of the two “Mandatory” dishes for Sviat Vechir (uzvar being the other). A jar would be placed in the “corner” of the house where the icons were kept, and should remain there until the old New Year. On Sviat Vechir children often took servings of kutia to their godparents (and sometimes other relatives). The ritual character of the dish is emphasized by the old custom, in which the head of the family approached the window, or went out into the courtyard with the kutia and, turning to the frost, invited him three times to come in to dinner with his family. When frost does join them, he is advised not to appear, do not do evil to the crops, etc.: “Frost, frost, come eat kutia with us, but if you do not come, do not come to the rye, wheat and all the pashnytsia.” Kutia was served, usually first, and everyone shared. It was usually used to foretell a plentiful harvest and family happiness; a spoonful would be thrown at the ceiling–the more that stuck, the more bees and honey there would be. After dinner a portion was left on the table with everyone’s spoons stuck in it; this portion was for the souls of the deceased, and it was left overnight. If, in the morning, someone’s spoon was found turned upside down, that person was supposed to die in the next year.

The Russians, of course, decided to continue their attempts to punish Ukraine into surrender last night and today:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Get in touch with those who are in the Defense Forces now and thank them – address by the President of Ukraine I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Once again, I extend my Christmas greetings to everyone! And right now, on this Christmas evening, it is important to speak about many of our people who are on duty, at combat posts, in battle, defending our state and people at any time of day or night, on holidays and ordinary days. Yesterday, on Christmas Eve, our warriors shot down nearly 30 “Shahed” drones, several missiles and two more Russian military aircraft. All in one evening! In total, five “Su” aircraft were shot down in the week before Christmas. And this is really impressive! Well done to everyone delivering such results in the ranks of our Air Force, all our anti-aircraft gunners, warriors of mobile firing groups, and air defense units of the Ground Forces! Thank you! Every Russian pilot must make a clear choice whether to continue participating in this war. Our air defense will become increasingly powerful. Especially when we receive additional systems that have already been agreed upon, including F-16s. Today, I want to thank everyone in the entire large team of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine – everyone who is still, as always, eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling these days, evenings, and nights. Kherson, Donetsk, Kharkiv, our Sumy region, our Zaporizhzhia, our other regions. I would like to particularly mention the guys from Kherson region – Sergeant Oleh Pankratov and Master Sergeant Maksym Sedin. And from Donetsk region – Sergeant Oleksandr Pavlenko, Chief Master Sergeant Denys Shysholyk and civilian employee of the State Emergency Service Volodymyr Yatsenko. Next, Kharkiv region – Sergeant Roman Pyvovarov and Master Sergeant Pavlo Kryvulia. Sumy region – Sergeants Oleksandr Kozyr and Yevhenii Bondarenko, who are working in the border areas, displaying absolute selflessness. I am thankful to you guys and all your colleagues! Similarly, I would like to express my gratitude today to the entire staff of the National Police of Ukraine – those working for the safety of people, in particular in the frontline areas. I would like to particularly mention Police Senior Lieutenants Ivan Zeleniak and Dmytro Teteria, serving in Kherson region, in the city of Beryslav. Also, Andriy Bulavin, a combat medic, working in Donetsk region. Zaporizhzhia region – Police Majors Andriy Melnyk and Vadym Aksionenko. I thank you and all those who serve our country and our society! And, of course, today it is only right to thank every employee of the Ukrainian energy sector. All those who are at work right now. All those who have been working all year long to prevent blackouts and ensure that everywhere in Ukraine there is communication, electricity, heating, and all the things without which normal life is simply impossible. I thank you, our power engineers! Thank you for the bright Christmas! And please, if you haven’t done so yet, get in touch with your loved ones or those you just know who are in the Defense Forces now and thank them. Strength gives Ukraine life. The strength of everyone who fights for Ukraine. The strength of all who work for Ukraine. The strength of our people. Let’s strengthen Ukraine together! Glory to Ukraine!

For those of you marking Advent this season, here’s a bonus entry for your calendars:

Tatarigami has a new assessment. It’s a very long tweet, so I’m going to post the tweet, then copy and paste the entire narrative from it, then include some of his follow on Q&A.

Did Russia Suffer a Strategic Defeat? Global Concerns and Security Outlook In the early days of the war, Russian armored columns, consisting of hundreds of tanks and APCs, broke into peaceful streets, leaving behind a trail of destruction and death. However, these columns often met the fate of being devastated and abandoned within days or even hours. The failure to achieve quick victories through skilled maneuvers led to high casualties and a lack of success in their initial strategic goals. As a result, Russian forces had to rethink their approach, focusing on encirclement and destruction through extensive artillery and aviation strikes. What I just described wasn’t related to Ukraine but rather described events from the Battle of Grozny during the New Year’s Eve period of 1994-1995.

Even after Grozny, the capital of Chechnya came under Russian control, the war concluded in 1996 with the signing of the Khasavyurt Accord, granting de facto independence to the Chechen Republic. In three years, the re-armed and reorganized Russian army invaded Chechnya again in 1999. This time, their approach not only led to occupation but also resulted in the installation and promotion of a loyal warlord. Fast forward two decades, despite the Chechen people gaining global recognition for their fierce resistance, and enduring the suffering of mass executions and torture, some of them, now called Kadyrovites, find themselves involved in actions in Ukraine reminiscent of past Russian aggression against them. Ukrainians from Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk oblasts, share a similar fate. In just eight years, new military units, composed of drafted Ukrainians, have emerged, ready to invade their neighbors, relatives, and former friends. The recently occupied territories by the Russians, including parts of Zaporizhian and Kherson oblasts, will face a similar fate. Following the complete destruction of Mariupol, one of the initial large-scale constructions is a military boarding school for school-aged children – an effort to cultivate a new cadre reserve for the Russian military and law enforcement. As an analyst, maintaining objectivity is important, and situations must be assessed regardless of whether the outcomes fit a particular narrative. Currently, a key question emerges about the possibility of Russia directly invading a NATO country, akin to an invasion of Ukraine. Given that the Russian army has been struggling to capture a Ukrainian town like Avdiivka for several months, it seems unlikely that they can currently manage to seize a city like Warsaw. Therefore, a direct invasion seems improbable. However, this doesn’t rule out the possibility of Russian tanks entering NATO territory. But how is it possible? The alternative could involve a more subtle and pragmatic approach, albeit one that remains bloody. Russians recognize the improbability of defeating NATO in a direct confrontation, primarily due to the strength of the US. Nevertheless, in their strategic perspective, NATO is perceived as a grave threat to their expansionist and revisionist worldview, and they believe this threat must be eliminated. Instead of relying on direct kinetic power, which could lead to a military confrontation with the US and potential nuclear escalation, Russia is likely to use a combination of approaches, including kinetic power through proxies. One potential scenario involves leveraging ethnic Russians in Latvia, constituting 25% of the population, like the 2014 Donbas strategy, framed as a civil war and separatist movement. This could create ambiguity around the applicability of NATO Article 5, possibly dissuading some countries from active participation and undermining NATO’s cohesion, principles, and sense of security. A similar scenario could be implemented in Lithuania, despite the lower percentage of Russians in the country. Russia might utilize proxy forces, such as Wagner in Belarus, to provoke incidents and indirectly involve two NATO countries. Importantly, Wagner and other Russian proxy forces are not formally part of the Russian military, operating from outside Russian territory. This isn’t mere speculation; Russia employed similar tactics in 2014, and it mirrors successful operations by Iran, like the use of Houthis in Yemen to engage with US forces or Hezbollah in Lebanon to engage with Israel. The overarching goal persists – to assess NATO unity without a humiliating defeat in direct confrontation and nuclear exchange. If successful, it would stand as one of the most significant geostrategic achievements that Russia could attain. These are not the only strategies at Putin’s disposal. Both Russia and Belarus are known to exploit immigrants at their borders as a destabilization factor, weaponizing illegal immigration against Europe. This also fuels the rise of far-right political parties, some openly sponsored by Moscow. Russia’s goal is not an immediate military defeat of Europe; rather, it aims to install leaders aligned with its interests, akin to Viktor Orban in Hungary, across multiple European countries. This strategy, combined with isolationist forces in the US, seeks to render Europe dysfunctional and impede its collective resistance against Russia. Putin’s dual approach is simple yet effective. On one hand, he showcases the Ukrainian scenario marked by war, suffering, destruction, and death. On the other hand, he offers an “Orban” scenario promising improved oil and gas prices, avoidance of war, enrichment of elites, and populist support for the “anti-globalist” movement. This war has shown the unpleasant reality when despite large GDPs, European military production has languished due to post-Cold War policies. The unpreparedness of the West for a war of attrition is clear, a strategy integral to the Russian military doctrine. Russians aim to draw technologically superior opponents into protracted conflicts, rendering it economically untenable and eventually forcing negotiations on Russia’s terms. A critical question arises: how many citizens of Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Italy, or Luxembourg are willing to endure hundreds of thousands of killed and crippled when the alternative involves reclaiming inexpensive Russian resources and benefiting from Russian elites who spend money in their countries? Unfortunately, the answer to this question may not be optimistic – Russians have sold the saw which Europe uses to cut the branch it’s sitting on in the past. Ukraine currently serves as a deterrent to further Russian actions in Europe, as the bulk of its resources are concentrated in the ongoing war. Reflecting on the example of Chechnya is crucial; conquered and subdued nations don’t merely become economic vassals. They contribute people to the Russian army, where ethnic minorities often face high casualty rates. This pattern, akin to historical instances like Xerxes’ Persian army conscripting subjects to conquer Greeks, is not a historical fiction. If Ukraine were to fall, it could follow the same trajectory—repressions, incorporation, and forced mobilization into the Russian army for future conflicts. In the event of the United States adopting an isolationist stance, and abandoning allies or partners such as Ukraine, a nation deemed of vital national interest as outlined by President Biden, Russia will exploit this vulnerability. The prospect of using military force to subdue neighbors becomes more viable, especially when considering the potential to replenish human resources with newly occupied territories, as seen in Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk. The potential fall of Ukraine can reassure Putin in pursuing his ambitions to exert influence over Europe. The threat of a Ukrainian-style scenario, coupled with offered economic incentives and the corruption of elites, could be instrumental in subduing smaller neighboring nations. This not only poses a significant risk to the stability of European countries but also has the potential to seriously impact the economic situation in the United States. Halting Putin’s actions in Ukraine is essential to prevent the described scenarios. Russia’s military defeat would act as a deterrent to further aggressive plans. Only continuous supplement of military aid to Ukraine will ensure victory. Without such support, we might find ourselves in a multi-polar world driven by populist rhetoric in revisionist states, just exactly like a century ago. Merry Christmas

It’s not only about armored vehicles. Outside of the US, no NATO country is ready to deal with thousands of russian FPV, Lancet and other drones effectively. At least, not at the moment.

Air superiority can definitely help, but that would require direct US involvement. — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 25, 2023

That’s not how it works.

There was no “uprising” in Donetsk either. There were armed and trained russian groups coming from russia capturing governmental facilities and liberating prisoners, and then recruiting some locals (don’t doubt you will have those as well). — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 25, 2023

There is no doubt about that. The question is why should that stop Russia? It’s not like Ukraine didn’t have large army and thousands of war veterans? — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 25, 2023

Indeed. I’m very sure 🇱🇻🇪🇪🇱🇹🇵🇱🇬🇧 have plans to counter quickly to 2014 Donbass scenario. Case in point August 2022 Narva T-34 monument: all local putinist were housearrested for time, no interference by putinists. We should deport more putinist🇷🇺 citizens for sure. — Kalev Kallemets 🇪🇪❤️🇺🇦 (@kallemets) December 25, 2023

It’s not about whether people will know who is behind. Everyone knew who was behind green men in 2014 too. It’s about giving a good reason for some NATO and European countries to avoid “escalation”. After all, some Wagnerites and “separatists” gives some formal excuses — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) December 25, 2023

Marinka:

Avdiivka:

Russian occupied Crimea:

Kyiv:

Your daily Patron!

