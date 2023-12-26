Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – CAT’S CHRISTMAS

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

way2blue

Over the years we had a couple rescue cats, then a pause.  When school for my twin sons became extra challenging (they started kindergarten at 4 years old), I got a pair of cats known to be extra cuddly.  Helped them decompress when they got home…

On The Road - way2blue - CAT'S CHRISTMAS 2
Fireplace

Jazzbo (had a goatee) and Misha (in honor of Mikhail Baryshnikov) with a new toy.

On The Road - way2blue - CAT'S CHRISTMAS 1
Dining room rug

Misha with a catnip mouse…

On The Road - way2blue - CAT'S CHRISTMAS
In a box

Skeeter liked to hide in the boxes & wrapping paper.  (Not sure of the year, but it’s definitely her first Christmas as she hasn’t darkened yet.  Well.  I think that’s her—not one of her brothers…  )

On The Road - way2blue - CHRISTMAS 2016
DINING ROOM TO BE (FORMERLY THE LIVING ROOM)

In 2016, we began a renovation of our ca. 1954 house.  (You can sort of compare how the fireplace has changed between the photo with Misha & Jazzbo and this one.)  No heat or electricity.  Just our little potted spruce tree with battery-operated lights…  Down jackets too.

