On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
way2blue
Over the years we had a couple rescue cats, then a pause. When school for my twin sons became extra challenging (they started kindergarten at 4 years old), I got a pair of cats known to be extra cuddly. Helped them decompress when they got home…
Jazzbo (had a goatee) and Misha (in honor of Mikhail Baryshnikov) with a new toy.
Misha with a catnip mouse…
Skeeter liked to hide in the boxes & wrapping paper. (Not sure of the year, but it’s definitely her first Christmas as she hasn’t darkened yet. Well. I think that’s her—not one of her brothers… )
In 2016, we began a renovation of our ca. 1954 house. (You can sort of compare how the fireplace has changed between the photo with Misha & Jazzbo and this one.) No heat or electricity. Just our little potted spruce tree with battery-operated lights… Down jackets too.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings