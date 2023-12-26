Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Cole is on a roll !

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

In short, I come down firmly on all sides of the issue.

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Someone should tell Republicans that violence is the last refuge of the incompetent, or possibly the first.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

If you are still in the GOP, you are either an extremist yourself, or in bed with those who are.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Week Between the Years

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Week Between the Years

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Some people hate going into the office this week, because it’s impossible to make any progress when so many people are out and/or businesses short-staffed. Some would prefer to be at their office, to finally get some work done without the usual distractions. And then there’s those who are spending time with loved ones they are loving less by the hour…

To everyone, condolences or congratulations… and let’s keep in mind that not everyone is gonna be in the best mood right now.


Possibly helpful information on those gift cards for Hooters / Victoria’s Secret / the chain restaurant that doesn’t have a franchise within 100 miles of your home even assuming you’d ever lower your standards that far:

Americans are expected to spend nearly $30 billion on gift cards this holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. Restaurant gift cards are the most popular, making up one-third of those sales…

Gift cards get lost or forgotten, or recipients hang on to them for a special occasion. In a July survey, the consumer finance company Bankrate found that 47% of U.S. adults had at least one unspent gift card or voucher. The average value of unused gift cards is $187 per person, a total of $23 billion…

Under a federal law that went into effect in 2010, a gift card can’t expire for five years from the time it was purchased or from the last time someone added money to it. Some state laws require an even longer period. In New York, for instance, any gift card purchased after Dec. 10, 2022, can’t expire for nine years.

Differing state laws are one reason many stores have stopped using expiration dates altogether, says Ted Rossman, a senior industry analyst at Bankrate…

While it may take gift cards years to expire, experts say it’s still wise to spend them quickly. Some cards — especially generic cash cards from Visa or MasterCard — will start accruing inactivity fees if they’re not used for a year, which eats away at their value. Inflation also makes cards less valuable over time. And if a retail store closes or goes bankrupt, a gift card could be worthless.

Perhaps consider clearing out your stash on National Use Your Gift Card Day, a five-year-old holiday created by a public relations executive and now backed by multiple retailers. The next one is Jan. 20, 2024.

If you have a gift card you don’t want, one option is to sell it on a site like CardCash or Raise. Rossman says resale sites won’t give you face value for your cards, but they will typically give 70 to 80 cents per dollar…

 


*Relatively* good news, considering the alternative, per Reuters:

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) – Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny on Tuesday confirmed his arrival at what he described as a snow-swept prison above the Arctic Circle and said he was in excellent spirits despite a tiring 20-day journey to get there.

Navalny posted an update on X via his lawyers after his allies lost touch with him for more than two weeks while he was in transit with no information about where he was being taken, prompting expressions of concern from Western politicians.

His spokeswoman said on Monday that Navalny, 47, had been tracked down to the IK-3 penal colony north of the Arctic Circle located in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region about 1,900 km (1200 miles) northeast of Moscow.

“I am your new Father Frost,” Navalny wrote jokingly in his first post from his new prison, a reference to the harsh weather conditions there…

Navalny’s new home, known as “the Polar Wolf” colony, is considered to be one of the toughest prisons in Russia. Most prisoners there have been convicted of grave crimes. Winters are harsh – and temperatures are due to drop to around minus 28 Celsius (minus 18.4 Fahrenheit) there over the next week.

About 60 km (40 miles) north of the Arctic Circle, the prison was founded in the 1960s as part of what was once the GULAG system of forced Soviet labour camps, according to the Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper.

Navalny, who thanked his supporters and everyone else for their concern about his welfare during his long transfer, said he had seen guards with machineguns and guard dogs and had gone for a walk in the exercise area which he said was located in a neighbouring cell, the floor of which he said was covered with snow…

 


And for those of you surviving, or dreading, the rigors of holiday travel, a global saga for the books from the Associated Press“276 Indians stuck in a French airport for days for a human trafficking probe arrive in India”:

A charter plane that was grounded in France for a human trafficking investigation arrived in India with 276 Indians aboard early Tuesday, authorities said. The passengers had been heading to Nicaragua but were instead blocked inside the Vatry Airport for four days in an exceptional holiday ordeal.

The regional administration said that 276 of the original 303 passengers were en route to Mumbai, and that 25 others requested asylum in France. Those who remained were transferred to a special zone in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport for asylum-seekers, it said. The passengers grounded in France had included a 21-month-old child and several unaccompanied minors.

The Legend Airlines A340 plane stopped Thursday for refueling in Vatry en route from Fujairah airport in the United Arab Emirates for Managua, Nicaragua, and was grounded by police based on an anonymous tip that it could be carrying human trafficking victims.

Prosecutors wouldn’t comment on whether the passengers’ ultimate destination could have been the U.S., which has seen a surge in Indians crossing the Mexico-U.S. border this year…

The Vatry airport was requisitioned by police for days. Local officials, medics and volunteers installed cots and ensured regular meals and showers for those held inside. Then it turned into a makeshift courtroom Sunday as judges, lawyers and interpreters filled the terminal to carry out emergency hearings to determine the next steps…

Legend Airlines lawyer Liliana Bakayoko said some passengers didn’t want to go to India because they had paid for a tourism trip to Nicaragua. The airline has denied any role in possible human trafficking.

The U.S. government has designated Nicaragua as one of several countries deemed as failing to meet minimum standards for eliminating human trafficking. Nicaragua has also been used as a migratory springboard for people fleeing poverty or conflict because of relaxed or visa-free entry requirements for some countries. Sometimes charter flights are used for the journey.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: The Week Between the Years
(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • HinTN
  • Karen S.
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Matt McIrvin
  • meander
  • narya
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Suzanne
  • twbrandt

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    2. 2.

      HinTN

      I’m glad Navalny’s not disappeared, although that outpost of the gulag sounds pretty forbidding. I’m amused that Santa is a member of the NPFD and I’m delighted he gets to put his feet up for a minute. Happy Kwanzaa and/or Boxing Day, jackals.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Re: the Danziger cartoon.

      Santa, I realize you just got off work after a 24 hour shift, but really? Clothes in the floor? You can rest and relax now but poor Mrs. Claus, her work is never done.

      In other news, the clock has run out for the newer Apple Watches.

      President Joe Biden had until the end of Christmas day to overturn a US International Trade Commission ruling that prevents Apple from selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, among other newer models, because they violate patents registered to another company. But, as expected, Biden did not intervene.

      Apple had already taken the offending Watch models off its online store, and Apple Store locations opened Tuesday without any of the latest top-of-the-line watches in stock. The cheaper Apple Watch SE, which was not part of the ruling, remains on sale, but the ban affects the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, and all models of Apple Watch Ultra.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      I have friends who gathered up all their gift cards and used them when they were renovating their kitchen; ended up solving two problems at once.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      meander

      How do you like to use up odd-valued gift cards, like a Visa card that your company gave you and now has a balance of $3.29?  Two ideas that come to mind are 1) find a store that lets you pay for part of your purchase with the gift card, the rest with cash, 2) donate to charity using the “Other” box with the card’s remaining value.

      On the same subject, a YouTube video about how the State of Delaware has been claiming unused gift cards to fill their public coffers because so many corporations are registered in that state (300+ of the Fortune 500!: https://youtu.be/Gh7b2SSYrro?feature=shared

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’m still working on my project to read a book from each category of finalists in Goodreads Best Book of the Year contest. I hit the horror category and just posted my review of Stephen King’s Holly. I was dreading this category, but the book was pretty good.

      ETA: We’re going to our son’s house for lunch and present exchange today. Then my DIL will go right back to where her mother is in the hospital in Indiana. Poor lady.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      On Christmas Eve, we got some sniffles and congestion and my wife tested positive for COVID. We are of course all vaccinated and boosted to the hilt. She still has something like a cold, but the odd thing is that I seemed to get better that same day and later tested negative. And our daughter hasn’t apparently gotten sick at all, also tested negative (though she is sleeping off some senior-year/college-application stress exhaustion).

      Usually, we go around visiting family in the area on Christmas; it’s kind of hectic. This time, we had to have a quarantine holiday, back to pandemic times. There was a relaxing quality to it, after all the stress of preparing for Christmas. I guess we’re going to do in-person gift exchanges sometime in January. I’m planning to go back to work (remotely) for a couple of days on Thursday and Friday, but I keep wondering if the other shoe is going to drop and I’ll actually get ill. But I kind of think I might have just shrugged off a COVID infection with only extremely minor symptoms.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I have been dealing with sinus misery (that isn’t Covid, this is just normal for me) for the past few days. Pleh.

      We had a lovely Christmas. Spawn the Elder is here visiting (he got $$$ transferred into his bank account….easier to fit in one’s suitcase!). Yesterday was of course a chaos of gifts and food, and the kitchen is a disaster. Mr. Suzanne got me a Dyson airwrap, and I screamed with delight. I had gotten a holiday bonus last week, and I was trying to justify spending a bit of it on that item for myself but I felt bad about it! So it was a huge surprise to get it!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Karen S.

      With all the running around we did yesterday to see family, Xmas dinner (baked ham with root beer glaze, mac and cheese, greens with smoked turkey tails, cornbread, and eggnog pie) was surprisingly relaxed. My wife and I spent the afternoon and evening with one of my brothers, my dad and my dad’s caregiver. I’m eating a bit of the leftover ham for breakfast now before taking my dad to his podiatrist appointment. After that, nothing planned for the rest of the day. Bliss.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: This would be my second time–the first time was in late January and it was like a really bad cold, plus one day of an intense sore throat that felt like a strep infection. But we’re not really getting anything like that now.

      On the COVID threads I’ve mentioned that if you look at wastewater numbers, this winter wave seems to be about the same size as last winter’s, but if you look at case/hospitalization/death counts, it’s less severe–the hospitals are having as much trouble with other things like flu and RSV. So I guess our experience is consistent with that. Whether it’s that the virus is different or just that there are fewer people left who are getting it for the first time, who knows.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.