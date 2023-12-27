Tommy Smothers, I think you might have approved of our irreverence here on Balloon Juice.

Rest in peace, Tommy.

RIP Tommy Smothers “It’s hard for me to stay silent when I keep hearing that peace is only attainable through war.” –Tom Smothers pic.twitter.com/0uQUUbXkjT — Jim Lockard (Woke & willing to be Woker) he/him 🌎 (@JimLockard) December 27, 2023

🌼

Oh, no… this is so sad. Rest peacefully, Tommy Smothers. You were a talented and stand-up guy.

“Mom always liked you best.” Smothers Brothers pic.twitter.com/ZWUxzEIYaL — 𝔻𝕖𝕓𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕙 🥃🖊️ (@DADiClementi) December 27, 2023

🌼

In 1968, Tommy Smothers plucked me out of the improv group, The Committee, and gave me my first writing job for his show. Tommy was funny, smart, and a fighter. He created a ground breaking show that celebrated all that was good about American Democracy. We loved you best, Tommy. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 27, 2023

🌼

So long Tommy Smothers. One of the funniest people I have ever encountered on and off screen. An anti war advocate, Tom also played guitar with John Lennon on the track for Give Peace A Chance. pic.twitter.com/JV9l5bdBkg — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) December 27, 2023

🌼

RIP Tommy Smothers Hear he is in 1969 shortly after CBS canceled The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour for being too punk rock pic.twitter.com/kwlecobN2k — Hear in LA (@hearinladotcom) December 27, 2023

🌼

The Who

“The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” USA

15th September 1967

RIP Tommy Smothers (1937 – 2023) pic.twitter.com/OBDbDYzVOv — The Who Gallery (@who_gallery) December 27, 2023

🌼

Tommy Smothers was the friendly face of activism for so many in mainstream America. Nixon hated that he and his brother called out the Vietnam war on their CBS primetime series and Tommy was there in that Montreal hotel room with John and Yoko recording “Give Peace A Chance.” pic.twitter.com/S7yNG2bVXo — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) December 27, 2023

🌼