You are here: Home / Absent Friends / Tommy Smothers, Now Silent (RIP)

Tommy Smothers, Now Silent (RIP)

Tommy Smothers, I think you might have approved of our irreverence here on Balloon Juice.

Rest in peace, Tommy.

🌼

🌼

🌼

🌼

🌼

🌼

🌼

    25Comments

    1. 1.

      geg6

      I will never forget how my parents, especially my dad, loved The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.  And how pissed they both were when CBS canceled them.  It was my first hint, as a young girl 10 or 11, that my parents, especially my dad, were very, very liberal for people of the WWII generation.  RIP, Tommy.  I always loved you best.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Alison Rose

      My parents loved the Smothers Brothers and I remember listening to their albums growing up. My brothers and I adopted the “Mom always liked you best” line whenever one of us got anything.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      David ⛄ 🎅The Establishment🎄 🦌 🕎 Koch

      about 30 years ago I read a book on the history of the original cast of SNL. The first chapter started with the Smothers Brothers show and how it broke all the rules which made it possible for a show like SNL to get on the air. Turns out Tommy was the driving force of the SB show. On air, he played the dimwit for laughs but behind the scenes he was the producer, the head writer, etc. He himself hired Steve Martin, Carl Gottlieb, Rob Reiner and Super Dave Osborne (Bob Einstein) as co writers.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      I noted this morning that I was overseas when the show was on and only saw it once when I was home on leave. If they were on the enemies list that’s good enough for me.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      David ⛄ 🎅The Establishment🎄 🦌 🕎 Koch

      The Brothers wanted to have the legendary Pete Seeger on to do one one of his anti-war folk songs. But CBS said “NO!”. They asked, they pleaded, they begged, but they were repeatedly rejected. But after the disaster of the Tet offensive, CBS gave in.

      I’m sure Raven will appreciate this clip of “Waste Deep in the Big Muddy” (video)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      frosty

      @geg6: ​@Alison Rose: ​ Like you, my parents introduced me to the Smothers Brothers through all their record albums. They were typical middle-of-the-road Republicans, but they must have been watching the show when I was. Reagan cured my mother of her Republicanism; I don’t know about Dad. They both passed on before Trump.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      @David ⛄ 🎅The Establishment🎄 🦌 🕎 Koch: Yea, I watched it this morning

       

      The song was considered symbolic of the Vietnam War and President Lyndon Johnson’s policy of escalation, then widely seen as pushing the United States deeper into the increasingly unpopular war. Like the Captain’s demise, Johnson was eventually forced to abandon plans for re-election due to the war in 1968. The captain’s criticism of a dissenting sergeant as a “Nervous Nelly” in the song’s third verse appears to mimick Johnson’s epithet for critics of the war.[

      fuck LBJ

      Reply
    24. 24.

      cmorenc

      @zhena gogolia: what’s really weird about bobby goldsboro, most remembered as singer of sappy crap like “honey” is that none other than keith richards credits bobby for teaching keith some tasty guitar licks (IIRC, i came across this in keith’s autobiographical book)

      Reply

