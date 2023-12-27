Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Boxing Day in Iowa

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Boxing Day in Iowa

by | 31 Comments

With Rep. Steve ‘Pigmuck’ King off the roster and Chuck Grassley sliding downhill faster than Mitch McConnell, I guess Iowa’s GOP women felt the need to step down their game.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    31Comments

    3. 3.

      Yutsano

      Well yeah. One knows the only way to get people to stop being poor is to punish them even more for being poor in the first place. It’s right there in the Republican Bible. Oh no not the Christian Bible dear! The one we truly worship where the rich farmers must be rewarded and the poor ones stomped until they have to sell.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Alison Rose

      Okay, but like…what does she mean by “unused items in the fridge” because most things in the fridge have been opened, and no food bank will accept opened packages. You can’t bring in half a bottle of salad dressing or half a pack of bacon or something. She wants people to take full, unopened cartons of milk to the food bank? That they just bought and were probably going to consume? Christ, what a dipshit.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      So many ranking Republican women look so ugly.  I swear it’s all the hate on the inside.  The governor looks just plain mean.

      What the fuck is wrong with these people?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BC in Illinois

      In my mind, this all goes back to Ronald Reagan. He taught us that we have made it so easy on the poor that everyone wants to be poor, and just soak up all those free goodies. And we made it so hard on the rich that no one wants to be rich anymore.

      The Republicans have spent 40 years trying to reverse that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      The ironic thing of course, is that SNAP and federal food assistance programs are agriculture support programs. And yet the salt of the earth types don’t want their tax dollars feeding the “undeserving”. Extra food for children takes some of the burden off their parents, who don’t deserve the help; too bad for the children who picked the wrong parents. Collateral damage.

      Yep, that’s how they think.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … Fool.com:

      Musk has told investors Tesla plans to launch a fully autonomous robotaxi — with no pedals or steering wheel — by 2024, which can seamlessly transport passengers with no human assistance. However, once FSD rolls out to all customers, any Tesla vehicle could become a robotaxi.

      Musk says the average passenger vehicle is only driven for 12 hours per week, so customers could lend their Tesla EVs to the company’s ride-hailing network when they’re not in use. That would allow the owner to earn income, which would be split with Tesla.

      Ack! What could go wrong??!

      Wrong? I don’t know the meaning of the word!!11” – Melon, probably.

      2000s: Yeah, enjoy your freedom! Make a fortune being your own boss as a Gig Worker!!

      2024: Yeah, enjoy your freedom! Make a fortune letting strangers drive your unused “Full Self-Driving™” (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) car!!

      What a world, what a world, … [/WWotWest]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Redshift

      Reynolds’ statement is dripping with poor-shaming:

      “An EBT card does nothing to promote nutrition at a time when childhood obesity has become an epidemic.”

      There’s the wingnut trope that if poor people are overweight, it must mean they aren’t really poor, not that they only have access to bad food.

      “HHS and the Department of Education have well-established programs in place that leverage partnerships with community-based providers and schools who understand the needs of the families they serve,”

      Translation: you need to have someone who “understands their needs” making choices for them, because if they’re poor they must not understand what they really need. If you just give them a card that lets them buy food, they’ll buy t-bones or drugs somehow.

      Asshole.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      NotMax

      @Another Scott

      2024: Yeah, enjoy your freedom! Make a fortune letting strangers drive your unused “Full Self-Driving™” (wink, wink, nudge, nudge) car!!

      “Insurance premiums paid by YOU! The free market in action!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      West of the Rockies

      How is this playing in the Iowa press?

      Republicans are heinous.  What a clot of enraged, terrified, mad worms.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Rusty

      The cruelty is the point.  They get off on being mean and cruel.  This is the party that is so worried about the fetus that they would let children go hungry.   Just horrible people.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Brachiator

      @Another Scott:

      Musk has told investors Tesla plans to launch a fully autonomous robotaxi — with no pedals or steering wheel — by 2024, which can seamlessly transport passengers with no human assistance. However, once FSD rolls out to all customers, any Tesla vehicle could become a robotaxi.

      Once again , Musk is getting ahead of himself. He’s also probably still stinging from the recent Tesla recall because he insists on pushing driver assistance technology as full autopilot.

      I would love it if we had self-driving cars, but I don’t see it happening any time soon, for all kinds of reasons.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Alison Rose

      It reminds me that one of the things Romney mentioned in his 47% rant was that those people believe they are “entitled to food”. And like…yeah! Yeah, Mitt! People are indeed entitled to fucking food.

      And here’s Kim and Joni a decade and a half later, doing their own shitty cover song of Mitt’s bullshit.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      scav

      Thinking about it further, Iowa is an agricultural state, they know full well this plan is the definition of feeding the poor on pig slops.  Charitable Pig Slops.

      Reply

