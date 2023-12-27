A lot of people in Iowa are facing food insecurity. So instead of accepting federal funds to help people facing food insecurity, why not give them some old leftovers from the back of your fridge? Who needs to buy a chicken, when they can have a 1/3 of a week-old turkey carcass? https://t.co/VgSmGMcCpo pic.twitter.com/tz5SPMl9oI — Centrism Fan Acct ?? (@Wilson__Valdez) December 27, 2023

With Rep. Steve ‘Pigmuck’ King off the roster and Chuck Grassley sliding downhill faster than Mitch McConnell, I guess Iowa’s GOP women felt the need to step down their game.

This week Iowa Gov Kim Reynolds gave her staff a large pay increase while blocking a min wage increase for low income workers & while denying low income kids free lunch. Forcing kids & low income workers to go hungry while you rake in more money. Behold, Republican Jesus.🙄 — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@QasimRashid) December 25, 2023

"Let them eat cake!" Iowa Won't Participate In US Food Assistance Program For Kids This Summer The program would give $40 per month to each child in a low-income family to help with foods costs while school is out.https://t.co/SIyhCY9Ior — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) December 27, 2023