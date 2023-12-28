On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
HinTN
Mrs H and I went to New York to experience two sets of jazz, one Saturday night at Dizzy’s Club and the other Subaru night at Birdland. We also enjoyed New York putting in its Christmas Ritz. Inspired by ema, I went to the corner of 57th and 5th. There, I took a longer shot of the building she featured that included the color-changing snowflake hanging above the intersection. But first, on Friday night, we went to the Brooklyn Botannical Garden to stroll their Lightscape.
On the way down FDR the early waxing crescent moon appeared framed by the superstructure of one of the bridges. Being low to the horizon, it was huge. I couldn’t get that shot but I did capture it as we went across the bridge. Of course it appeared again, huge, as we were leaving the bridge, but I didn’t very that shot either.
This static image does no justice to the montage of the seasons that was projected on those trees. It was easily the most wonderful installation there.
The walk took us past lots of places where they had beautifully lighted the trees and other elements of the garden.
My poor old S8 couldn’t capture the vivid red of this installation. Walking under it was nice but looking back at it was really wonderful. BBG did a great thing with Lightscape, but some of the accompanying music was … a little much.
Here’s the long shot of the building and the snowflake above the intersection.
This doorway caught our attention as we strolled. There was a birb singing its heart out in those “paper” flowers. You can see it just to the right of the first “a” in the Restaurant sign.
This is a wonderful venue. Intimate, with great acoustics. It has a good kitchen, too.
This is why we came to New York. Emmet Cohen is a real fine piano player. Here, his trio is backing Mary Stallings. You can see how engaged he is with the moment. What a set!
The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra played a great set, too.
Lots of fine solos were played. The band was great as an ensemble.
No pictures from the rainy walk about on Sunday and we blew outta town for sunny and cold home on Monday.
