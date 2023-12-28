Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Doing the Work

Another small good thing: Gift link for the Washington Post, “Jacksonville removes Confederate monument after years of controversy”:

A massive Confederate memorial in a city park in Jacksonville, Fla., came down Wednesday morning after years of controversy over the statue, preempting proposed state legislation that would punish local officials who vote for the removal of such markers.

On orders of Mayor Donna Deegan, crews moved in equipment overnight to Springfield Park — formerly Confederate Park — and had the first part of “In Memory of Our Women of the Southland” on the ground shortly after dawn. Though many residents had long demanded such action, it still came as a surprise as the sun rose — with a TV station’s live stream allowing both critics and supporters of the monument to watch its dismantling.

Deegan (D) had promised after her election in May to have the statue taken down but couldn’t get agreement from the city council’s 19 members. Then last month, a Republican state representative from Duval County introduced a measure to fine local officials who vote to remove historical monuments…

The 12-columned, 41-foot-tall memorial featured three figures high atop a pedestal: a mother embracing her two children. The plaque included at its dedication made its intent clear. “Let this mute but eloquent structure speak to generations to come of a generation of the past,” it read. “Let it repeat perpetually the imperishable story of our women of the ’60s, those noble women who sacrificed their all upon their country’s altar.”

The monument, erected in 1914 after a fundraising effort by the Florida division of the United Confederate Veterans, was the centerpiece of what for more than another century would be called Confederate Park…

The first changes came in 2020 with the park’s renaming and the removal of a statue of a Confederate soldier across from City Hall. Yet still the monument remained, despite weekly protests from the group Take Em Down Jax and others.

A spokesman for Deegan’s office said Black’s proposed legislation “had no bearing” on the timing of the mayor’s order. “We have been exploring options since the first day in office, and the planning process took several months,” Phillip Perry said in an email. “We wanted to ensure public safety around the removal during a slower week.”

Crowds, singing and chanting, gathered at Springfield Park as the crews worked and wound thick straps around the three bronze figures. A fourth figure, which had stood atop the dome holding a furled Confederate flag, had already been pulled down and placed on its side in the grass…

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      To get everybody’s day off on the right foot, I give you the latest edition of “An armed society is a polite society.”

      The argument over gifts started while the three siblings were Christmas shopping with their mother and the sister’s two sons, ages six and 11 months. It continued when they went to their grandmother’s house where the sister, 23, told the younger brother to stop arguing with his older brother since it was Christmas Eve. The younger brother then told his sister he was going to shoot her and her infant, and then he shot her in the chest, the sheriff’s office said.

      The older brother then shot his younger brother outside the home because of what he had done to their sister and he fled the home, tossing his firearm in a nearby yard, authorities said. He was taken to a mental health facility after he was located since he had threatened to harm himself. Once he is released from the mental health facility, he will be taken to a juvenile detention center, the news release said.

