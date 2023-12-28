Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

He really is that stupid.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The revolution will be supervised.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Every one of the “Roberts Six” lied to get on the court.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That pie keeps getting more and more forks, reducing anyone’s chance of even a Perot.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Nikki Haley Dives for the New Hampshire ‘Libertarian’ Primary Voters

Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Nikki Haley Dives for the New Hampshire ‘Libertarian’ Primary Voters

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Maybe I’m just a Masshole cynic, but the first time I saw this clip, I thought the questioner was a campaign plant. Look at that audience — do you see shock / repulsion / rejection on those well-fed white faces?

“I think it always comes down to the role of government, and what the rights of the people are, and I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people… Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life, they don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be a part of your life. They need to make sure that you have freedom.”

*That’s* the extract that the Haley campaign will be using for the New Hampshire campaign, now and (probably) in 2028. Live Free or Die (Trying)! Get the ‘woke’ government out of my… employment choices!

From a North Carolina native:
Cold Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Nikki Haley Dives for the New Hampshire 'Libertarian' Primary Voters

The fact that not using the s-word is considered *shocking* is a sales pitch for a significant chunk of the GOP base. Haley says the Right things the Right way, and yet the lamestream media wants to chew on her ankles about their ‘woke’ obsession with Those People, just as Tucker Carlson warned them…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Ben Cisco
  • Betty Cracker
  • ColoradoGuy
  • Jay
  • mrmoshpotato
  • opiejeanne
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • satby
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life, they don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be a part of your life. They need to make sure that you have freedom.”

      Unless you’re pregnant.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      Nikki Haley Dives for the New Hampshire ‘Libertarian’ Primary Voters

      Like diving to catch a ball, or diving into a pool of shit?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      satby

      So, if anyone is looking for a new series to binge, I’ve been enjoying Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Prime. It’s a buddy / road trip type picture, but the buddies are an Indian grandmother, her daughter-in-law, and her granddaughter; all escaping their constricted lives and rediscovering themselves as they drive from Chennai to Goa.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      ColoradoGuy

      So the Republican party, the Party of Lincoln, is now completely stood on its head and is ignoring, minimizing, or actually defending slavery. It took 164 years and a lot of Russian input but here we are.

      Which explains the attraction of Putin. Russia has always been a society of czars, aristocrats and serfs, and that really appeals to the billionaire class and the MAGA base.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tony Jay

      Without the freedom to enslave the lazy thug  does freedom truly exist anymore?”

      Truly, madly, derply, the apotheosis of the Lost Cause mythology is the unchallengeable conviction that the Confederacy was fighting for the right to give little black boys and girls the ‘realistically tailored educational opportunities’ those hypocritical Abolitionists wanted to deny them. 

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ben Cisco

      I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people…

      Which is EXACTLY WHAT LINCOLN DID YOU FUCKING MUPPET!

      The only good thing coming out of this mess is watching Ms. Haley (daughter of an HBCU EDUCATOR) implode b/c she cannot abide my basic humanity and agency as a full-fledged member of this society. Screw her.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      The @DeSantisWarRoom account is or was run by the repulsive and deranged Christina Pushaw, formerly the gov’s press sec and Twitter flying monkey. IIRC, the outfit was funded by the Never Back Down PAC, which appeared to be illegally (and ineptly!) running the DeSantis 2024 campaign until it collapsed due to infighting earlier this month. If DeSantis washes out as now appears likely, there will be some delicious finger-pointing and wig-snatching among the horribles who worked on the losing effort. Something to look forward to in the new year!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @ColoradoGuy: The Lost Causers started rewriting history pretty much as soon as Lincoln was assasinated. Allowing them to get away with displays of the traitor’s flag, erecting monuments to traitor generals, and teaching that the Civil War was a “War of Northern Aggression” over “states rights” not slavery all predate Russian interference. Letting a wound fester ultimately poisons the patient. And here we are.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.