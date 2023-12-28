Yikes. Local New Hampshire stations are already covering Nikki Haley’s disastrous town hall tonight where she declined to mention ‘slavery’ when asked “What was the cause of the Civil War?” pic.twitter.com/OxtXjrBrub — DeSantis War Room ?? (@DeSantisWarRoom) December 28, 2023

Maybe I’m just a Masshole cynic, but the first time I saw this clip, I thought the questioner was a campaign plant. Look at that audience — do you see shock / repulsion / rejection on those well-fed white faces?

“I think it always comes down to the role of government, and what the rights of the people are, and I will always stand by the fact that I think government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people… Government doesn’t need to tell you how to live your life, they don’t need to tell you what you can and can’t do. They don’t need to be a part of your life. They need to make sure that you have freedom.”

*That’s* the extract that the Haley campaign will be using for the New Hampshire campaign, now and (probably) in 2028. Live Free or Die (Trying)! Get the ‘woke’ government out of my… employment choices!

From a North Carolina native:



The fact that not using the s-word is considered *shocking* is a sales pitch for a significant chunk of the GOP base. Haley says the Right things the Right way, and yet the lamestream media wants to chew on her ankles about their ‘woke’ obsession with Those People, just as Tucker Carlson warned them…

The story here centers around her profound cowardice (which makes sense), but the conversation no beltway outlet really wants to have is that Haley has to say this because the Republican base is so staggeringly racist. https://t.co/IbYck8LHdY — Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) December 28, 2023