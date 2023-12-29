Forget the Cybertruck, US drivers need an affordable EV they can fall in love with in 2024, @liamdenning says https://t.co/DPX4VNadfr via @opinion

Here’s some catnip for a select bunch of you jackals… Lots of charts & data, worth reading the whole thing: Bloomberg columnist Liam Denning says “Let’s Resolve to Ditch the $100,000 EV in 2024”:

When you’ve been speeding at 100 miles per hour, just slowing to the limit can feel like hitting a wall. That’s where the electric vehicles sector is ending 2023 and will likely stay through next year.

The bad vibes thrumming around EVs of late seemingly defy the data. Sales worldwide, including plug-in hybrids, were up by more than a third, year over year, through September. Roughly one in every five passenger vehicles sold in the third quarter was an EV, up from one-in-20 just three years before. EVs aren’t commonplace, especially here in the US, but they are no longer rare beasts either. You’ll find yellow Tesla Model 3 taxis and Ford Mustang Mach-E cop cars prowling the streets of New York.

Remarkable as that is, it is not enough. Most industries might kill for 38% growth but EV sales were rising at more than 100% less than two years ago…

Bloomberg NEF estimates 14 million EVs were sold worldwide this year, trailing the 18 million needed under its net-zero emissions scenario. More ominously, the latest estimate for 2024, 16.7 million, implies growth slowing further to 20% and trails Bloomberg NEF’s less ambitious emissions scenario too.

Growing by a fifth is still good. It just isn’t great. And this industry, along with the climate goals it underpins, needs great…

We are entering what might be dubbed a transitional year for the US vehicle transition. Tesla seems to be reaching saturation point for its older models and the Cybertruck, undoubtedly big, is unlikely to be the next big thing. Meanwhile, Detroit’s EV efforts to date recall the old joke about the restaurant with bad food and, worse, such small portions. The pool of drivers willing to pay a premium for EVs is inherently limited; the point of subsidies is to encourage the production at scale of a range of models at competitive prices and which also happen to be electric.

Getting there naturally takes time, especially with domestic content requirements layered on, and there are signs of progress, even if the fruits of that will arrive beyond 2024.