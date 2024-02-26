Overcast day today with what can be charitably called a slight drizzle periodically, so not much going on outside the house for me other than a couple walks with Jack, the goodest boy:

Have I told you the story of Jack? Remember back to the background on Joelle’s friend Buzz aka her Tammy? Well Buzz lives up in Anthem, palling around with all the Scottsdale types, and he has two dogs of his own (a husky and a german sheperd, Floyd and Jackson respectively), and does long walks with them through the hills. At any rate, he had a neighbor or something who owned Jack but has Parkinsons. She was declining so she was going to have to go to assisted living, and no one knew what to do with Jack. Buzz could keep walking him, but who would take him permanently because 14 year old dogs are hard to home.

At any rate, Buzz had been stressing about it a lot on their phone calls, so Joelle told me and I just said without pause “oh you should take him” and she replied “I already said I would.” This was, for the record, after a long conversation in which I was repeatedly told that even though Thurston was coming to live in Arizona permanently I was not to under any circumstance adopt another cat. So at least we are on the same page.

At any rate he is just the perfect model of a very good boy, and he loves our walks as much as I do. He also loves riding in the car, and unlike a certain mongrel who will not be named, he is not a complete spastic asshole. Really just a perfect gentleman. He’s basically the dog version of an older southern gentleman. Although he doesn’t hate black people. In every other way, though.

***

Dinner was leftovers from last night. Had to boil two potatoes for some new mashed, but otherwise it was just last night’s meal again. It’s Monday and neither one of us were into anything super complicated, so leftovers were perfect. I did bake an apple pie, but I used store bought crust because working with pie crusts in Arizona is a pain in the ass. Even in the winter. I also made this week’s run of pico de gallo, which I’ve just kinda got in the habbit of keeping in the fridge. It’s so useful in so many things and it’s a super easy and quick snack. Cut up some corn tortillas, give them a quick fry, and voila, perfect snack.

On serious news, does anyone know anything about how the meeting with the four leaders of congress and Biden re: Ukraine aid went?

That’s about it for me. Gonna go clean the dishes and mop the kitchen and watch some idiot box. If I think of anything I will post it.