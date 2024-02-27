Looks like we could use a new thread.
A friend sent me this. Perfect. pic.twitter.com/ppnCHTlJF1
— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) February 26, 2024
Puppies! Ice cream! Biden. And a slam at the former guy.
Perfect.
Villago Delenda Est
A slam on TFG is always a good thing.
NotMax
I can’t stomach Seth Myers so would appreciate any summation of how Joe’s appearance tonight played out.
This seems like a smart take about the hearing tomorrow in GA.
So either Terrance Bradley knows inculpatory information that could be very bad for Nathan Wade and Fani Willis or he made stuff up gossiping to Ashleigh Merchant and he needs to cop to it in open court. That’s how I see all this.
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) February 26, 2024
TeezySkeezy
@WaterGirl: Not my favorite but wth I didnt realize there was so much hate for him.
@TeezySkeezy: I had no idea that anyone hated him.
Viva BrisVegas
@TeezySkeezy: It’s surprising that Jimmy Fallon didn’t soak up all the available hate.
anitamargarita
@WaterGirl: mine also. I don’t watch entire shows, but catch the you tube posts. I generally find Meyers’ “a closer look” segments to be funny and informative.
Someone linked to this awesome Wonkette article earlier today. Fun and brutal mockery of Trump. Betty Cracker level word-smithing.
HumboldtBlue
NotMax
Suspected prior to clicking it’d turn out to be something doggy style.
:)
JAFD
Note to our Mahler stans: The Vienna Philharmonic is coming to Carnegie Hall at 2 PM Eastern, Sunday, to play his 9th Symphony.
Those who surf to wqxr.org can listen to it, live.
AlaskaReader
Leo Wise seemingly used the Smirnov allegation as an excuse to reopen the case against the President’s son, only to discover it opened a nasty can of worms. It gave Abbe Lowell the evidence to prove that the prosecution of Hunter Biden was infected by an effort by the Attorney General to accommodate the dirt that Trump’s lawyers picked up from Russian spies. And it gave Wise a real headache of a prosecution to deal with.
My best guess is:
1) He really didn’t want to charge bc he knew some of the evidence was dogshit and most people wouldn’t be charged
2) He really did slowly capitulate to the GOP
3) Nevertheless, he entered into a plea agreement negotiated by Wolf
4) He brought in Leo Wise to sheep dip the entire prosecution
5) Wise falsely claimed that the plea wasn’t supposed to end everything at the plea hearing, so he could go after the FD-1023
6) At that point, he knew next to nothing about the evidentiary problems or the corruption behind the FD-1023
7) He thought he could just cover up the fact that he had reopened the case to chase lies, but then Abbe Lowell asked for discovery on it
8) so he charged Smirnov
brantl
@WaterGirl: There isn’t anybody in the world so virtuous that somebody doesn’t hate them.
Barry
How about Wise is a typical DoJ guy, whose best chance for advancement is f&cking over a Dem, and who knows that there is no possible misconduct which would blow back on him?
LiminalOwl
@gene108: oh, I sorta love this one: Dance Your Ph.D. 2024
The Thin Black Duke
@LiminalOwl: This is wonderful. Thank you.
Another Scott
RollCall often has fluff stories about how great various national politicians are behind the scenes (softball games, etc.).
R.J. Matson isn’t pulling any punches today.
There’s going to be a lot of butthurt over that. Too bad, so sad.
Well done.
Cheers,
Scott.
