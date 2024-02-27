Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      This seems like a smart take about the hearing tomorrow in GA.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      @WaterGirl

      Never expressed hatred for him, just find his shtick not to my taste.

      Say what you will about how vanilla Carson and Paar were, they both excelled at not letting the program be about them.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      JAFD

      Note to our Mahler stans:  The Vienna Philharmonic is coming to Carnegie Hall at 2 PM Eastern, Sunday, to play his 9th Symphony.

      Those who surf to wqxr.org can listen to it, live.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      AlaskaReader

      Leo Wise seemingly used the Smirnov allegation as an excuse to reopen the case against the President’s son, only to discover it opened a nasty can of worms.  It gave Abbe Lowell the evidence to prove that the prosecution of Hunter Biden was infected by an effort by the Attorney General to accommodate the dirt that Trump’s lawyers picked up from Russian spies. And it gave Wise a real headache of a prosecution to deal with.

      Source

       

      My best guess is:
      1) He really didn’t want to charge bc he knew some of the evidence was dogshit and most people wouldn’t be charged
      2) He really did slowly capitulate to the GOP
      3) Nevertheless, he entered into a plea agreement negotiated by Wolf
      4) He brought in Leo Wise to sheep dip the entire prosecution
      5) Wise falsely claimed that the plea wasn’t supposed to end everything at the plea hearing, so he could go after the FD-1023
      6) At that point, he knew next to nothing about the evidentiary problems or the corruption behind the FD-1023
      7) He thought he could just cover up the fact that he had reopened the case to chase lies, but then Abbe Lowell asked for discovery on it
      8) so he charged Smirnov

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Citizen Alan

      @NotMax: I find him charming as an interviewer on the few times I’ve watched him. But I can see how that perpetual smirk might come off as smarmy and condescending. I think he’s an okay guy who just has Resting Asshole Face.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Barry

      How about Wise is a typical DoJ guy, whose best chance for advancement is f&cking over a Dem, and who knows that there is no possible misconduct which would blow back on him?

      Reply

