.It’s Day 10 of the actual trial! Day 14 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM) Live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) Live blogging (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter (inside the courtroom_

Good morning from 100 Centre St for DAY 14 of Trump’s NY criminal trial and the second day of Stormy Daniels’ testimony. It’ll be a packed house today. I’ve never seen this many reporters line up this early. I’m here for @lawfare (if I get in!) 🧵⚖️ pic.twitter.com/7PAlwxwpGu — Tyler McBrien (@TylerMcBrien) May 9, 2024

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter (in the overflow room)

Good morning from 100 Centre Street, where Stormy Daniels is set to resume her testimony in Trump’s trial on 34 felony counts. @TylerMcBrien got the golden ticket for the overflow room. I got the green ticket for courtroom 1530. Follow along! 🧵⬇️👇https://t.co/SlHku11Bhb pic.twitter.com/nCIdVvmEWg — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) May 9, 2024

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not seeing him up on twitter yet)

Still loving this awesome image. When you get tired of it, let me know.

