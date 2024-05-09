Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump's NY Criminal Trial, Day 14 (More Stormy Weather!)

Trump’s NY Criminal Trial, Day 14 (More Stormy Weather!)

.It’s Day 10 of the actual trial!  Day 14 if you include jury selection.

Best sources of live blogging that I have found.

Josh Kovensky (TPM)  Live blogging

Mark Sumner (Daily Kos) Live blogging  (not up yet today)

Tyler McBrien (Lawfare) on twitter (inside the courtroom_

Anna Bower (Lawfare) on twitter (in the overflow room)

Adam Klasfeld on twitter (not seeing him up on twitter yet)

Still loving this awesome image.  When you get tired of it, let me know.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Soprano2

      I’ll never get tired of that image. I shared the one with the cat squished by the dog on FB, and several people just loved it.

    3. 3.

      Sandia Blanca

      Hi Watergirl,

      Just FYI, Tyler and Anna are saying that she’s in the courtroom and he’s in the overflow room (opposite of what you’ve indicated above).

    8. 8.

      Ken

      @WereBear: 50k so very very very very very close.

      If you need any other helpful suggestions for increasing your productivity, I’m right here.

    9. 9.

      oldgold

      This stonewall topped with barbed wire defense is a mistake. This is what happens to good lawyers when they lose client control.

    10. 10.

      Ken

      @WereBear: Near the end of that article, the judge says he had to raise an objection because the defense did not. Could this be an appeal strategy — fail to object, then appeal on the grounds the judge should not have admitted the testimony?

      I suspect the answer is no, though perhaps the real question is whether Trump thinks it would be a brilliant strategy and has ordered his lawyers to do it.

    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Here’s some good news:

      A British toddler has had her hearing restored after becoming the first person in the world to take part in a pioneering gene therapy trial, in a development that doctors say marks a new era in treating deafness.

      Opal Sandy was born unable to hear anything due to auditory neuropathy, a condition that disrupts nerve impulses travelling from the inner ear to the brain and can be caused by a faulty gene. But after receiving an infusion containing a working copy of the gene during groundbreaking surgery that took just 16 minutes, the 18-month-old can hear almost perfectly and enjoys playing with toy drums.

      Her parents were left “gobsmacked” when they realised she could hear for the first time after the treatment. “I couldn’t really believe it,” Opal’s mother, Jo Sandy, said. “It was … bonkers.”

    14. 14.

      LAO

      @Ken: A defendant waives the right to appeal most issues, especially evidentiary issues, if no objection is made at the trial level.  So, not a strategy.

    16. 16.

      WereBear

      @Ken: Cool, thanks! These new ones I’m learning are like getting a Corvette.

      I have watched a few lawyer Youtubes where they are trying to figure out stupid lawyer/stupid client.

    20. 20.

      Ken

      @LAO: That’s what I thought. In fact, didn’t something similar come up during Trump’s other New York trial — the prosecution kept saying “we want to introduce this evidence”, and the defense kept saying “no objection”.

      Commenters noted that by saying that, the defense was preventing any appeal on admissibility grounds. Less-polite commenters noted that Trump’s lawyer didn’t know what she was doing, and was trying to sound like the lawyers on television.

    21. 21.

      Scout211

      NBC live updates

      As she kicks off her second day on the stand, Daniels seems less combative and more prepared today.

      She knows Trump attorney Necheles has prepared a number of “gotcha” moments, so Daniels has tried to pre-empt that by asking to be shown where she told a Slate reporter that she wanted to be paid for her story as an alternative to being paid for her silence. Daniels resisted the characterization that she just wanted to be paid for her story, but she agreed she wanted the story to be public.

       

      The cross-examination is a bit all over the place but the unifying strategy is there: find some holes to poke in Daniels’ credibility.

      The defense just spent considerable time trying to prove that Daniels had a political motive for wanting to out Trump’s story, that she was trying to hurt his election bid. But wouldn’t that bolster the prosecution’s argument that Trump had a motive for wanting to silence her?

      The defense might not care that it would seem to work in their favor — they’re simply trying to mar her testimony in anyway. They just need to convince one juror to not believe her.

      TBone

      I missed this story 😳 about yet another daughter diddler, Kevin McCarthy’s buddy:

      Deputies dispatched to the scene discovered Scrivner had already been disarmed and had sustained two stab wounds in a physical altercation with his children, sparked by the assault allegations.

      Thirty guns, electronic devices, and psychedelic mushrooms were seized from Scrivner’s residence, leading to forensic examinations to determine potential influence.

      A criminal protective order currently prohibits Scrivner from contacting his children while investigations are ongoing, with the case referred to the state Attorney General’s Office and possibly involving the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

      https://lamag.com/news/kevin-mccarthy-protege-under-investigation-sexually-assaulting-daughter

      JPL

      @LAO: What do you think of the approach?   From what I’m reading many of the questions have to do with what she already testified to?

      lowtechcyclist

      Still loving this awesome image.  When you get tired of it, let me know.

      I’m the guy who’d like to see it on billboards all over the place, so: not likely to get tired of it anytime soon.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Ken: Could this be an appeal strategy — fail to object, then appeal on the grounds the judge should not have admitted the testimony?

      No.  If you don’t make a timely objection, you waive the issue on appeal.  There is a limited exception for “plain error.”  Plain error requires that 1) an error occurred; 2) the error was plain; 3) it affected substantial rights; and 4) not correcting the error would seriously affect the fairness of the judicial proceeding.  To paraphrase Adam, hoping an appellate court finds plain error is not a strategy.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Ken: She knows what she’s doing.  Not preserving appeals works in her favor: the case gets over sooner.

      Actually, I think she was in a no-win situation.  Constantly objecting to every little thing might be a problem for her in the eyes of the jury and could dilute the impact of her cross-examination.  That Stormy and TFG had sex is somewhat irrelevant but pretty ironclad.  That TFG is an a-hat, particularly to women, isn’t news to the jury.  The weakness in Stormy Daniels’ testimony is selling her story for money, the greed.  Which is how Davidson, her attorney, makes his living: representing rumor-mongers.

      LAO

      @JPL: Not sure I understand your question. Cross examination is, by nature, pretty repetitive. SN is looking to punch holes in SD’s credibility and highlight her motives for testifying. It’s going to be a long morning.
      I’m hopping on the treadmill, I’ll be back in about an hour.

      a thousand flouncing lurkers (was fidelio)

      @WereBear: Back before LiveJournal became a Russian operation, there was a writing group there where you committed to getting 600 words a day down; you’d post to verify you’d done it—that little bit of accountability was a boost for some people. You could also “bank” extra words to cover for days when you couldn’t write for whatever cause or when getting even 600 wasn’t working out.

      Scout211

      Necheles, Trump’s attorney, continued her questioning of Daniels, insinuating that, “even though you had agreed that you would not discuss this supposed story and you had received a lot of money for that agreement, you then decided that you wanted to publicly say that you had sex with Donald Trump.”

      Daniels answered that this was not the case, and, “nobody would ever want to publicly say that.”

      She added that she felt she had to speak out after Michael Cohen started sharing the story. Daniels also clarified that she made no money for speaking with CBS’ “60 Minutes” about the story.

      Ken

      @Scout211: Daniels answered that this was not the case, and, “nobody would ever want to publicly say that.”

      “First, ewwww. Second, eeeewwwwwww.”

      Scout211

      IANAL, but Susan Necheles is no Alina Habba.

      Trump lawyer Susan Necheles elicited from Stormy Daniels that her book contract, which came about after her 60 Minutes interview, was for $800,000 and asked her whether the main reason she was paid for the book was her story about having sex with Trump.

      The defense is not interrogating the details about the sexual encounter; instead, they are insinuating that Daniels is not credible because of a combination of her financial motivations, her exploitation of her own sexuality and her hatred of Trump.

      She maintained she was not “selling herself to a new demographic” but was “doing the same job she always did.”

      TBone

      Stormy’s motivation is not relevant.  Hearing what the defendant wanted to cover up so badly because he thought it would tank his campaign has already occurred.  Motivation is a moot point IMO.  I know they’re just trying to trash her credibility, but it’s too late for that.  I hope this cross lets Stormy go into even more detail upon redirect.

      Scout211

      Lisa Rubin:

      The defense’s attempts to color Daniels as nutty and slutty is a constant. For example, they accused her of having an affair with a cameraman on her documentary while still married to someone else; that cameraman is now her husband, and she was separated at that time, Stormy insisted.

      Anoniminous

      If engineers did their jobs like lawyers do theirs the horse would still be the fastest means of land transportation.

      Anonymous At Work

      @TBone: The defense is attempting to paint TFG as a victim of a professionalized and commercialized rumor-mongering industry, so that this isn’t something new or unusual, just the prosecution of the crime is.  It is a form of jury nullification, but less open than “You guys won’t convict your Presidential candidate, would you?”

      Ken

      @Scout211: In some ways, I welcome the defense’s efforts to establish that having an affair means you’re untrustworthy. It does suggest they don’t intend to put Trump on the stand.

      TBone

      @Anonymous At Work: Pecker’s testimony voided that “defense” strategery.  They (Nat’l. Enquirer supermarket tabloid) were running front page rumors about anyone they thought might be a threat on Dotard’s behalf.  That tackiness puts the porn industry to shame 😆

      Scout211

      For a little amusement (and the “nutty” part of the “nutty and slutty” defense strategy).

      Trump lawyer Susan Necheles showed Stormy Daniels a tweet she had re-tweeted in which someone called her a “human toilet” and wrote “Exactly! Making me the best person to flush the orange turd down.”
      “I don’t see the word instrumental or jail,” Daniels said.
      Daniels said it was hyperbole. Asked if she was referring to Trump, Daniels said it doesn’t say that and that it was up to interpretation.
      “I’m also not a toilet,” Daniels added.
      Necheles asked again what she meant by orange turd.
      “Oh, I absolutely meant Mr. Trump,” she said.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kristine: The defense is attempting to paint TFG as a victim of a professionalized and commercialized rumor-mongering industry,

      You mean people like David Pecker who was covering for his adulterous ass? trump was the victim???

      Anonymous At Work

      @TBone: It’s not a great defense but allows TFG to claim victimhood and issue complete denials of everything.  That TFG spent so much time and left such a paper trail and has a notorious and well-known habit of penny-pinching really cuts off most other defenses.

