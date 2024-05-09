Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread: With Truth on Our Side

by | 15 Comments

Addendum to this morning’s earlier post:


 
Meanwhile, President Biden:

    15Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Look what happened. They dug a hole with those golden shovels and then they fell into it,” Biden said: “Foxconn turned out to be just that – a con. Go figure.”

      Damn, son.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      BellyCat

      “Trump’s in trouble and he knows it,” he said.

      Desperate people do desperate things. Trump cares 0% about the Presidency but 100% about evading criminal punishment. Thus, he 100% needs to either be elected President again or destroy the integrity of the election system if Biden (allegedly) wins. It’s a long con at the expense of American democracy itself. Expect maximum drama.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/golikehellmachine.bsky.social/post/3kryomt7r7b24

      losing 1 in 5 voters to someone who hasn’t been in the race for two months would be a five alarm fire at campaign HQ if either trump or the RNC had a campaign HQ

      at some point someone who writes about politics should reckon with all of the utterly ominous campaign fundamentals going on with trump 2024 in between pieces about how biden’s vibes are bad

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/golikehellmachine.bsky.social/post/3krysvnuw7l2z

      no one wants to say it out loud for totally understandable reasons, but if the republican candidate were someone other than donald trump, their total lack of any kind of professional campaign operations would have a lot more people speculating about what kind of win biden should expect

      like, everyone always says “it’s not normal” when it comes to trump, but, no, it’s really, really not normal for a campaign to be spending almost every dollar they and their PAC and their party rake in on lawyers defending the nominee in court in multiple states

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/ragnarokette.bsky.social/post/3krysszm3ee2i

      I’ve worked on a congressional race with more paid staff lmao. I’m starting to wonder if we are in a timeline where a historic blowout is on the table given the upper peninsula over performance (and specials generally being like +10)

      … I’ve tried to explain to normies that if I was in GOP politics I’d be looking for a tall building and a bottle of whiskey but it never seems to click. Goes to show the power of a couple shitty polls and dominance of background vibes I guess

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/stephenwebb.bsky.social/post/3kryt732cod2s (must be logged in to view)

      there’s shifts of D+20 anecdotes in places like oklahoma and alabama, so D+10 is not an outlandish estimate, and it’s a route with NC and Florida falling and Texas being close in a D+5 shift scenario.

      … I was saying this going into the 2022 midterms when the general polls looked so bad but they were having weird nonsense in the tabs. I thought Dems could hold the House, and but for CA and NY Dems, would have. Nobody’s likely voter model has never seen anything at the magnitude of Dobbs

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      https://bsky.app/profile/caseylaughman.bsky.social/post/3kryyndewry26

      I keep thinking about this: The biggest advantage that DT has in polls is among irregular voters, and if there’s no infrastructure in place to get them to turn out …

       

      https://bsky.app/profile/sethdmichaels.bsky.social/post/3krycjkm5z32h

      credit where due, Geoff Duncan gets it and says it explicitly: conservatives who genuinely don’t want Trump to be president again should do the one useful thing they can about it and endorse his actual opponent

      https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/trump-geoff-duncan-georgia-endorses-biden-rcna150930

      Not sure if the above Op Ed by a Republican official has gotten much discussion here yet either.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      I was today years old when I learned about Fenno’s paradox. Well, I knew it already (people hate Congress but love their own Representative), but not that it had a name. This was in the context of a Wisconsin poll that found only 34% of people think the economy is good, but 65% say their own finances are good.

      There was also a comment about an (unreferenced) study that found people generally don’t like to say the economy is good, or more generally that things are going well for them, out of fear that will change their luck. Reminds me of my great-great grandmother, who according to family legend said that every baby was horrible-looking lest she bring bad luck on them.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BellyCat

      Trump knows he can’t legitimately win, so it’s Smash and Grab time to pay legal fees. However, Trump is fairly certain he can undermine public confidence in the election results as well as jam up the process to potentially prevent Biden from being sworn in on Jan 20.  That’s his play and it just might work given the makeup of The Supremes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      p.a.

      1) It’s projection: They are the ones who have to cheat to win.

      2) Because of the Electoral College, it doesn’t take as much cheating (suppression, gerrymander etc.) for them to win.  It’s not a high hill. 😡😱

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Soprano2

      Ugh, I sent a message to “Morning Edition” about this story
      Migrant crime is politically charged, but the reality is more complicated
      I asked them why they were using the Republican frame “Migrant crime”, even going so far as to put it in the title of the segment. I said I know this kind of thing can creep in, but they really need to think about this because it implies that they agree with the Republican viewpoint. It’s rare that I would contact them like this, but it really jumped out at me because we’ve all heard TFG say “migrant crime” as if it’s a specific thing hundreds of times, and now NPR is parroting that same phrase! The story was actually a decent, nuanced take on the problem, but that headline is really problematic.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MattF

      Not on the WaPo front page any more, but here’s a gift link to Trump’s pitch to the fossil fuel industry. ‘Gimme a billion dollars and I’ll reverse all the Biden climate policies’. I’d only wonder how much of that he plans to steal. All of it, prolly.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      Then there was this story, where they asked voters in AZ and PA about immigration. A woman in PA who said she is a Democrat said she’s voting for TFG because she thinks he was a lot better for the economy (translation, things were cheaper in 2019 than now) and Joe Biden has dementia and needs to be removed. So you can see that all the stories about this in the national press did their job of convincing some people that Joe Biden has dementia even though anyone who has dealt with dementia at all can tell you he does not have it! Another voter in AZ said he’s voting for Biden but they should build TFG’s wall because we need it. Normie voters sure sound weird to people like us, but I think there are more of them than of us, so we need to know what they’re thinking and feeling.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Soprano2:

      and now NPR is parroting that same phrase! The story was actually a decent, nuanced take on the problem, but that headline is really problematic.

      The editors at Totebagger Radio can’t help themselves.

      Just another example of why they lost my money and my ears a loooong time ago.

      Reply

