"83,500 jobs left Wisconsin during my predecessor's term. But that's not on my watch. Thus far since I've come to office, we've created over 178,000 jobs in Wisconsin and we're creating thousands more here in Racine." –@POTUS

— Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) May 8, 2024

.@POTUS gives a women a kiss after singing happy birthday to her at a campaign stop at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center in Racine, Wisconsin. — Doug Mills (@dougmillsnyt) May 8, 2024

President Biden, in Wisconsin, on Trump's Foxconn deal here: "Look what happened. They dug a hole with those golden shovels and then they fell into it," Biden said: "Foxconn turned out to be just that – a con. Go figure." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 8, 2024





This is interesting and noteworthy: during the 1990s, it was typical for even reformist labor leaders like AFL-CIO President, John Sweeney, to reference only the focus group tested "working families." No "class." Many Dems today say "working class", which is rhetoric refracted — Richard Yeselson (@yeselson) May 8, 2024

Michigan former clerk and attorney charged after alleged unauthorized access to 2020 voter data https://t.co/SGBkmZmsxf — The Associated Press (@AP) May 9, 2024





Meanwhile, President Biden:

"Trump means what he says – he means what he says," Biden said. "And he says he's going to get rid of all the stuff that we have done." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 8, 2024

Biden, in Chicago fundraiser, is urging donors to read Trump's interview w/ Time. "His presidency was chaos. Trump's tried to make the country forget about the dark & unsettling things that he did when he was president … I don't think anybody wants to go back to that." — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) May 8, 2024