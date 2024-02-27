On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

frosty

All the National Parks we’ve seen have been unique. This one, of course, because of the redwood groves that have been preserved. Also because it is a combination of the National Park and three California State Parks, all contiguous and all preserving old growth forest. This also means that it’s a park with no entrance fees because the roads cross all the parks and it would be unmanageable.

This post has pictures from two groves and scenic drives adjacent to them: Stout Grove (Howland Hill Road) and Lady Bird Johnson Grove (Bald Hills Road).