All the National Parks we’ve seen have been unique. This one, of course, because of the redwood groves that have been preserved. Also because it is a combination of the National Park and three California State Parks, all contiguous and all preserving old growth forest. This also means that it’s a park with no entrance fees because the roads cross all the parks and it would be unmanageable.
This post has pictures from two groves and scenic drives adjacent to them: Stout Grove (Howland Hill Road) and Lady Bird Johnson Grove (Bald Hills Road).
Howland Hill Road. This is a 10-mile unpaved road through old growth redwood forests.
Looking up from the road. Once again, pictures don’t do justice to reality.
Stout Grove. Donated by Mrs. Clara Stout “… to save it from being logged and to memorialize her husband, lumber baron Frank D. Stout.” The irony!!!
Stout Grove
Several Elk, at Elk Meadow. We were lucky to see them. We drove by here several times, this is the only time they were there.
Lady Bird Johnson Grove. Dedicated to her for her service to preserving and enhancing America’s natural beauty.
When you’re walking on these paths, remember to look up!
The oldest redwoods had fire scars like this one.
Some were hollowed out but still living.
View toward the parks from Bald Hills Road. The lighter areas were logged and replanted with either redwoods or Douglas Fir.
