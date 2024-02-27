Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

I was promised a recession.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

It’s a doggy dog world.

There are no moderate republicans – only extremists, and cowards.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Fight them, without becoming them!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

If West Virginia and San Francisco had a love child.

Bark louder, little dog.

Many life forms that would benefit from greater intelligence, sadly, do not have it.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

In after Baud. Damn.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 – Redwoods National and State Parks – Redwood Groves

On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 – Redwoods National and State Parks – Redwood Groves

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

frosty

All the National Parks we’ve seen have been unique. This one, of course, because of the redwood groves that have been preserved. Also because it is a combination of the National Park and three California State Parks, all contiguous and all preserving old growth forest. This also means that it’s a park with no entrance fees because the roads cross all the parks and it would be unmanageable.

This post has pictures from two groves and scenic drives adjacent to them: Stout Grove (Howland Hill Road) and Lady Bird Johnson Grove (Bald Hills Road).

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 9
Redwoods National Park, CA

Howland Hill Road. This is a 10-mile unpaved road through old growth redwood forests.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 8
Redwoods National Park, CA

Looking up from the road. Once again, pictures don’t do justice to reality.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 7
Redwoods National Park, CA

Stout Grove. Donated by Mrs. Clara Stout “… to save it from being logged and to memorialize her husband, lumber baron Frank D. Stout.” The irony!!!

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 6
Redwoods National Park, CA

Stout Grove

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 5
Redwoods National Park, CA

Several Elk, at Elk Meadow. We were lucky to see them. We drove by here several times, this is the only time they were there.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 4
Redwoods National Park, CA

Lady Bird Johnson Grove. Dedicated to her for her service to preserving and enhancing America’s natural beauty.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 3
Redwoods National Park, CA

When you’re walking on these paths, remember to look up!

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 2
Redwoods National Park, CA

The oldest redwoods had fire scars like this one.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves 1
Redwoods National Park, CA

Some were hollowed out but still living.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge Part 2 - Redwoods National and State Parks - Redwood Groves
Redwoods National Park, CA

View toward the parks from Bald Hills Road. The lighter areas were logged and replanted with either redwoods or Douglas Fir.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • CaseyL
  • El Cruzado
  • frosty
  • JeanneT
  • lashonharangue
  • lowtechcyclist
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Scout211
  • Torrey
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Someday… Thanx for the pics.

      This also means that it’s a park with no entrance fees

      The Ozark National Scenic Riverways (Mo’s only national park) is the same for slightly different reasons, among them the fact that a number of people live along the rivers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      frosty

      @lowtechcyclist: So were we! My youngest flew out a few weeks before this for a whirlwind tour of SoCal, including Sunset Strip and ever-sleazy Hollywood Boulevard. Along with Catalina and the San Diego Zoo. I didn’t post those pics.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Albatrossity

      Very nice. As you say, it is impossible to experience the majesty of a redwood forest from photographs, but these do give us a great sense of the place. And you got a bright sunny day, which is relatively rare in that part of the state!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      Frosty, you are bringing back so many good memories.   From our home in Central Valley California on our way to visit my in-laws in Oregon every year, we camped at so many state and national parks along the way when our kids were young. Lassen, the California Coast, the Oregon Coast and all national and state parks on the way from California to Oregon, we’ve camped at almost all of them.

      Thanks for the memories and I am now looking forward to the Oregon part of your trip..

      Reply
    9. 9.

      lashonharangue

      Good memories indeed.  My spouse and I spent our honeymoon in the area visiting several of the parks.  We were hiking along the coast and came across a herd of elk.  Then we saw a humpback whale and her calf just outside the surf zone. Magical day.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Torrey

      I always enjoy the pictures of deserts and alpine mountains from a safe distance , but this kind of landscape makes me want to jump right into the photo.As for Frank Stout, I don’t know anything about him, but his dates indicate he was a man of the 19th century, with all that that entails. Possibly Clara Stout was simply deaf to irony, but she could have set up any sort of memorial to her husband. I rather like the fact that she went for a grove Not For Logging. I’ve known a certain number of families where one spouse is domineering, and I’ve seen a few cases where the other spouse deftly manages a neatly ironic response. Whether that is what was intended here or not, I can’t say.
      Thank you for a wonderful set of pictures and a good start to the day.​

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      I live in rainforest country (PNW) and have frequently hiked our forests. Some huge trees here, too! But the redwoods/sequoiahs are on my bucket list: I’d love to road trip through there someday soon. Very interested to see and feel for myself the difference between a rainforest and a not-rainforest!

      Reply
    12. 12.

      frosty

      Thanks for the comments, everyone! It’s fun to read your reactions to the places I’ve been.

      PS Post some of your own! WaterGirl is running short of OTR submissions. Are old prints and slides all you have? Scancafe.com will digitize them for you. (Satisfied customer)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      El Cruzado

      As a self-professed big tree nerd I managed to visit all of that a few years ago, and would hope to go back with more time eventually.

      We still managed to log well over 90% of the old growth redwoods before we got serious about protecting them. That said they are resilient things and they do grow back as anyone who hikes the Santa Cruz mountains can tell you. The stumps were too difficult to remove so they sold the wood and then left most of the land alone. About a century later much of the area is thick with redwoods again.

      Funny thing with Lady Bird grove is that it’s right next to logged land, it literally ends in a line which you can see from the trail.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.